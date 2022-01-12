Morris County Property Tax, Review and Comparison

Morristown Minute

The average New Jersey Property Tax Bill in 2019 was $8,736. Comparably, the average Morris County Property Tax bill in 2019 was $10,619.

The most expensive area in Morris County by average tax bill in 2019 was the borough of Mountain Lakes where the average tax bill was $20,983.

The next highest average tax bills in 2019 came from Mendham Township ($19,542), Chester Township ($15,733), Mendham Borough ($15,732), Chatham Township ($15,105), Kinnelon Borough ($15,023), Chatham Borough ($14,240), and Harding Township ($14,228).

A resident's property tax bill is based on average county tax rates and the value of their homes. In Morris County, the average property tax rate is 2.14%. Based on Morris county’s average property tax bill, most homes in Morris County are valued at just under $500,000.

Homes are highly valued in Morris County; therefore, residents see higher property tax bills than the New Jersey average. However, Morris County’s average tax rate is about 0.3% lower than the state of New Jersey and 1.07% higher than the national average.

Comparably, if you lived in a home valued at $500k, your average tax bill in New Jersey (outside of Morris County) would be around $12,100. Whereas if you had a similarly valued home outside of New Jersey, your average property tax bill (based on a national average) would be around $5,350.

New Jersey political representatives often cite New Jersey’s superior schools as one reason why the property tax rate and home values are so high in comparison to the nation.

