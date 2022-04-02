$3 Million in Grants to Reentry Programs for Those Previously Incarcerated

The New Jersey Locally Empowered, Accountable, and Determined (NJLEAD) grant will provide $3 million to support reentry programs across the state for those previously incarcerated.

-

The New Jersey Department of Corrections announced on 25 March 2022 seventeen awardees of the New Jersey Locally Empowered, Accountable, and Determined (NJLEAD) grant.

NJLEAD is a new program that will provide $3 million in grants to community reentry organizations throughout New Jersey, helping individuals exiting the state correctional system in communities where they will return.

The awardees of portions of the $3 million in grants:

Municipal Registration Service Coordinator

“This category supports a Municipal Reintegration Service Coordinator who will serve as the lead convener of interagency interdisciplinary service coordination for the Mayor’s Office and the Chief liaison to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Office of Community Engagement, and Reentry Initiatives.” – New Jersey Department of Corrections, NJDOC Announces Awardees of $3M NJ LEADS Reintegration Grant

City of Paterson - $100,000 City of Newark - $100,000

Nonprofit Community-based Organizations for those returning home.

“This category supports nonprofit community-based corporations or associations by providing comprehensive post-release case management and wraparound supportive services for people returning home for incarceration.” – New Jersey Department of Corrections, NJDOC Announces Awardees of $3M NJ LEADS Reintegration Grant

Urban League of Union County - $200,000. Target area: Union County The Kintock Group-Vantage Point - $200,000. Target area: Cumberland, Salem, Cape May Counties Helping Arms - $100,000 Target area: Mercer County NJ Association on Corrections - $100,000. Target area: Middlesex County Communities in Cooperation- Leading Ladies Program - $100,000. Target area: Justice-Involved Women in Northern NJ SCORES – $100,000. Target area: Justice-Involved Women in Southern NJ

Nonprofit Community-based Organizations for those returning to work.

“This category will support nonprofit community-based corporations or associations by providing Innovative Reentry Initiatives that will increase and improve the ability of the formerly incarcerated to achieve economic stability.” – New Jersey Department of Corrections, NJDOC Announces Awardees of $3M NJ LEADS Reintegration Grant

Newark Workforce Investment Board - $200,000. Target area: Newark Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center - $100,000. Target area: Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem Counties Urban League of Essex County - $199,691. Target area: Essex County Ideal Institute of Technology - $100,000 target area: Atlantic County The WOW Center - $100,000. Target area: Justice-Involved Women in Camden County Generation X Community - $100,000. Target area: Middlesex County Second Chance - $50,000 target area: Ocean, Monmouth Counties African American Chamber of Commerce - $100,000. Target area: State-wide Office of Returning Citizens. City of Trenton - $100,000. Target area: Mercer County

“Reentry programs provide critical foundational support for those reintegrating into society,” said Assistant Commissioner Divisions of Programs and Reintegration, Dr. Darcella Sessomes. “The grant funding for local community-based agencies will assist in providing a myriad of transitional needs from mental health, physical health, employment, housing, and other basic needs. Congratulations to the awardees who will expand these critical services across the state, ensuring community safety, reducing recidivism, and supporting this vulnerable population.”

“We’re a city of second chances, and we’re here to pick each other up when we make mistakes,” said Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora. “The grant will fund training sessions to hone some very practical skills for our returning citizens. With services like resume help and interview preparation, we’re sending residents onward toward success.”

"We are honored to have been awarded this grant through the New Jersey Department of Corrections’ New Jersey Local, Empowered, Accountable, and Determined Reentry Initiative,” said John E. Harmon, Sr., IOM Founder President and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. “The funding will allow us to instruct and mentor a cohort of formerly incarcerated individuals who aspire to be owners of successful and sustainable businesses and furthers our mission to economically empower and sustain African-American communities and businesses through entrepreneurship and capitalistic initiatives, which ultimately makes New Jersey an economically competitive state."

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!