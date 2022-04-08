Your Morristown weather forecast for Saturday, April 9 - Wednesday, April 13

5-day weather forecast for Morristown, NJ. What to expect when you step outside.

We had some crazy thunderstorms in Morristown Thursday night into early Friday. However, Friday is turning into a beautiful day with clear skies and sunny as of 9 AM.

﻿Friday (4/8/2022) looks dry, clear, and mild, with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 46 degrees.

Weather outlook for Saturday, April 9 - Wednesday, April 13

Saturday, April 9

Possible light rain in the morning and possibly into the early afternoon (~6 Am - 1 PM)

High: 57° Low: 40° with an 81% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the WSW. Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Sunday, April 10

Mostly cloudy and dry throughout the day. The warmest part of the day is between noon and 6 PM.

High: 50° Low: 37° with a 7% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the WNW.

Monday, April 11

Clear early morning until ~9 AM. Then, mostly cloudy throughout the day. Dry, no rain expected. The warmest part of the day is between 2 PM and 8 PM

High: 64° Low: 48° with a 24% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the W.

Tuesday, April 12

Partly cloudy throughout the morning. Rain unlikely.

The warmest day of the five-day forecast with a high of 77° by 4 PM. The warmest, sunniest part of the day is between 2 PM and 6 PM.

﻿Tuesday, as of now, looks like the nicest day of our five-day forecast.

High: 77° Low: 51° with a 19% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the W.

Wednesday, April 13

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Dry, limited chance of rain.

High: 68° Low: 52° with a 27% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the SE.

