Fifth Consecutive Year Without NJ Transit Fare Hike

Gov. Murphy, NJDOT, and NJ Transit officials announced the fifth consecutive year without an NJ Transit Fare Hike and a plan to install Wi-Fi on all NJT busses.

Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, NJDOT Commissioner, and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, and NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett today (2/28) announced the fifth consecutive year of no fare increases for NJ TRANSIT.

Additionally, it was announced that Wi-Fi will be installed on all NJ Transit buses through Governor Murphy’s FY2023 budget.

“Since taking office in 2018, the Murphy Administration has committed historic State support to advance the agency’s strategic goals, capital projects, and recruiting efforts to boost performance, reliability and the customer experience – without balancing NJ TRANSIT’s budget on the backs of commuters.” – Press Release from the Office of the Governor of NJ.

“Without a single fare hike, NJ TRANSIT has been drastically transformed and improved over the last five years,” said Governor Murphy. “On-time performance is up, cancellations are down, and engineer ranks have been replenished. Under our administration, NJ TRANSIT has been on the fast track to success and will remain a high priority in years to come. New Jersey commuters deserve a transit agency that works for them, and that is exactly what we are giving them.”

In the last four years, NJ Transit has been awarded over $4 billion in capital projects, many of which are currently underway.

Some of these projects include:

NJ Transit’s largest construction contract ever for a new Portal North Bridge for $1.6 billion

for a new Portal North Bridge for $1.6 billion $600 million construction contract for the Raritan River Bridge which broke ground in September 2020

which broke ground in September 2020 $250 million investment in the Walter Rand Transportation Center Improvement Project

$190 million investment to renovate and modernize Newark Penn Station

Construction on the new Northern Bus Garage will hold up to 500 buses to meet transportation demands and will include charging infrastructure to support an all-electric bus fleet .

to meet transportation demands and . Major capital investments in Trenton Transit Center, Lyndhurst Station, Elizabeth Station, Perth Amboy Station, and others

In addition, NJ Transit also made investments in its transportation fleet, including the advancement of an all-electric bus fleet.

NJ Transit has:

Received 300 new buses over the last two years.

over the last two years. Purchased 138 new multi-level rail cars and 25 new dual-power locomotives – including NJTs first eight electric buses, which will begin operating by the end of the year .

and 25 new dual-power locomotives – including NJTs first . Completed construction of charging stations at Newton Avenue Bus Garage in Camden to support the eight new electric buses.

at Newton Avenue Bus Garage in Camden to support the eight new electric buses. Unveiled a roadmap to a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040 .

. Added, extended or provided “enhanced bus service” on 100 bus routes over the past two years.

NJ Transit has improved the reliability and service for Bus, Rail, and Light Rail customers from FY19 to FY21. On-time performance improved for Bus, Rail, and Light Rail across the board:

Rail improved from 90% in FY19 to 93.3% in FY21

from 90% in FY19 to Bus improved from 91.3% in FY19 to 98% in FY21

from 91.3% in FY19 to Light Rail improved from 96.6% in FY19 to 96.9% in FY21

from 96.6% in FY19 to In FY21 vs. FY19 rail cancelations saw a 15% decrease

Since 2018, NJ Transit hired more than 1,000 bus operators and graduated 10 classes of locomotive engineers (adding 127 engineers).

Governor Murphy made a campaign promise not to raise NJT transportation prices and seems to be holding to that commitment.

-

