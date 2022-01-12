Where Our Students Succeed, and Where They Need More Help

Morristown Minute

The NJ Department of Education reveals where Morristown High School students succeed and where they struggle in their education.

Morristown High School has just under 1,900 students enrolled. The grades 9 through 12 are given state assessments yearly to monitor student progress in the areas of English Language Arts and Mathematics.

Results are published by the NJ DOE each year, except for 2020 and 2021 due to exemptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results are as follows:

The results show that Morristown High School Students met the annual targets for performance in both English and Math scores. The results also show an increase in proficiency from 2017 to 2019 for English Language Arts scores.

In the 2017-18 school year 53.7% of students score ‘proficient’ on English Language Arts assessments. The Statewide proficiency rate for the same year was 56.7%, Morristown High School was behind the statewide proficiency rate by 3%.

The following school year, 2018-19, 65.5% of Morristown High School students scored proficient on English Language Arts assessments. The statewide proficiency rate rose as well to 57.9%. Morristown High School had surpassed the statewide results and was outperforming in English Language assessments.

In the 2017-18 school year 36.7% of Morristown High School students scored proficient on mathematics assessments. Results once more surpassed the target rate of 23.3% proficiency. However, statewide results had 45% of NJ students testing proficient in mathematics, indicating Morristown High School lagging behind the state.

The following school year, 2018-19, mathematics proficiency rates for Morristown High School students dropped to 32.1% while the state average dropped to 44.5%. Our local high school saw a significantly larger drop in proficiency rates in mathematics compared to the rest of the state.

Every year, the target rate for proficiency rises slightly. From 2017 to 2019 the target proficiency rate rose about 3% for both English Language Arts and Mathematics.

Statewide and Morristown High School results indicate a rise in the proficiency of our students in English Language Arts but a decreasing trend for proficiency rates in Mathematics.

