Newark, NJ

3/17 UPDATE: Morris-Essex Line of NJT Resumes with Modified Schedule

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIv3e_0ebRdSQq00
NJ Transit

NJ TRANSIT RESTORES ADDITIONAL SERVICE ON M&E AND GLADSTONE BRANCH ON MARCH 17TH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191HNV_0ebRdSQq00
NJ Transit

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews continue to successfully make repairs in the Maplewood area to allow additional trains to operate on the Morris & Essex Line (M&E) and Gladstone Branch.  Beginning Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 the M&E and Gladstone Branch will have enhancements made to the modified weekday schedules providing customers with additional trains and direct service to New York and Hoboken on the Gladstone Branch.

Customers are advised to reference the modified schedules to take advantage of the additional trains and to get specific departure times for their trip.  Strong storm winds on March 7th took down a large tree in Maplewood, resulting in extensive damage to the overhead wires and the steel structure that supports the wires.  Please see below for service information. 

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses.

All M&E customers should continue to allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME  and njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest service information.

Morris & Essex Line:

Morris & Essex Line will have additional trains restored to the modified weekday schedule with service at all stations.  Modified schedules will be available later today HERE.  Customers are encouraged to monitor njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest information.

Customer service ambassadors will be available at Maplewood, South Orange and Newark Broad St. stations to assist customers.

Gladstone Branch: Service will resume to Penn Station New York and Hoboken on a modified schedule.  Modified schedules will be available later today  HERE

-

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will increase on enhanced modified weekday schedules beginning Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18.

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will increase beginning Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18 on enhanced modified weekday schedules that will include additional trains and the restoration of additional station stops.

Gladstone Branch resumes direct service to New York and Hoboken.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone rail tickets/passes continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier bus services.

Please visit njtransit.com for enhanced schedules which will be available later this evening.

-

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will continue to operate a modified weekday schedule today, Wednesday, March 16.

The Gladstone Branch will operate between Gladstone and Summit only, customers can transfer at Summit for destinations east of Summit. Morris and Essex and Gladstone Branch tickets and passes will continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier services.

Click HERE for the modified schedules.

-

Morris and Essex Line rail service and Gladstone Branch will resume Tuesday, March 15, with modified weekday schedules.

UPDATE 3/15/2022

The Gladstone Branch will operate between Gladstone and Summit only, customers can transfer at Summit for destinations east of Summit.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone Branch tickets and passes will continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier services.

Click here for the modified schedule beginning March 15th.

Printer-Friendly Timetables

-

Limited Service Will Operate Between South Orange and New York and Hoboken; Gladstone Branch Remains Suspended

UPDATE 3/14/2022

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews continue to work around the clock installing temporary poles and new overhead wires near Maplewood following last Monday’s strong winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIMSQ_0ebRdSQq00
NJ Transit

Installation is nearing completion, however, due to the inclement weather this weekend, a downed tree resulted in additional damage to the overhead wires along a section of the rail line near Mountain Station.

As a result, limited service will continue to operate on a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken on Monday, March 14.

The Gladstone Branch will remain suspended until further notice. Please see below for service information.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses. The Montclair-Boonton Line will continue to provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

All M&E customers should continue to allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME and njtransit.com for the latest service information.

-

Beginning March 9th, NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line will suspend service between Mount Tabor and Maplewood. Suspension of service will last until further notice.

-

From NJ Transit, on the Morris & Essex Line Repairs

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews have been working around the clock to remove the damaged catenary structure near Maplewood which was the result of a downed tree from Monday night’s strong winds. Due to the extensive damage caused by the fallen tree, a timeline for full restoration remains in progress. For Wednesday, March 9, limited service will operate on a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken. The Gladstone Branch will remain suspended until further notice. Please see below for service information.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses. The Montclair-Boonton Line will provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

All M&E customers should allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME, and njtransit.com for the latest service information.

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgJxN_0ebRdSQq00
NJ Transit

Morris & Essex Line:

Limited service will operate on a modified schedule from South Orange to both Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

Click here for the enhanced service schedule.

Customer service ambassadors will be available at South Orange rail station to assist customers.

Customers at stations between Hackettstown and Denville should use Montclair-Boonton Line trains and should consult the Montclair-Boonton timetables. Enhanced service will operate on the Montclair-Boonton Line.

Click here for the enhanced service schedule.

Gladstone Branch: Service remains suspended until further notice.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more local and state updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nj transit# transportation# repairs# commute# delays

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
1648 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

Morris County Launches Veteran & Family Counseling Service

Commissioner Krickus with Veterans Services Officers Maria Salazar and Jessica Tomalo outside the Morris County Veterans ServicesMorrisCountyNJ.gov. Morris County launched the Veteran and Family Support Program, one of three new services focused on former military members.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Launches 10-Year Sustainability Plan

A 10-Year Plan: NJ Transit focuses on Sustainability Efforts Embedded in NJ TRANSIT’s Culture, Business Practices, and Customer Experience. NJ Transit is creating its first-ever sustainability plan as highlighted in NJT2030: A 10-Year Strategic Plan, incorporating feedback from stakeholders to help shape the future of sustainability at NJT.

