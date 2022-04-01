According to the Roxbury County Police Department, there has been a recent increase in Facebook Marketplace thefts in Morris County, victimizing sellers on the social media site.

Police in Morris County are warning Facebook Marketplace users to practice “extreme caution” when listing items for sale on the platform following an increase in thefts from sellers.

The incidents general follow a similar pattern:

A user eagerly posts a photo of and information for a high-value item - for example, a motorcycle or used car, along with an approximation of their location.

Thieves then do some quick research to find out the seller’s personal information.

“They look at your profile, figure out what town you live in, google you, and now they know exactly where your motorcycle [or other high-value items] is,” Roxbury Police said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to Roxbury PD and other surrounding Morris County law enforcement officials, several instances of Facebook Marketplace thefts have been reported throughout the Morris County area.

From Roxbury Township Police Department

“Uptick in Facebook Marketplace Thefts!

We have seen a few thefts in town of items that were for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Some of the items that are being targeted are motorcycles, ATVs, dirt bikes, trailers, etc.

Here is how the thieves are committing the thefts. You eagerly post a picture of your motorcycle on Marketplace. The thief sees the motorcycle in what appears to be a shed or garage. They look at your profile, figure out what town you live in, Google you and now they know exactly where your motorcycle is. They come at night and break into your shed or garage and take it.

Please use extreme caution when posting items for sale no matter what the item is. There are spots designated in the front of the police department for meetings, for larger items, or something involving a trailer, please feel free to meet the seller in our back parking lot.”

As written above, it is always a good idea to utilize your local police department as a designated meeting spot for connecting with strangers online, especially when making a financial transaction.

Thefts of this nature should be reported to your local police department.

