A COVID-19 'Infodemic,' How to Make Sense of COVID-19 Info

It feels like COVID-19 information is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Why is it so hard to find reliable information?

In February of 2020, the World Health Organization announced they were fighting not only a pandemic, but an “infodemic.” An overabundance of information spread among the public and facts were lost in the crowd.

How many people in my state have COVID-19? How does COVID-19 spread? Where can I get tested? How many people have died? How worried should I be? Statistics aren’t people and I’m worried how COVID-19 might affect me. Who can I trust?

Currently, Omicron is on everyone’s mind. This variant is spreading, the whole country is struggling to get tested, and no one can agree on just how serious this virus has become.

Yale Medicine published an article by Kathy Katella on April 13, 2020, titled, “A COVID-19 ‘Infodemic’? How to Make Sense of What You’re Reading.” Katella spoke with Dr. Jamie Meyer, MD, MS, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist about how to make sense of the information overload.

The Doctor’s Advice.

*DISCLAIMER: Medical COVID-19 advice from Kathy Katella of Yale Medicine, and Dr. Jaimie Meyer, MD, MS, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist.

Every source for COVID-19 cases and deaths has different reporting and testing strategies.

COVID-19 tests are not 100% accurate 100% of the time. Therefore, when a sample tests positive it is sent from the state to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab for confirmation.

Some sources include all positive tests, some include only the confirmed cases. These are the cases we are aware of; people have been infectious and had no symptoms. States encourage antibody tests for those who believe they were previously infected to help the CDC gain a broader understanding of the scope of infection.

The World Health Organization is a trustworthy source.

The WHO publishes weekly updates on global COVID-19 infection rates and the latest treatment and practices for COVID-19.

Weekly Situation Reports from the WHO provides a global view of the COVID-19 pandemic that you can trust. The WHO reports on confirmed cases, therefore numbers may be lower than reality and/or lag behind the true rate of infection.

This is part of the reason why it’s so hard to get information on infection rates. Add on to that, we don’t know when infection rates are spiking until after it happens.

There’s a delay in testing, confirming, reporting, and then treatment. During that time, we may feel as though we have no reason to be any more worried than we were yesterday. Meanwhile, we may be infected by or infect the people around us.

New variants emerge, holidays arrive and people gather as they become accustomed to panic. Infection rates spike, no one is any the wiser. Then the news reports flood in about the increasing number of cases and more new variants. The nature of the pandemic is constantly changing, and we’re lagging behind the virus.

For COVID-19 cases, death, and hospitalizations data in the US and your specific state or county go to the CDC website.

The CDC is another trustworthy source of COVID-19 information.

You can also go to your state’s Department of Health website. See the New Jersey Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard here.

Assume infection rates are rising.

We are testing more people and more people are also contracting the virus. For both reasons, total cases will continue to rise at an accelerated rate. It will take months or years to see the full scope of infection at this point.

Testing and reporting for COVID-19 are important.

In March of 2020, reports of new cases in China began to plateau. Researchers were able to see the eventual “tapering of their curve.”

In the time that has passed since 2020, scientists have investigated the containment policies in China prior to this decrease in infection rate. By studying what went right, and even what went wrong, during times of changing infection rates, scientists can learn how to better treat and prevent COVID-19.

Charts and Graphs, while digestible, can be misleading.

Make sure you fully understand what the visualization of data is saying and where the information is coming from. It is always best to revert to the CDC for accurate COVID-19 infection and information updates.

Graphs are a much easier read. If you prefer the “dashboard” version of COVID-19 updates you can track infection rates in the United States by State on the World Health Organization’s Geo-Hub COVID-19 Information System for the Region of the Americas.

Johns Hopkins University was one of the earliest trusted sources for COVID-19 information.

John Hopkins University’s Corona Virus Research Center is still updated daily and provides a readable, straightforward report of total COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations.

False and misleading information may still find its way to you but there are ways to sort out fact from fiction.

The World Health Organization’s Mythbusters website has answers to many COVID-19 rumors and myths that will help you sort out unreliable sources.

How to address COVID-19 misinformation CDC.gov

FEMA even has a website dedicated to Corona Virus Rumor Control. “FEMA helps the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The CDC has a helpful web page for Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines. The CDC also offers “strategies for addressing COVID-19 misinformation in your community:

Listen to and analyze misinformation circulating in your community through social and traditional media monitoring. This can include monitoring social media channels and traditional media outlets for misinformation and creating a log of that misinformation to identify trends in your area. This can help you understand where, when, why, and how misinformation is spreading in your community.

in your community through social and traditional media monitoring. This can include monitoring social media channels and traditional media outlets for misinformation and creating a log of that misinformation to identify trends in your area. This can help you understand where, when, why, and how misinformation is spreading in your community. Engage with and listen to your community to identify and analyze perceptions, content gaps, information voids, and misinformation.

