Morristown Man Enters Morris County Administration Building with Handgun

Monday, March 21, 2022, a Morristown man entered the Morris County Administration & Records building on 10 Court Street with a handgun in his possession.

Monday, March 21, 2022, a Morristown man was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (third-degree), and Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (second-degree) at the Morris County Courthouse Complex.

Shortly before 11 AM, William Cole, 53, entered a security checkpoint at the entrance of the Morris County Administration & Records Building on 10 Court Street in Morristown, NJ for an appointment with his probation officer.

Cole sent his belongings through security’s X-ray machines where it was discovered that Cole was in possession of a modified pistol concealed in his backpack.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm was a BB gun, which Cole surrendered to the officer present, Morris County Sheriff’s Officer Frank Pirog.

Cole was charged on a complaint warrant and was held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Morris County Courthouses are heavily monitored by surveillance cameras and uniformed personnel. Several postings make it clear that no firearms of any kind are permitted in or around the premise of Morris County Courthouses.

“The Morris County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold the safety and security in and around the Morris County Courthouse Complex with aggressive, proactive security safeguards. People who bring illegal weapons to the area will be caught and charged,” said Sheriff James M. Gannon.

*Note: a complaint charge is merely an accusation. All defendants and presumed nonguilty until proven otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

