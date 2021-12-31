Best Film & TV of 2021

Morristown Minute

2021s Best Movies and TV Shows. From musical adaptations to the last James Bond for Daniel Craig. A year of film and TV in Review.

BEST FILMS OF 2021:

1. "In The Heights" directed by Jon M. Chu

2. "No Time To Die" directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

3. "Bo Burnham: Inside" directed by Bo Burnham

4. "On The Count of Three" directed by Jerrod Carmichael

5. "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" directed by Stan Lathan

BEST TV OF 2021:

1. "Squid Game" created by Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

2. "Sisyphus: The Myth" written by Lee Je-in; Jeon Chan-ho (Netflix)

3. "Love, Death, & Robots" created by Tim Miller (Netflix)

4. "Pretend It's a City" directed by Martin Scorsese (Netflix)

5. "Dopesick" created by Danny Strong (Hulu)

6. "Invincible" created by Robert Kirkman (Amazon Prime)

7. "Midnight Mass" created by Mike Flanagan (Netflix)

8. "Inside Job" created by Shion Takeuchi (Netflix)

9. "Shadow and Bone" created by Eric Heisserer (Netflix)

10. "Jupiter's Legacy" created by Mark Millar (Netflix)

Top Domestic Box Office Performers for 2021:

1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed $470,356,855

2. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" grossed $224,543,292

3. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" grossed $212,527,511

4. "Black Widow" grossed $183,651,655

5. "F9: The Fast Saga" grossed $173,005,945

6. "Eternals" grossed $164,551,850

7. "No Time To Die" grossed $160,772,007

8. "A Quiet Place: Part II" grossed $160,072,261

9. "Free Guy" grossed $121,626,598

10. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" grossed $121,558,000

Biggest Box Office Flops of 2021:

1. "In The Heights" - well-reviewed, but fell short of its target earnings with a $55 million budget and earned $43.9 million at global box offices

2. "Snake Eyes" - poorly reviewed with a production budget of $88 million and grossing $40.1 million in the global box office

3. "The Suicide Squad" - well-reviewed, production budget of $185 million, grossing $167.4 million in the global box office

4. "King Richard" - another well-received movie by critics. The production budget for this film was $50 million and it grossed $24.9 million in the global box office

5. "West Side Story" - the reboot/adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg received excellent reviews scoring a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The production budget was $100 million and the film grossed $27.1 million in the global box office

