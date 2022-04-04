Statement from Morris Township Police Regarding Recent Auto Thefts

Morristown PD

Morris Township Police have an important message in regards to the recent motor vehicle theft that occurred on Spring Brook Road.

From Chief of Police Mark DiCarlo -

On Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am a vehicle was stolen from Spring Brook Road as it was warming up in the driveway.

The stolen vehicle was a 2017 grey Mercedes GLE and has since been recovered, unoccupied, in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, April 1st, 2022.

Around the same time, another vehicle on Spring Brook Road was burglarized, with "low-value items" stolen.

Through their investigation and speaking with witnesses, Morris Township police believe "the suspects that stole the Mercedes were dropped off by a white sedan (only description available) occupied by two parties, both wearing sweatshirts, with...hoods on."

The year, make, and model of the suspects' vehicle is unknown.

Responding Officers were alerted to "the possible suspect vehicle by...witness and conducted a motor vehicle stop. It was immediately determined that this vehicle was not involved in the theft of the Mercedes."

During the incident, there were no reported injuries and no reports of any weapons. The investigation into both thefts is ongoing.

"Please remember to take precautions and always lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items. As a reminder to residents, we have seen in the past that suspects involved in motor vehicle thefts are oftentimes in possession of weapons, and the stolen vehicles are most likely used to commit other serious, violent crimes." - Morristownship Police

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!