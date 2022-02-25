Weekend Forecast for Morristown, NJ

Your weather for this weekend. A high chance of snow and sleet tonight and tomorrow. Cold and dry through the weekend.
Tonight, a chance of sleet and snow between 10 PM and 11 PM with a total overnight snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Winter Weather Advisory today to 1 PM Friday.
*From the National Weather Service
"URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ
3:23 PM EST Thu Feb 24, 2022
Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Upper Bucks-
Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington,
Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont,
and Perkasie
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one
quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Warren and Morris. The
Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 1:00 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Local power outages and tree damage are possible due
to the ice. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling."
Tomorrow, snow, freezing rain, and more rain to mid-afternoon. The weekend looks cold but dry.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Feb 27
Friday, February 25
Rain (or freezing rain with a chance of 1–2 in. of snow) in the morning (until 11 AM) and afternoon (until 3 PM).
High: 47° Low: 18° with a 90% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NNW.
Saturday, February 26
Partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs just above freezing.
High: 38° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WNW.
Sunday, February 27
Clear throughout the day.
High: 44° Low: 18° with a 22% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the W.
-
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
-
Comments / 0