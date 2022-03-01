Morristown, NJ

The New Climate Report You Should Be Aware Of

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday (2/28) “Any further delay in [climate change action] will miss [the] window to secure a livable future.”

27 February 2022 - The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Working Group II) added a new report to the organization's Sixth Assessment on the impacts of Climate Change.

A press release from the IPCC said, “Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks.”

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, Chair of the IPCC. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks.”

Global temperature rise is monitored by ten-year periods, compared to a reference period of 1850-1900. For clarification on that, answers from the IPCC's Frequently Asked Questions:

"Defining a ‘pre-industrial’ reference period is...a compromise between the reliability of the temperature information and how representative it is of truly pre-industrial conditions. Some pre-industrial periods are cooler than others for purely natural reasons....This IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C uses the reference period 1850–1900 to represent pre-industrial temperature. This is the earliest period with near-global observations..."
"Given that global temperature is currently rising by 0.2°C (±0.1°C) per decade, human-induced warming reached 1°C above pre-industrial levels around 2017 and, if this pace of warming continues, would reach 1.5°C around 2040."

From 2011 to 2020, global surface temperatures were assessed to have increased 1.09 degrees Celsius over the reference period.

“Between 2010-2020, human mortality from floods, droughts and storms was 15 times higher in highly vulnerable regions, compared to regions with very low vulnerability (high confidence).” – IPCC WGII Sixth Assessment Report

The report points out that even temporarily exceeding a warming level of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next two decades would result in “severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible.”

“Considering all five illustrative scenarios assessed by WGI, there is at least a greater than 50% likelihood that global warming will reach or exceed 1.5°C in the near‐term, even for the very low greenhouse gas emissions scenario.” – IPCC WGII Sixth Assessment Report

Dozens of News organizations jumped on the back of the press release's “dire warning” citing the unavoidable “climate hazards” the world now faces in “the next two decades.”

Now, if you think this is old, repetitive, fear-mongering news, I don’t blame you. People have been citing an all too common “ten years until irreversible climate change” for nearly fifty years.

“A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” – AP News, Peter James Spielmann (June 30, 1989)
“Governments are running out of time to address climate change and to avoid the worst effects of rising temperatures, an influential UN panel warned yesterday.” “…there could be as little as eight years left to avoid a dangerous global average rise of 2C or more.” – The Guardian, David Adam (May 4, 2007)
“We Have 10 Years Left To Save The World, Says Climate Expert” – HuffPost, Laura Paddison (21 February 2020)

When every year people tell you we only have ten years left, you stop taking them seriously. So why does this new report matter?

Most of these reports on the “ten-year” climate change time frame are based on models that are prospective, meaning they attempt to predict the future based on growing trends.

What will the global population be? How much energy will humanity consume? How much food? How much water? How much and what types of transportation will be used? How will technology impact greenhouse gas emissions?

This speculative analysis is only one way to predict future climate change impacts.

The alternative would be to analyze historical data and graph the change over time into the future based only on historical data. Ex. Global temperatures have risen at 1 degree since the reference period, averaging 0.08 degrees per ten-year analysis, therefore global warming temperatures will reach 1.5 degrees before 2090.

Temperatures may be rising along with population, energy use, and more, and therefore a speculative analysis may predict global temperatures to hit a “tipping point” (the point at which impacts from climate warming become “net negative in all metrics”) by 2050. But based on purely historical data we wouldn’t be set to hit that “tipping point” until around 2100.

Neither analysis is always correct within a margin of error. In reality, we usually fall somewhere in between these two models.

However, the most recent prospective report from the IPCC seems to more accurately align with historical models in outlining the greatest risks for irreversible climate change in the years 2041-2100.

“Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change (high confidence). A high proportion of species is vulnerable to climate change (high confidence).” – IPCC WGII Sixth Assessment Report

The report states that minimal global warming levels of 1.5 degrees Celsius will likely put 3-14% of the world’s terrestrial species at a very high risk of extinction. That extinction risk percentage rises to 48% of terrestrial species at global warming levels of 4 degrees Celsius.

Projections from five different models show the most conservative assessment predicts global warming levels to hit 1.5 degrees Celsius even before 2100.

The report is concerning, regardless of how you chose to predict future global warming levels. We are approaching that “point of no return” that has been cited over and over for the past 50 years, and that may make many people reluctant to acknowledge the warnings in the IPCC report.  However, the report also lays out potential interventions that are remediating climate risks.

“Near-term actions that limit global warming to close to 1.5°C would substantially reduce projected losses and damages related to climate change in human systems and ecosystems, compared to higher warming levels, but cannot eliminate them all (very high confidence).” – IPCC WGII Sixth Assessment Report
“The magnitude and rate of climate change and associated risks depend strongly on near-term mitigation and adaptation actions, and projected adverse impacts and related losses and damages escalate with every increment of global warming (very high confidence).” IPCC WGII Sixth Assessment Report

The takeaway: now would be the time to start to worry and take immediate, harsh action to curtail the irreversible climate impacts we could leave for the next generation.

Some ways you can help protect our planet:

  • Contact our local members of Congress and the Senate asking them to support climate legislation. NJs 11th Congressional District (incl. Morristown) is represented by Mikie Sherrill

  • Learn about your carbon emissions. There is much more we can all do to reduce our household's carbon emissions. Use an online “carbon calculator” to find out what your environmental footprint is and how you can lessen your impact on the environment.
  • Carpool and use mass transportation. NJ has been trying to increase reliance on and use of public transit with the state's push for funding “transit villages.”
  • Plan and combine trips. Plan and combine frequent or nearby trips to reduce the miles you need to travel. Schedule with a friend to drive together and use one car instead of two. To do even more, when shopping for a new car, look for a vehicle with better gas mileage.
  • Drive more efficiently. Following the speed limit, avoiding rapid acceleration, and excessive breaking all work to make your driving more fuel-efficient. It’s also safer.
  • Switch to “green power.” Green power is electricity generated by energy sources with little to no routine emissions of carbon dioxide. Contact your electricity provider to find out about the “green power” options available to you.