to identify and analyze perceptions, content gaps, information voids, and misinformation. Share accurate, clear, and easy-to-find information that addresses common questions. This can be done through your website, social media, and other places your audience looks for health information. Also use methods to reach those with limited or no internet access, such as radio or community events. Share details, including addresses and hours, about local vaccination sites and events with community-based organizations and local media. See How to Tailor COVID-19 Information to Your Specific Audience.

that addresses common questions. This can be done through your website, social media, and other places your audience looks for health information. Also use methods to reach those with limited or no internet access, such as radio or community events. Share details, including addresses and hours, about local vaccination sites and events with community-based organizations and local media. See How to Tailor COVID-19 Information to Your Specific Audience. Use trusted messengers to boost credibility and the likelihood of being seen and believed over misinformation. Some people may not trust public health professionals or visit the health department website, so it’s more effective to reach them through the channels and sources they look to and trust for health information, such as religious leaders or community organizations.”

The site also offers information on how to combat and identify misinformation on social media.

1. Identify your jurisdiction’s existing information sources that will inform listening, such as analysis of social media comments, call center logs, and media inquiry logs. Check tools regularly to gather social listening data.

2. Create and maintain a social media influencer list to monitor for perceptions, content gaps, and misinformation.

3. Create and maintain a rumor log to track circulating misinformation, its volume, how it is spreading, and how it evolves over time.

4. Set up a social and traditional media monitoring system to access key channels, communities, and conversations, including free monitoring and analytical tools.

5. Analyze and develop insights by considering the following questions:

What questions are people asking about COVID-19 vaccination?

What are people’s attitudes and emotions that may be linked to vaccination behavior?

What rumors or misinformation are circulating?

What overarching themes and narratives—beyond individual pieces of content—emerge from widely circulated rumors and misinformation?

How are people responding to and interpreting vaccine-related communication from public health authorities?

Give your mental health a break.

Constantly searching for COVID-19 information and increasing your anxiety about this already stressful situation isn’t a good idea. Find a balance, if the news and social media are overwhelming you step away from the screen.

The WHO provides the following advice:

Minimize watching, reading, or listening to news about COVID-19 that causes you to feel anxious or distressed

Seek information only from trusted sources, so that you can take practical steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Look for updates at specific times, once a day avoiding the constant stream of news reports.

Yale Medicine published a separate article on the impact of COVID-19 on our mental health and what we can all do to ease our anxiety. The article offers the following steps to put your “feelings in perspective,”

1. Information is useful—but too much information can be unhelpful. Limit news intake to what is actually providing new information, and stick to reliable news sources. There’s no benefit to watching the same news over and over.

2. Take the necessary and recommended precautions, but don’t try to “innovate” new ones. As with all dangers, the trick is to be ‘careful enough.’ When we try to ensure 100% safety, we get caught up in unhelpful behaviors.

3. Keep up daily routines, and make changes only when necessary. Maintaining regular schedules and routines is a good way to keep anxiety at bay and feel normal. Even if some changes need to be made, maintaining the overall routine is helpful.

4. Don’t completely isolate yourself from other people. Fear of contagion can cause some people to withdraw socially, but maintaining relationships and social support are good ways to combat anxiety. Even if you are in self-quarantine or mandatory quarantine, keep up social interaction using FaceTime/Skype, phone calls, or text messages.

5. Stay physically active—be outdoors if you can. Maintaining physical activity and spending time in fresh air can help to keep anxiety down.

6. Limit screen time. Too much time on the phone or computer, on social media or websites, can lead to less activity and more anxiety.

Your best defense against COVID-19 is still social distancing, handwashing, mask-wearing, and vaccinations.

The three primary symptoms of COVID-19 reported by the CDC are cough, fever, and shortness of breath. If you experience any of these symptoms call your doctor. The CDC offers the following advice to those who may have COVID-19:

If you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:

Stay home except to get medical care.

Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

If you have a medical appointment, notify your healthcare provider ahead of time that you have or may have COVID-19.

Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be around others, wear a mask.

CDC information on COVID-19 treatment:

Treatments used for COVID-19 should be prescribed by your healthcare provider. People have been seriously harmed and even died after taking products not approved for COVID-19, even products approved or prescribed for other uses. Your healthcare provider will decide on what approach to take for your treatment.

Your healthcare provider also may recommend the following to relieve symptoms and support your body’s natural defenses.

Taking medications, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to reduce fever.

Drinking water or receiving intravenous fluids to stay hydrated.

Getting plenty of rest to help the body fight the virus.

If someone is showing emergency warning signs, get medical care immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Numbers and information will constantly update and change as researchers and scientists learn more about this virus. Follow the necessary precautions listed above and give yourself the much-needed break from the onslaught of COVID-19 information.

