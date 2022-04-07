Morristown, NJ

NJ State Employees Will Work From Home

Today, 4/6/2022, the NJ Civil Services Commission voted to approve a pilot program to test the effectiveness of allowing some state employees to work from home.

The New Jersey Civil Services Commission voted to approve a pilot program enabling State of New Jersey departments and authorities to establish a “telework program” for employees.

Telework, or remote/virtual work, aims to offer more workplace flexibility, allowing State agencies to compete with the private sector by broadening strategies and incentives for recruitment and retention.

The pilot program will last for one year and apply to all departments and authorities, with an implementation deadline of July 1, 2022.

“Telework will accelerate the modernization of New Jersey’s State government to reflect the evolving workplace landscape,” said Governor Murphy. “Our union partners have been integral to the creation of this telework pilot program. Through collaboration, we can continue to build a workforce equipped to handle the demands of the modern workplace.”
"The approval of the Model Telework Pilot Program is a monumental step that addresses the current needs of the State workforce,” said Civil Service Commission Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Deirdré Webster Cobb Esq. “During the height of the pandemic, we witnessed State employees successfully continue to deliver critical State and public services while teleworking. As we witness changes around the world in the landscape of how we work, it is important for us to adapt in order to attract and retain qualified State workers.”

Not all state employees will be eligible for the telework program due to the nature of their work. For example, Department of Labor & Workforce Development and Motor Vehicle Commission employees whose primary job responsibilities involve in-person services will not be eligible for telework.

The pilot program establishes general parameters for all State departments and agencies to follow when developing their department-specific telework policies.

Parameters include:

  • All departments and authorities will be required to offer a telework program of no more than two working days per week based on operational needs.
  • Appointing authorities should make available flextime schedules and/or alternate work programs for employees who are not eligible for telework when operational needs allow.
  • Employees will be required to engage in an application process to determine eligibility. Both employees and managers will be required to complete telework training as part of the approval process.
  • Significant discretion shall be given to appointing authorities to consider operational needs when determining telework schedules for eligible employees.
  • Each department will be required to consult with relevant unions when developing their telework plans.

All pilot-telework plans must be submitted to the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC) by June 1st and implemented by July 1st.

