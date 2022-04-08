Deadline to Change Political Affiliation April 13

In dealings with the MVC, some may have inadvertently changed their political party affiliation. Now they have until April 13 to make changes.

This week, the Morris County Board of Elections reminded residents of the approaching deadline to change their political affiliation to participate in their new party’s Primary Election on June 7.

The deadline to change your political party affiliation before the primary election is April 13, 2022.

Often people inadvertently change their political affiliation at the DMV when updating their license or other information. Morris County Board of Elections wants to make sure everyone is affiliated with the party of their choice as we approach the deadline this upcoming for primary elections.

“Voters often do not realize that the deadline to change their affiliation is set long before Primary Day,” – said Board of Elections Administrator Nicole DiRado in a statement

“If you would like to change your Political Party Affiliation (such as Democrat, Republican, or Unaffiliated), you will need to complete a new voter registration form 55 days before a primary election. For this year’s Primary, the deadline is Wednesday, April 13, 2022.” – Morris County Voting and Elections

To change/update your political affiliation online, fill out a new Voter Registration Application and submit it to the Board of Elections.

Remember, to complete online this form you will need a valid ID (driver’s license or non-driver ID) issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission – or – a social security number and the ability to sign on-screen or upload your signature digitally.

You can also mail in a voter registration form to Morris County Commissioner of Registration, PO Box 900 Morristown, NJ 07960.

You can also download and fill out this Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form, which can be sent to the same PO Box of the Morris County Commissioner of Registration.

This April 13 deadline does not apply to unaffiliated voters. Voters not affiliated with a political party may declare their party at the polls on June 7.

Unaffiliated voters who vote by mail will have an opportunity to declare their affiliation when they receive their mail-in ballots. Unaffiliated voters, receiving ballots from both parties, should return only the ballot for the party to which they are declaring affiliation.

