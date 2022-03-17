3/17 UPDATE: Morris-Essex Line of NJT Resumes with Modified Schedule

NJ Transit

NJ TRANSIT RESTORES ADDITIONAL SERVICE ON M&E AND GLADSTONE BRANCH ON MARCH 17TH

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews continue to successfully make repairs in the Maplewood area to allow additional trains to operate on the Morris & Essex Line (M&E) and Gladstone Branch. Beginning Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 the M&E and Gladstone Branch will have enhancements made to the modified weekday schedules providing customers with additional trains and direct service to New York and Hoboken on the Gladstone Branch.

Customers are advised to reference the modified schedules to take advantage of the additional trains and to get specific departure times for their trip. Strong storm winds on March 7th took down a large tree in Maplewood, resulting in extensive damage to the overhead wires and the steel structure that supports the wires. Please see below for service information.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses.

All M&E customers should continue to allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME and njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest service information.

Morris & Essex Line:

Morris & Essex Line will have additional trains restored to the modified weekday schedule with service at all stations. Modified schedules will be available later today HERE . Customers are encouraged to monitor njtransit.com/MorrisEssexUpdate for the latest information.



Customer service ambassadors will be available at Maplewood, South Orange and Newark Broad St. stations to assist customers.

Gladstone Branch: Service will resume to Penn Station New York and Hoboken on a modified schedule. Modified schedules will be available later today HERE .

-

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will increase on enhanced modified weekday schedules beginning Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18.

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will increase beginning Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18 on enhanced modified weekday schedules that will include additional trains and the restoration of additional station stops.

Gladstone Branch resumes direct service to New York and Hoboken.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone rail tickets/passes continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier bus services.

Please visit njtransit.com for enhanced schedules which will be available later this evening.

-

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service will continue to operate a modified weekday schedule today, Wednesday, March 16.

The Gladstone Branch will operate between Gladstone and Summit only, customers can transfer at Summit for destinations east of Summit. Morris and Essex and Gladstone Branch tickets and passes will continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier services.

Click HERE for the modified schedules.

-

Morris and Essex Line rail service and Gladstone Branch will resume Tuesday, March 15, with modified weekday schedules.

The Gladstone Branch will operate between Gladstone and Summit only, customers can transfer at Summit for destinations east of Summit.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone Branch tickets and passes will continue to be cross-honored on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton rail lines, NJ TRANSIT bus and private-carrier services.

Click here for the modified schedule beginning March 15th.

Printer-Friendly Timetables

-

Limited Service Will Operate Between South Orange and New York and Hoboken; Gladstone Branch Remains Suspended

UPDATE 3/14/2022

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews continue to work around the clock installing temporary poles and new overhead wires near Maplewood following last Monday’s strong winds.

NJ Transit

Installation is nearing completion, however, due to the inclement weather this weekend, a downed tree resulted in additional damage to the overhead wires along a section of the rail line near Mountain Station.

As a result, limited service will continue to operate on a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken on Monday, March 14.

The Gladstone Branch will remain suspended until further notice. Please see below for service information.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses. The Montclair-Boonton Line will continue to provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

All M&E customers should continue to allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME and njtransit.com for the latest service information.

-

Beginning March 9th, NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line will suspend service between Mount Tabor and Maplewood. Suspension of service will last until further notice.

-

From NJ Transit, on the Morris & Essex Line Repairs

NEWARK, NJ — NJ TRANSIT crews have been working around the clock to remove the damaged catenary structure near Maplewood which was the result of a downed tree from Monday night’s strong winds. Due to the extensive damage caused by the fallen tree, a timeline for full restoration remains in progress. For Wednesday, March 9, limited service will operate on a modified schedule between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken. The Gladstone Branch will remain suspended until further notice. Please see below for service information.

Cross-honoring will remain in effect for Morris & Essex (M&E) and Gladstone Branch customers on the Raritan Valley and Montclair-Boonton Lines as well as NJ TRANSIT & private carrier buses. The Montclair-Boonton Line will provide enhanced service to accommodate M&E customers.

All M&E customers should allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the NJ TRANSIT mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, the M&E Twitter feed @NJTRANSIT_ME , and njtransit.com for the latest service information.

-

Morris & Essex Line:

Limited service will operate on a modified schedule from South Orange to both Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

Click here for the enhanced service schedule.

Customer service ambassadors will be available at South Orange rail station to assist customers.

Customers at stations between Hackettstown and Denville should use Montclair-Boonton Line trains and should consult the Montclair-Boonton timetables. Enhanced service will operate on the Montclair-Boonton Line.

Click here for the enhanced service schedule.

Gladstone Branch: Service remains suspended until further notice.

-