Read full story

55 Percent of CPAs Surveyed Say Governor Murphy’s FY2023 Budget Will Leave the Economy Worse

55 percent of the more than 300 certified public accountants surveyed said that Murphy’s 2023 fiscal year budget will leave the state’s economy worse over the long term. Governor Murphy released a detailed outline of New Jersey's FY2023 Budget. The New Jersey Society of CPAs recently released a survey of over 300 certified public accountants in which over half criticized the state's FY2023 budget, saying NJ could be worse off in the long term.

Read full story

Statement from Governor Murphy on Global COVID Case Rise

A statement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on rising COVID cases. COVID-19 cases have been rising across the globe, concerning many experts as governments across the world start to relax COVID-19 restrictions. New Jersey recently dropped the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Governor Murphy recently released a statement on the rise of COVID-19 across the globe.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

What to do in Morristown - A Parade, Pub Crawl, Musical, Farmers Market, and more.

Events on ourcalendar: Friday, March 18 - Thursday, March 31. The Morristown St. Patrick's Day Parade is finally here. On Saturday, March 19 at noon the parade takes off from town hall. At the same time, the annual St. Patty's Day Morristown Pub Crawl kicks off. Grab some wristbands and enjoy drink specials throughout Morristown.

Read full story
Passaic, NJ

Event: American River Documentary at MAYO PAC, 3/31 @ 7:30PM

Thursday, March 31, 2022, @ 7:30 PM - A Documentary Film by Scott Morris with Director Q&A at MAYO Performing Arts Center. Mary Bruno spent her childhood fearing the polluted stretch of the Passaic River near her home. Decades later, she returns to rediscover the river of her youth.

Read full story

Netflix Tests Fees for Account Sharing Outside of Households

Netflix is testing out a way to charge members for sharing account information outside their household’s. 16 March 2022 – Netflix announced in a blog post that the streamer will be testing a fee structure charging users for sharing their Netflix account with those outside their household.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown at the Center of an International Conspiracy Case

An FBI agent testified on Monday that Chinese nationals brought to the United States under research visas went to work for ZTE Corp in Morristown, New Jersey. According to Reuters, FBI Special Agent Marcus Wondergem testified on Monday, 3/14/2022, that Chinese nationals who were brought to the United States under research visas went to work for ZTE Corp in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Youth, Adult, Esports, Arts, and STEM Programs in Morristown this Spring

Youth Sports, Camps, and STEM and Nutrition Educational Programs, and Fun Programs for adults for Spring 2022 in the Morristown, NJ surrounding area. The Recreation Department of the Town of Morristown is offering several fun, active, and education programs this spring, 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Mar 15 - Saturday, Mar 19

What to expect when you step outside, and weather info for the Morristown St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday, 3/19 at noon. Warm weather is incoming for Morristown, NJ! A high chance for rain Thursday and Saturday - here's hoping the rain holds off for the Morristown St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19, at noon!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Uber Raises Rates as Fuel Prices Surge in NJ

Starting March 16, Uber and Uber Eats will institute a fuel surcharge up to $0.55 per trip. Gas prices have been skyrocketing following the disruption of oil markets caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ to Receive $641 Million from Settlement with Opioid Distributors & Manufacturers

Governor Murphy and Acting Attorney General Platkin Announce New Jersey Set to Receive $641 Million from Settlements with Opioid Distributors and Manufacturers. Funding will support state and local responses to combatting the opioid epidemic.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Announces Deadlines for Claims Against Morristown Attorney

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection announced today that any person who intends to file a claim with the fund against any of the attorneys listed below must file prior to the deadlines listed.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Awarded 2021 Healthy Town Up-and-Coming

The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute announced Morristown, NJ is the recipient of the Healthy Town Up and Coming Award. The Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Murphy’s FY2023 Budget Increases K-12 School Aid by $650 Million

Governor Murphy Highlights FY2023 Budget Plan to Increase K-12 School Aid by $650 Million, Expand Pre-K, and Fund School Construction. The Governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan includes nearly $19.2 billion to support New Jersey schools. The proposed budget will include support for learning acceleration, climate-change education, and expanded pre-K.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

St. Patrick's Day Events, Parade Rescheduled

All the St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening in our area! Check out our calendar for more. Read on for a list of holiday celebrations including the St. Patrick's parade in Morristown (now 3/19), the parade & after-party in Clinton, NJ, and the bar crawl in Morristown on March 19th.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Investment in Art & Culture Brings Major Value to Our State

Art and culture account for over 4% of our nation’s GDP, yet art & culture receives an average yearly investment of .003% of the national budget. “The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that arts and cultural production accounts for $919,688,832,000 and 4.3% of the U.S. economy, contributing 5,208,494 jobs.”– National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

No Tax Rate Increase in Morris County 2022 Budget

Morris County Board of County Commissioners introduced the county’s 2022 Budget on March 8th with no increase in the county property tax rate. For a third consecutive year, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners released the county government’s 2022 Budget with no increase in the property tax rate.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

How Much Unmaintained Roads Cost NJ Drivers

37% of roads in New Jersey are in poor condition costing each motorist $713 per year. An in-depth look at NJ roads and our countries infrastructure. According to the 2021 Report Card For America’s Infrastructure, 37 % of roads in New Jersey are in poor condition. Each NJ motorist pays an average of $713 per year in costs due to driving on roads in poor condition.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy