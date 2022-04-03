Morristown, NJ

Your Unclaimed Property Helps Pay Utility Expenses for Struggling Households

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3pO7_0ey9XVDr00
Morristown Minute

The NJ Department of Treasury’s unclaimed property contributes $3.9 million to help pay for the utilities of NJ households struggling to make payments.

-

The Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) accumulated a record of $3.9 million worth of unclaimed property, from financial accounts and other items of value never claimed by an owner, in 2021.

These unclaimed funds are annually used to help provide assistance to low- and moderate-income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills.

The aid from unclaimed property – up from $3.6 million in 2020 – supports the nonprofit Affordable Housing Alliance’s efforts to assist families with utility costs.

"With energy prices on the rise and our pandemic recovery still ongoing, many families are struggling to keep the lights on and heaters running," said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. "Our Unclaimed Property Administration works tirelessly all year long to support their overarching mission of recovering and safeguarding funds for New Jersey residents. It's laudable that for two years in a row – during a global public health and economic crisis - UPA has been able to make record contributions to this critical initiative that helps families in need across New Jersey."

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in 10 – has unclaimed property (financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years). When property is unclaimed, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money is submitted to the state.

Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, and unused rebate cards.

Under state statute, all funds received from unclaimed property are deposited into the Unclaimed Utility Deposits Trust Fund. Each year, 75 percent of those deposits received are issued to a statewide nonprofit energy assistance organization designated by the Board of Public Utilities.

"As we near the end of the Winter Termination period on March 15, it is extremely important that those who owe money contact their utility to either set up a payment plan or to sign up for one of the many assistance programs offered by the state," said Joseph L. Fiordaliso, President, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. "The Unclaimed Property Administration funds being made available by the State Treasury Department will be very helpful for those who have fallen behind on their bills during the COVID pandemic through no fault of their own."

State law mandates that the funds must be used exclusively for the payment of expenses associated with the restoration of electric or gas services, or to prevent the termination of electric or gas services provided to utility ratepayers seeking energy assistance.

The remaining portion of funds is retained in the trust fund, administered and invested by the State Treasurer, and used to pay Unclaimed Property claims and expenses and costs incurred by the State of New Jersey.

The Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) is a New Jersey-based private, nonprofit 501©(3) corporation that has provided housing and utility relief to New Jersey residents for over 24 years, The alliance manages several utility assistance programs, including PAGE and LIHEAP, helping low- and moderate-income families seeking relief in paying their gas, electric, and oil bills.

"As the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, residents of New Jersey continue to face unprecedented challenges when it comes to making ends meet. Having received more funds last year than any year prior, the AHA is working hard to ensure the unclaimed property dispositions that support the PAGE program are assisting low- and moderate-income families in need.'' said Randi Moore, AHA CEO. "With the utility moratorium ending this month, and the possibility of utility service disconnections for the first time since 2019, this program is more important than ever. The AHA is proud to be a resource in the community, and we thank the Department of the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration for continuing to support the PAGE program."

Applications for utility assistance can be found here.

Search for unclaimed property here to determine if the state is holding your property/funds. Users can search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit. The search is free of charge.

https://www.unclaimedproperty.nj.gov/ or unclaimed.org/search

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# utility# gas# electric# oil# household

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
2132 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Bergen County, NJ

NJ Vs. Hexcel: Groundwater Contamination Lawsuit

New Jersey State announced on 4 April that the DEP has filed a suit against a Connecticut-based chemical company for contaminating groundwater at its site in Bergen County. On April 4, 2022, New Jersey’s acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner of Environmental Protection announced that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut-based chemical company.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect Next Month, May 4

New Jersey’s new law, preventing some stores and restaurants from offering single-use plastic bags and foam products, takes effect May 4, 2022. On April 4, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statement reminding the public of the approaching plastic and foam ban.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Announces Rider Discounts Through Month of April

April Showers Make It Rain Discounts at NJ Transit. Promo codes offer free trips and discounts, and children under 11 ride for free. New Jersey Transit is offering several promotional discounts beginning today, April 4, 2022, and running through the end of April to encourage customers to utilize public transit this spring.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Airplane Runs Off Runway Upon Landing at Morristown Airport

On April 2, 2022, an aircraft with four people on board ran off the runway upon landing at the Morristown Municipal Airport. On the morning of April 2, 2022, at approximately 11:20 AM, the Morristown Fire and Police Bureaus were dispatched to Morristown Municipal Airport on a report of an aircraft that ran off the runway during landing.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Carjacking, Bank Robbery, and Assault by Auto Charges in Morris County

