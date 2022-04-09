Arrest Made in Morris Township Auto Thefts

Morristown PD

Update: 18-year-old Male Arrested for Motor Vehicle Thefts

Morris County Prosecutor's Office on 4/8/2022, announced the arrest of Raymond Branch, 18, of Newark, New Jersey.

On August 15, 2021, the Mountain Lakes Police Department responded to the report of a 2017 black Maserati Ghibli stolen from a residence.

During the initial investigation of the stolen vehicle, it was learned that a male also attempted to steal a 2021 Audi Q7 from a nearby residence.

The Maserati was recovered in Newark, NJ, later that morning.

Subsequent investigation and information provided by surrounding law enforcement agencies identified Branch as a suspect.

Cellular telephone records, provided by Essex County authorities, were analyzed by Mountain Lakes Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence Unit.

It was learned that Branch used real estate and mapping applications on his cellular phone in the area of the theft in Mt. Lakes on the morning of August 15th.

Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) section forensically processed the Maserati, which resulted in the recovery of a latent fingerprint from the front driver door window interior, matching to Raymond Branch.

As a result of this investigations, Branch was charged by complaint warrant and is currently lodged in the Somerset County Correctional Facility on separate theft charges.

Raymond Branch has been charged with:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a, a crime of the third degree.

Two (2) counts of Conspiracy to Commit Theft, violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2a(1)/2C:20-3a, crimes of the third degree.

-

Morris Township Police have an important message in regards to the recent motor vehicle theft that occurred on Spring Brook Road.

From Chief of Police Mark DiCarlo -

On Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at approximately 7:00 am a vehicle was stolen from Spring Brook Road as it was warming up in the driveway.

The stolen vehicle was a 2017 grey Mercedes GLE and has since been recovered, unoccupied, in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, April 1st, 2022.

Around the same time, another vehicle on Spring Brook Road was burglarized, with "low-value items" stolen.

Through their investigation and speaking with witnesses, Morris Township police believe "the suspects that stole the Mercedes were dropped off by a white sedan (only description available) occupied by two parties, both wearing sweatshirts, with...hoods on."

The year, make, and model of the suspects' vehicle is unknown.

Responding Officers were alerted to "the possible suspect vehicle by...witness and conducted a motor vehicle stop. It was immediately determined that this vehicle was not involved in the theft of the Mercedes."

During the incident, there were no reported injuries and no reports of any weapons. The investigation into both thefts is ongoing.

"Please remember to take precautions and always lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items. As a reminder to residents, we have seen in the past that suspects involved in motor vehicle thefts are oftentimes in possession of weapons, and the stolen vehicles are most likely used to commit other serious, violent crimes." - Morris Township Police

-

