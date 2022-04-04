NJ Transit Announces Rider Discounts Through Month of April

NJ Transit

April Showers Make It Rain Discounts at NJ Transit. Promo codes offer free trips and discounts, and children under 11 ride for free.

New Jersey Transit is offering several promotional discounts beginning today, April 4, 2022, and running through the end of April to encourage customers to utilize public transit this spring.

Both new and returning customers can save on travel with NJ Transit by using various promotional codes in the NJ Transit mobile app, including a free ride for new customers, “Try NJT.”

There is also a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal, where customers can get a free trip with the purchase of a round-trip ticket.

Additionally, NJT will be extending its “Family SuperSaver” deal for the entire month of April, allowing up to two children 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult.

“NJ TRANSIT’s Spring Fling promotions are a great way for families to say goodbye to winter and hello to outdoor fun,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Warm weather and big savings are a great combination, and I am glad to see that NJ TRANSIT has introduced the spring version of their popular winter holiday campaign for customers.”

“NJ TRANSIT’s holiday promotional campaign was a great success – helping our customers save money and encouraging many to come back to transit,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Now that warmer weather is on the way and ridership is increasing, we want to keep that momentum moving forward by once again offering our customers a variety of incentives to choose NJ TRANSIT for their travel needs.”

From April 4 through April 30, customers who set up a new NJ TRANSIT Mobile App account or have not purchased an NJT mobile ticket with their existing account within the past six months will be eligible to receive one free round-trip ticket between any origin and destination using the promo code “TRYSPRING.”

Only 5,000 codes will be issued each Monday. The code can only be redeemed once per account.

Riders should also try the promo code “FRIEND22” in the mobile app to “Buy One, Get One Free” round-trip ticket from any origin to any destination. Once more, codes can only be used once per account.

Don’t miss out on the savings and the opportunity to take advantage of the warm weather!