East Orange man charged with carjacking, bank robbery, and assault by auto after mid-day crime spree across Morris County. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, April 1, 2022, that Howard Parks, 54, of East Orange New Jersey was charged with (bank) Robbery (1st degree), two counts of Carjacking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Assault by Auto, in connection with a series of crimes that occurred Morris County.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Statement from Morris Township Police Regarding Recent Auto Thefts

Morris Township Police have an important message in regards to the recent motor vehicle theft that occurred on Spring Brook Road. On Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am a vehicle was stolen from Spring Brook Road as it was warming up in the driveway.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morristown Man Enters Morris County Administration Building with Handgun

Monday, March 21, 2022, a Morristown man entered the Morris County Administration & Records building on 10 Court Street with a handgun in his possession. Monday, March 21, 2022, a Morristown man was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (third-degree), and Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (second-degree) at the Morris County Courthouse Complex.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

2021 Was a Record-High Year for Reported Bias Incidents in New Jersey

Morris County saw a total of 98 reported bias incidents in 2021, occurring in 25 separate towns/municipalities within our county. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on April 1, 2022, that, according to preliminary data, 1,871 bias incidents were reported to law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey in 2021. This represents a 29 percent increase from the 1,447 bias incidents reported for 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

$3 Million in Grants to Reentry Programs for Those Previously Incarcerated

The New Jersey Locally Empowered, Accountable, and Determined (NJLEAD) grant will provide $3 million to support reentry programs across the state for those previously incarcerated.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

New Jersey Department of Labor Launches Summer 2022 Paid Internship Program

The New Jersey Department of Labor is hiring summer interns for a six-week iLEAD program with compensation of $22.69 per hour. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) is now accepting applications through April 5 for its summer internship program.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Accepting Cannabis Business Applications Until April 13

Town officials will award two licenses for cannabis businesses in the downtown Morristown area. Applications will be open until April 13, 2022. Cannabis entrepreneurs can now apply for a retail or medical cannabis license in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Increase in Facebook Marketplace Thefts in Morris County

According to the Roxbury County Police Department, there has been a recent increase in Facebook Marketplace thefts in Morris County, victimizing sellers on the social media site.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Gov. Murphy Tests Positive For COVID-19

On 31 March 2022, Governor Murphy tested positive for COVID-19. The governor met with officials in Holmdel on Thursday morning to support a donating drive for Ukraine. Statement from Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Former Olympian on Trial For Attempted Murder in Morristown

Former Olympian on trial for attempted murder at his Morris County equestrian center. The attempted murder trial for Michael Barisone began in Morristown on March 27, 2022. Michael Barisone, the former Olympian, opened fire on Lauren Kanarek and her fiancé Robert Goodwin at an equestrian center Barisone owns in Morris County on August 7 of 2019. Barisone now faces two charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Read full story

$31k Investment Morristown's "Urban Forest"

Murphy administration awards $1.3 million in urban and community forestry grants to enhance tree stewardship across New Jersey. The Department of Environmental Protection awarded 38 grants totaling $1.3 million to promote the stewardship of urban and community trees and forests throughout New Jersey, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced on March 21, 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Jaw Dropping World of Sharks at the New Jersey State Museum

“Jaw-Dropping World of Sharks” is a new exhibit from the New Jersey State Museum opening on April 9th in the Riverside Gallery on the Museum’s second floor. “Jaw-Dropping World of Sharks,” a new exhibition from the New Jersey State Museum, aims to dispel the myths and misunderstandings about sharks and their relatives by exploring their biology, fossil record, conservation and cultural significance.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$25 Million to Rehabilitate Affordable Housing Projects Impact by Natural Disasters

Governor Murphy signed a bill appropriating $25 million for the rehabilitation of affordable housing projects impacted by natural disasters. Governor Murphy signed legislation (S-1802) Monday (3/28/2022) to appropriate $25 million to the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (HMFA) for its Capital Improvement and Assistance Program to support the rehabilitation of eligible affordable housing properties that have been impacted by natural disasters.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast for Wednesday, March 30 - Sunday, April 3

What to expect when you step outside. Your Morristown, NJ weekly weather forecast from Morristown Minute. The wind felt like daggers Monday and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a high of 40 degrees and a "feels like" temperature of 30 degrees.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Cocktails To-Go May Be Here to Stay

New laws being pushed in the NJ Senate may make a temporary law permanent allowing certain alcoholic beverage retailers to deliver drinks to your home. A pair of new laws being pushed for in the NJ state Senate by Senators Greenstein (D -Mercer/Middlesex) and Gopal (D - Monmouth) aims to make to-go cocktails permanent and legal for the foreseeable future.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy