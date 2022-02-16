Morristown, NJ

Big Brew Beer Festival Coming To Morristown

Big Brew Beer Festival

Saturday, February 19th, 2022, The Big Brew Beer Festival will return to the Morristown Armory at 430 Western Ave from 12 pm to 9:30 pm.

BIG BREW BEER FESTIVAL AT MORRISTOWN ARMORY

Big Brew NJ has three upcoming events for beer and wine aficionados in our area. The first is The Big Brew Beer Festival in Morristown, NJ on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

There are two sessions:

  • Session 1 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
  • Session 2 from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

This annual event is “a perfect opportunity for beer aficionados to meet and hang out. With over 200 unique tastings it’s a great place to discover new beers and speak to brewery representatives.”

The event will also feature musical entertainment from The Outcrops and Rock Bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXqBF_0eGSirgk00
Big Brew Beer Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l52Fo_0eGSirgk00
Big Brew Beer Festival

The Big Brew Festival at Morristown Armory will include over 200 craft brews and proceeds will go towards supporting Morris Rugby, which works “To promote the growth and development of the game of Rugby by providing education about and facilitating participation in the traditions of Rugby, amateur sport, citizenship, and sportsmanship, on the local, national and international level.”

“Morris Rugby was formed in 1977 by a group of rugby players looking for a team of their own within the Morris area. Since its creation, Morris Rugby has grown tremendously and is now a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. As a club, we are dedicated to the growth of rugby for all ages and abilities. Our tackle programs include both Boys and Girls teams for under 12/14's, High School, Men's, Women's and Master for the over 35's. During early summer the Morris Youth League, which includes several local town teams, provides an opportunity for kids Kindergarten to 9th Grade to play flag rugby with mini-tournaments during June and July.”

BEER BBQ BACON SHOWDOWN IN MORRIS PLAINS

The Big Brew Festival will also bring the Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown to Morris Plains on May 15, 2021, at Mennen Arena Field, 161 Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ.

The Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown describes itself as,

“New Jersey’s first festival, featuring only New Jersey Beer, coupled with restaurants, gourmet food trucks & Chefs, offering a delectable array of mouthwatering BBQ & Bacon creations, all available for purchase. There will be a competition to showcase their culinary skills, with a panel of celebrity judges choosing the best of the best, along with People’s Choice awards for Best Dish & Best Beer. 30 New Jersey Breweries will be in attendance, each bringing 3 styles of Beer. One of these styles will be either a rare Beer or a Brew created specifically for this event. The event will take place outdoors and under tents, with some fantastic Music! This is destined to become a New Jersey Spring classic.”

VIP Tickets are currently $90, but prices rise on May 1st to $95 then rise on May 8th to $100. So, get your tickets early! General Admission is $60 until prices rise on May 1st to $65, then $70 on May 8th. Non-drinking General Admission is $20 and is only available for purchase at the main entrance on the day of the event.

You can purchase tickets here.

Here you can find a complete list of Breweries, Food Vendors, and Judges attending the Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown.

CHEERS IN CHESTER WINE & BEER FESTIVAL

Beer, wine, food, and music on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Cheers in Chester Wine & Beer Festival.

The event will take place at 134 Main St, Chester, NJ, and feature 100 craft brew, wine, and spirits samples with great food and live music.

Cheers in Chester has not yet updated the website from last year, but this year proceeds will once again go towards supporting the Chester First Aid Squad.

Live musical entertainment will be from Level Up, covering your favorite rock hits from the ‘90s and 2000s.

Designated driver tickets (non-drinking) are $15 and are only available at the main entrance on the day of the event. General admission is $60 and includes a 5-ounce sample cup with beer and wine samples. All participants will experience great music, delicious food, fascinating vendors, and fun merchandise to purchase at the event.

Keep an eye out for ticket sales, coming soon!

-

