Airplane Runs Off Runway Upon Landing at Morristown Airport

On April 2, 2022, an aircraft with four people on board ran off the runway upon landing at the Morristown Municipal Airport.

From the Morristown Bureau of Police –

On the morning of April 2, 2022, at approximately 11:20 AM, the Morristown Fire and Police Bureaus were dispatched to Morristown Municipal Airport on a report of an aircraft that ran off the runway during landing.

Emergency crews determined that the aircraft had left runway 23 upon landing and had come to rest in the runway safety area.

The aircraft, a light jet manufactured by Learjet, was occupied by four people at the time of the incident. All persons on board the light jet were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The plane had traveled from Fulton County Executive Airport in Georgia to Morristown Municipal Airport. The plane sustained significant damage after leaving the runway on landing. The crash resulted in the closure of the Morristown Airport for a period of time pending investigation and removal of the aircraft.

The airport remained closed until around 8 PM on April 2 and has since reopened.

The aircraft runway incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Any further information and discoveries about the incident will be released by the Nation Transportation Safety Board in accordance with their protocols.

