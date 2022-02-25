Morristown, NJ

Weekend Forecast for Morristown, NJ

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiBQY_0eORyXnp00
Weather.gov

Your weather for this weekend. A high chance of snow and sleet tonight and tomorrow. Cold and dry through the weekend.

Tonight, a chance of sleet and snow between 10 PM and 11 PM with a total overnight snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible

Winter Weather Advisory today to 1 PM Friday.

*From the National Weather Service

"URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ
3:23 PM EST Thu Feb 24, 2022


Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Upper Bucks-
Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington,
Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont,
and Perkasie

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Warren and Morris. The
Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 1:00 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Local power outages and tree damage are possible due
to the ice. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Tomorrow, snow, freezing rain, and more rain to mid-afternoon. The weekend looks cold but dry.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Feb 27

Friday, February 25

Rain (or freezing rain with a chance of 1–2 in. of snow) in the morning  (until 11 AM) and afternoon (until 3 PM).

High: 47° Low: 18° with a 90% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday, February 26

Partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs just above freezing.

High: 38° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday, February 27

Clear throughout the day.

High: 44° Low: 18° with a 22% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the W.

-

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# snow# ice# winter weather alert# travel

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
1489 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

State Arts Council Grants Nearly $1 Million To NJ Artists

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held its first meeting of 2022 on February 22 where nearly $1 million was awarded to 85 New Jersey artists. The money comes from a part of the Council’s Individual Artist Fellowship Program in partner with Mid Atlantic Arts. The fellowships are competitive annual awards for NJ artists in 12 rotating disciplines. This year artists applied for awards in the categories of digital/electronic, film/video, painting, printmaking/works on paper/book arts, and prose.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Cannabis Commission Wants To Know How To Use Cannabis Tax Dollars.

Attend in-person or via Zoom, register to speak, or submit a written response at one of the three meetings held by the NJ-CRC this March to give your recommendation on how cannabis tax dollars can best be used for "social equity" projects.

Read full story
13 comments
Morristown, NJ

What Does A Russian Invasion of Ukraine Mean for NJ?

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine. Seriously, this is terrible, war is never good. But, not to be selfish, how will this affect me?. Shortly after 5 AM Ukraine time Russian forces began bombing parts of Ukraine.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Parking Authority Sues NJ Transit

MPA filed a suit against NJ Transit (2/22/2022) over an “unreasonable demand” of $1million to redevelop the back parking lot of Morristown Train Station into a mixed-use housing and commercial building.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Lead Service Water Lines To Be Replaced Across NJ

Newark managed to replace all of the city’s lead service water lines in three years with unprecedented funding and bipartisan support. The rest of NJ comes next. Lead service water lines in New Jersey will be replaced over the next ten years.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Your Rights As A Landlord In NJ

Morristown Minute's readers asked, so here are your rights as a landlord in New Jersey. Some, like Millionacres.com, would say New Jersey is one of the worst states to be a landlord; statewide mandates for landlords include the Security Deposit Law and NJ Landlord Identity Law.

Read full story
16 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Future Of Work Task Force Helps NJ Workers Adapt To Emerging Technology

Gov. Murphy announced the release of the New Jersey State Future of Work Task Force’s Roadmap and Recommendations, 2/17/2022. The New Jersey State Future of Work Task Force highlights 19 recommendations that “underscore the State’s need to invest in policies, platforms, and programs that respond to both the challenges and the opportunities technology creates to foster worker rights, worker safety, and lifelong learning.”

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Gov. Murphy Appoints Six To The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility Board of Trustees.

Gov. Murphy Appoints Six to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees. “Governor Phil Murphy today announced the groundbreaking appointments of Dr. Amesika Nyaku, Tia Ryans, Dr. Johanna Foster, Bonnie Kerness, La’Nae Grant, and Kathleen Witcher to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees. The Governor also reappointed Dr. Karma Brown Warren.”

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

$10 Million In Foreclosure Prevention Funding for NJ

Gov. Murphy announced on 2/16/2022 that $10 million will be allocated to support New Jersey’s Foreclosure Prevention Act program. Governor Murphy announce on 2/16/2022 that $10 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be allocated to support New Jersey’s Foreclosure and Prevention Act (2021) program managed by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA).

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Gov. Murphy Announces Bill To Make Rx Drugs More Affordable

Gov. Murphy, three Senators & an NJ Assemblyman introduced a four-bill legislative package to make prescription drugs more affordable. Gov. Murphy, Senator Singleton, Senator Vitale, Senator Pou, and Assemblyman John McKeon announced Monday, 2/14/2022, their support for a legislative package that aims to make prescription drugs more affordable.

Read full story
8 comments
Morristown, NJ

Pure Barre Morristown Grand Opening Feb. 19th.

Pure Barre Morristown to host a grand opening event at its newest location at 40 Market Street on February 19! Pure Barre Morristown is owned and operated by Xuesong Li. Pure Barre Morristown, located at 40 Market Street, will host a grand opening event offering discounted membership, free classes, local vendors, and more to Morristown residents starting February 19th.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Congressman Introduces Legislation To Protect Cryptocurrency Investors

February 15, 2022 - US Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey’s 5th District released a discussion draft of the Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act of 2022. On February 15, 2022, US Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey’s 5th District released a discussion draft of a bill titled, “Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act of 2022.”

Read full story
1 comments
Bridgewater, NJ

Bridgewater PD Scrutinized For Racial Bias After Breaking Up A Fight At Bridgewater Mall

Two Officers of the Bridgewater PD are facing an Internal Affairs Investigation after breaking up a fight at the Bridgewater Mall. A video on social media shows two children in a heated and escalating verbal fight. ‘Kid 1’ pushes ‘Kid 2.’

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Big Brew Beer Festival Coming To Morristown

Saturday, February 19th, 2022, The Big Brew Beer Festival will return to the Morristown Armory at 430 Western Ave from 12 pm to 9:30 pm. Big Brew NJ has three upcoming events for beer and wine aficionados in our area. The first is The Big Brew Beer Festival in Morristown, NJ on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ

The winter of 1779-1780 brought suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, treason, and plots to kidnap and then assassinate George Washington in hopes of ending the war for America’s independence.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Gas Prices Average 40 Cents Higher In Morristown

Prices around the board skyrocket with inflation. Here's what gas prices have been up to in Morristown, NJ, and where to find the cheapest gas in the state of NJ. AAA, as of 2/7/2022, puts the national average price per gallon of gasoline at $3.43.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

The Most Toxic Sites In Morris County

Recent reports of contaminated groundwater led to an investigation of Morris County’s most hazardous sites impacting human health. Below are the top nine sites in Morris County responsible for polluting residents' drinking water. Most of these sites have been shut down since the 1980s and still pose a serious risk to human health. Cleanup is underway at each site, but as reported recently by Morristown Minute, more toxins have been discovered in another major source for New Jersey's drinking water, the Delaware River.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Defrauded, $20.5 Million Settlement For Academy Bus

A settlement from a lawsuit will require Academy Bus to pay $20.5 million for defrauding NJ Transit for nearly 20 years. Academy Bus, one of the largest privately-owned transportation companies in the U.S., will pay $20.5 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit filed by New Jersey state.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Toxic Chemical Found In The Floors of NJ Schools

A toxic chemical was found in the gym and cafeteria floors of schools across New Jersey. This toxin, a form of mercury, is known to have a toxic effect on the lungs, kidneys, and brain. Unfortunately, there is not an easy solution and it’s likely this chemical is in hundreds of schools across the country.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy