Morristown, NJ

Businesses Price Gouging At-Home COVID Tests

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCio9_0dj5bMZW00
Morristown Minute

Rapid Antigen Tests are now available for purchase on food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Door Dash, but the costs are high as a reflection of demand.

At-home rapid antigen tests can now be purchased alongside a meal on several food delivery apps.

Door Dash and Uber Eats are two of several food-and-grocery delivery services that are now offering COVID tests on their platforms.

These businesses have listed RATs (rapid antigen tests) at prices from $65 on Uber Eats to $119 on Door Dash.

The inclusion of COVID tests on food delivery apps comes during a nationwide testing shortage.

The high price of COVID tests on delivery apps is contrary to the government's push to offer free COVID-19 testing to the entire nation. 

Due to the testing shortages and the increasing infection rates from the Omicron variant, businesses are capitalizing on the high demand for DIY tests.

Many on social media were outraged and claimed that some of these businesses were “extorting people in a pandemic.”

Uber and Lyft have both run advertising campaigns offering free rides to COVID vaccination sites.

Mariah Ray, public policy and partnerships lead at Door Dash said, “we’re really proud of being able to offer [COVID-19 tests] at a highly subsidized rate.”

However, the $100+ price tag on the test listed on Door Dash and other delivery apps like Uber Eats appear to be anything but “subsidized.”

Morristown residents currently have several options for free COVID-19 tests. These locations include:

You can also order a free at-home COVID test at no cost to you from Vault Health. These tests are available to all New Jersey residents at no cost.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# retail# uber# lyft# covid tests# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
1063 followers

More from Morristown Minute

How Effective Are Plastic Barriers at Preventing COVID-19 Infection?

You may have seen plastic barriers at use in workplaces and schools, but experts are divided on the effectiveness of Plexiglas-style barriers. Plexiglas sales have tripled during the pandemic as schools and businesses nationwide invested over $750 million into the use of plastic shields to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Where Our Students Succeed, and Where They Need More Help

The NJ Department of Education reveals where Morristown High School students succeed and where they struggle in their education. Morristown High School has just under 1,900 students enrolled. The grades 9 through 12 are given state assessments yearly to monitor student progress in the areas of English Language Arts and Mathematics.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Morristown, NJ

There are over a dozen dog-friendly restaurants in Morristown, NJ. Here are the top-rated eateries you can visit with your furry friend. South + Pine, located at 90 South Street is a local favorite of Morristown residents. The website, Bring Fido rated the eatery 5/5 “bones” for being an exceptionally dog-friendly establishment. The restaurant has an outdoor patio of 20 tables that welcomes and encourages customers to bring along their pets.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Property Tax, Review and Comparison

The average New Jersey Property Tax Bill in 2019 was $8,736. Comparably, the average Morris County Property Tax bill in 2019 was $10,619. The most expensive area in Morris County by average tax bill in 2019 was the borough of Mountain Lakes where the average tax bill was $20,983.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Newark's Ironbound Community Fights for Environmental Justice

Environmental activists fight to block the construction of a fossil fuel-powered plant set for construction in the Newark, NJ area. The “Ironbound” community, an area of Newark, NJ surrounded by train tracks, is fighting off the construction of a new gas-fired power backup plant proposed for sewage treatment facilities.

Read full story
2 comments

Governor, Teacher’s Union and School Districts Battle Over Mask Mandates

NJ State Legislature to decide this week if Gov. Murphy’s mask mandate for schools will remain in place. Under Governor Murphy’s executive order, students and teachers must wear masks in schools. However, the New Jersey State Legislature in Trenton will decide this week if the governor’s mask mandate for schools will remain in place.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

CDC Approved Face Coverings and Where to Find One

With mask mandates and constantly changing information, here are the best masks to protect against COVID-19 and where to find them. Some health experts have advised against the use of cloth masks, despite the CDC still including cloth masks on their list of mask recommendations.

Read full story

Gun Safety in the US and NJ Schools

April 20, 2018 - 1000s of students walked out of school and gathered at the Minnesota capitol as part of nationwide protestsFibonacci Blue. Every single state in our country has had at least one instance of a school shooting; any instance of discharging a firearm on school grounds counts as a school shooting.

Read full story
East Hanover, NJ

Dangers of East Hanover Avenue

An analysis of Morris County Accident Reports reveals the dangers of East Hanover Avenue intersections. On January 6, 2022, Thursday around 11:30 AM a man was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of East Hanover and Speedwell Avenue. The man was alert and conscious and reported minor injuries by EMT as he was transported to the hospital.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Lawsuit: NJ Parents Vs. NJ Department of Education

NJ parents go to court to prevent remote learning for students with disabilities. Monday, January 3, 2022 – New Jersey parents have filed for a restraining order with a federal judge to prevent New Jersey schools from switching to remote learning.

Read full story
6 comments

The Era of Contested Elections is Here

For the anniversary of the Jan. 6th capital riots: A History of American Elections from 1800 to Today. Historically, contested presidential elections have occurred against the backdrop of intensely partisan politics and critical turning points in U.S. history.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Walgreens and Other Testing Locations Cancel COVID Testing Appointments

Several testing centers around the country and in our state have canceled COVID tests with limited notice to customers. A lab backlog in CT forced a pharmacy to cancel 700+ COVID-19 testing appointments without warning. This trend is happening throughout the nation as resources for COVID-19 tests are at an all-time low.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Great Resignation

Every month since April of 2021, nearly four million Americans are quitting their jobs. In July there was an estimated 11 million job openings in the U.S.A. Well, for years corporations have been bribing and campaigning the government forces that be to dismantle unions, rid jobs of benefits and pensions, and destroy workers' rights.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

George Washington on Mandatory Vaccinations

Take it from George Washington, vaccines are a good thing. In February of 1777, Washington was held up in Morristown with his troops many of whom were suffering from smallpox. Washington long knew his most feared enemy at his time was not the British, but disease.

Read full story

Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-Factor ID to Hack Your Phone

NIST declares end of the age of SMS-based 2-factor authenticationFrom Techcrunch.com (Devin Coldewey) Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short code to confirm their identity.

Read full story
10 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Tolls Increase, What Will Our Money Pay For?

Beginning this year, tolls will rise 3% annually to fund various street improvements on major NJ roadways. Beginning January 1st, 2022, tolls in New Jersey will increase 3% and continue to rise 3% yearly for the foreseeable future.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Social Security Checks Rise 5.9% in 2022

Social Security beneficiaries will see a 5.9% increase in their monthly checks starting January 2022, but experts warn the increase may not counter the rate of inflation. Social security benefits will increase 5.9% this year (2022), making it the biggest increase in benefits since 1982. However, experts are concerned that the increase won’t be enough to combat the rising cost of goods and living.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Political Redistricting of New Jersey, Effective 2022

New Jersey Redistricting Commission has drawn new political districts based on the 2020 census to go into effect beginning this year, 2022. Redistricting, a process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn, has taken place in New Jersey, based on the 2020 census.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris School District Plans for In-Person Instruction Beginning January 3rd

Despite rising COVID cases from the new Omicron variant, Morris School District commits to in-person learning beginning January 3rd. Morris School District students will return to in-person learning on January 3rd and for the foreseeable future. This announcement was made despite the rising cases of the new Omicron variant currently spreading throughout the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy