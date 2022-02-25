Weekend Forecast for Morristown, NJ

Tonight, a chance of sleet and snow between 10 PM and 11 PM with a total overnight snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Winter Weather Advisory today to 1 PM Friday.

*From the National Weather Service



"URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ

3:23 PM EST Thu Feb 24, 2022



Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-

Upper Bucks-

Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington,

Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont,

and Perkasie

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one

quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Warren and Morris. The

Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 1:00 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Local power outages and tree damage are possible due

to the ice. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous

conditions are expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Tomorrow, snow, freezing rain, and more rain to mid-afternoon. The weekend looks cold but dry.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Feb 27

Friday, February 25

Rain (or freezing rain with a chance of 1–2 in. of snow) in the morning (until 11 AM) and afternoon (until 3 PM).

High: 47° Low: 18° with a 90% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday, February 26

Partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs just above freezing.

High: 38° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday, February 27

Clear throughout the day.

High: 44° Low: 18° with a 22% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the W.

