There are over a dozen dog-friendly restaurants in Morristown, NJ. Here are the top-rated eateries you can visit with your furry friend.

BEST DOG-FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS IN MORRISTOWN, NJ

1. SOUTH + PINE AMERICAN EATERY

South + Pine, located at 90 South Street is a local favorite of Morristown residents. The website, Bring Fido rated the eatery 5/5 “bones” for being an exceptionally dog-friendly establishment. The restaurant has an outdoor patio of 20 tables that welcomes and encourages customers to bring along their pets.

South + Pine is open Sunday through Friday for lunch from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, and for dinner from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm (open until 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday).

2. SMARTWORLD COFFEE

SmartWorld Coffee at 74 South Street offers a dog-friendly environment to its customers both inside and out. The establishment even promotes a sign on their counter allowing dogs right next to a bowl of dog treats. Dogs are allowed at customer seating both outside and inside.

SmartWorld Coffee is open every day from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm.

3. CHEF FREDY’S TABLE

This restaurant on 78 Speedwell Avenue offers three dog-friendly outdoor tables. The restaurant has been reviewed as a dog-friendly establishment where the serves have been said to be “genuinely pleased” to see dogs accompanying their owners.

Chef Fredy’s Table is open 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm Monday to Thursday with an hour extension till 10:00 pm on Fridays, 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm on Saturdays, and 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Sundays.

4. DUBLIN PUB

The Dublin Pub at 4 Pine Street is an Irish pub that offers 12 outdoor, dog-friendly tables at its back patio. Servers routinely bring water out in bowls for your furry friend and have been known to appreciate the sight of a dog. Customers with animals must be seated outdoors on the patio.

The Dublin Pub is closed on Mondays and operates between the hours of 4:30 pm and 10:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm Thursdays and Sundays, and 4:30 pm to 12:00 am Fridays and Saturdays.

5. THE COMMITTED PIG

The Committed Pig is a pet-friendly establishment with six outdoor tables for customers bringing their pets along. Reviews have not mentioned any accommodations for pets such as fresh water, but the restaurant is still highly rated as one of the more dog-friendly establishments in Morristown.

The Committed Pig is located at 28 West Park Place and is open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on Fridays, 9:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays, and 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sundays.

Other restaurants in Morristown that advertise a dog-friendly environment include:

The Colonial Grill : a food Truck that frequents a spot on the Morristown Green across from Starbucks

: a food Truck that frequents a spot on the Morristown Green across from Starbucks Revolution : a popular sports bar on South Street

: a popular sports bar on South Street Pavesi Ristorante: An Italian eatery on South Street

An Italian eatery on South Street Iron Bar: a two-floor bar also located on South Street

a two-floor bar also located on South Street Inferno Grill: another food truck that frequents the Morristown Green area

another food truck that frequents the Morristown Green area Guerriero’s: a Neapolitan restaurant on South Street

