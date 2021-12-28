Morristown Construction Updates for December 2021

Photo by Kevin Coughlin - November 4, 2021

An update on construction projects taking place in Morristown, NJ

There is a lot of construction going on in Morristown. Here’s what you need to know today:

M-Station project:

The M-Station project, approved in October of 2020 by Morristown’s Town Council, is underway in developing two massive office and retail buildings to replace the former M-Town Strip mall at the intersection of Morris and Spring Street. The project, when completed, will offer over 40,000 square feet of office and retail space over two separate buildings.

The project includes a parking garage, and public promenade, and a plaza in addition to the two six and seven-story buildings, respectively. The project is under Scotto and SJP Properties.

Developers and Morristown’s Town Council have come to an agreement in which phase one of construction must be completed by October of 2022.

Phase one includes completion of the first building and traffic work on the intersection of Spring and Morris Streets. The first building will be a six-story office and retail space where Deloitte will occupy floors two through six. Deloitte, an accounting firm previously based in Parsippany, will relocate to this new location in Morristown over the next ten-plus years.

The first building holds approximately 110,000 square feet of office space and open-retail spaces. While floors two through six are reserved for Deloitte employees, the first floor will include a lobby and space for retailers and restaurants. Phase one of construction, slated for completion by October 2022, includes the improvement of traffic congestion at the busy intersection of Morris and Spring Streets. Traffic improvements include the creation of a roundabout theorized to reduce traffic at the busy intersection.

Phase two includes the construction of the second building of seven stories of office space, a parking deck, and a public plaza. Phase two is required to begin within eight years and be completed three years after phase two construction commences. The total timeline for this massive project could therefore take up to twelve years before completion.

Tree Pruning:

The project began on the 27th of December 2021 and will continue into early 2022. The contracted company leading the project is Harmony Tree Care. They will be working at various locations around Morristown between the hours of 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

The project is estimated to last two months, weather permitting. Residents will see tree trimming trucks, equipment, and workers in/along roadways and sidewalk areas. On-street parking may be restricted at times; restrictions will be posted in advance.

Concrete Sidewalk Grinding:

Workers operating mobile grinding equipment near, and along public sidewalk areas will be working to update and repair sidewalk conditions in various locations around Morristown. The work is scheduled between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. The Town of Morristown estimates this project will go on into 2022 with shutdowns for inclement weather. This project began on Thursday, November 18, 2021, by contractors Waters & Bugbee General Contractors.

Lafayette Avenue Pedestrian Improvement Project:

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Contractor Zuccaro, Inc. began work on Lafayette Avenue near Ridgedale Avenue to Lackawanna Place to improve pedestrian access along the busy road.

The work was scheduled to continue for a timeline of ten weeks, with construction taking place between the hours of 7:30 Am and 3:30 PM Monday through Friday. Construction work is now slated to restart in early 2022.

Drivers will see traveled lane transitions, workers, and equipment in and along the roadway, and access to driveways, entrances, and exits restricted.

Washington Street Streetscape Improvements:

Another project under the management of JoMed Contracting concerns updates to the streetscape of Washington Street. The project began on October 12, 2021, and was slated to continue for five weeks. The project is currently ongoing for minor restorations to Washington Street near Conklin Avenue.

Work will take place between 7:30 AM and 5:00 PM seven days a week. On-street parking may be restricted at select times, but restrictions will be posted in advance. As work comes to a close, the crew will be on-site as needed, and restrictions will lessen in the area.

Harrison Street Playground Improvements:

Contractor Ralph Checchio, Inc. will work to provide improvements and updates to the Harrison Street Playground. Work began in July of 2021 and was estimated for completion by the end of November. However, futsal court color coating will begin in early 2022. The project is currently ongoing.

Work is taking place between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. The Harrison Street Playground will close for the duration of the project and on-street parking may be restricted at times, but restrictions will be posted three days in advance.

PSE&G Gas System Upgrades:

PSE&G will be replacing old gas pipes with new piping in an effort to provide continued safety and reliability of gas service to their customers. The project includes digging trenches along roadways; PSE&G stated all trenches will be filled in or covered safely at the end of each workday. PSE&G also stated that, when possible, they “avoid digging on properties.” But added if they have to dig on your property PSE&G will restore any disturbances after the project is complete.

After project completion, a PSE&G technician will need access to your home to connect the service line and gas meter to the new gas main. PSE&G will contact homeowners to make an appointment. PSE&G did not give a concrete timeline but added that once the project is complete it may take 45-90 days to complete road repairs.

Upcoming Plans for Valley Bank’s Headquarters on Speedwell Avenue:

Plans for Valley Bank’s headquarters on Speedwell Avenue were approved in early November of this year. The six-story, 125,000 square foot building will replace the empty lot across from the Hyatt Regency at 52-74 Speedwell Avenue.

The bank branch along with three separate commercial retailers are planned for the ground floor with Valley Bank offices filling floors two through six. This project is another joint venture by Scotto and SJP Properties, the same partners behind the M-Station construction bringing Deloitte into Morristown.

Project completion was not specified but project attorney Frank Vitolo said the bank has a “very tight timeline and is eager to get started.”

-

Sources and updates:

https://www.townofmorristown.org/activeconstruction

https://morristowngreen.com/2021/11/04/planning-board-approves-second-corporate-headquarters-for-morristown/comment-page-1/