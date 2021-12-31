Morristown, NJ Year in Review

Morristown Minute

It was another tough year in the pandemic, but with the bad came plenty of good. Morristown, NJs year in review.

Unemployment rate:

In 2018, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates in Morris County were at 3.9%. At the height of the pandemic, unemployment rose to 13.3% in our county. Today the unemployment rate stands at 4.3%.

Numbers indicate the workforce is bouncing back from the damaging effects of the pandemic. Morris County projects our county will add about 10,000 new workers to the workforce every five years with projections stretching to 2034.

New Businesses that came to Morristown in 2021:

Glenbrook Brewery set up shop at 95 Morris Street. There have been talks of a new distillery moving into the old Cy’s Brakes just down the street from the brewery.

Pure Barre opened at 40 Market Street

Midtown Wine opened at 168 Speedwell Ave, where Macho Nacho reopened this year

1776 by David Burke, a restaurant and entertainment establishment opened at 67 East Park Place

44 Art Space, a media retail company moved in at 44 Washington Street

Agricola, another new restaurant, opened at 40 West Park Place

Cluck U Chicken reopened at 162 South Street.

Hummus Republic opened its doors on 66 South Street

Kumon, an education-focused business opened at 89 Morris Street

COVID-19:

Unfortunately, COVID-19 was still a major focus of our year. Morris County saw 64,812 confirmed COVID cases, identified through PCR testing.

Our county had 1,077 confirmed deaths and saw 13,166 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Annual Events:

We tried to keep things “business as usual” as much as possible. Our community celebrates the 30th anniversary of First Night Morris County tonight (12/31/21) on Morristown Green.

The 26th annual Morristown Festival on the Green happened on October 3rd, 2021.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set and planned for March 12th

of 2022. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are always a welcome presence at this holiday celebration.

The celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Morristown stretches back hundreds of years to George Washington. On March 17, 1780, Washington celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in Morristown with the community.

The Christmas Festival on the Green and 100+ year tradition of the lighting of the Morristown Green went off without a hitch earlier this month. We welcomed Santa Claus with help of the local Fire Department.

This was another difficult year for many in the country, world, and our community. But plenty of annual events, holiday cheer, and a strong community presence helped Morristown residents through these difficult times. As we move into another year, pandemic still in our sights, let’s focus on the good in our community and help one another face the new year with pride, confidence, and grace.

Happy New Year Morristown, NJ.

On to 2022!

