Businesses Price Gouging At-Home COVID Tests

Rapid Antigen Tests are now available for purchase on food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Door Dash, but the costs are high as a reflection of demand.

At-home rapid antigen tests can now be purchased alongside a meal on several food delivery apps.

Door Dash and Uber Eats are two of several food-and-grocery delivery services that are now offering COVID tests on their platforms.

These businesses have listed RATs (rapid antigen tests) at prices from $65 on Uber Eats to $119 on Door Dash.

The inclusion of COVID tests on food delivery apps comes during a nationwide testing shortage.

The high price of COVID tests on delivery apps is contrary to the government's push to offer free COVID-19 testing to the entire nation.

Due to the testing shortages and the increasing infection rates from the Omicron variant, businesses are capitalizing on the high demand for DIY tests.

Many on social media were outraged and claimed that some of these businesses were “extorting people in a pandemic.”

Uber and Lyft have both run advertising campaigns offering free rides to COVID vaccination sites.

Mariah Ray, public policy and partnerships lead at Door Dash said, “we’re really proud of being able to offer [COVID-19 tests] at a highly subsidized rate.”

However, the $100+ price tag on the test listed on Door Dash and other delivery apps like Uber Eats appear to be anything but “subsidized.”

Morristown residents currently have several options for free COVID-19 tests. These locations include:

You can also order a free at-home COVID test at no cost to you from Vault Health. These tests are available to all New Jersey residents at no cost.