Crisis of Disrepair at Manahan Village Affordable Family Housing

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43j2Lu_0dQWojpj00
Morristown Minute

Manahan Village, Morristown's only Affordable Housing Complex for families, is in a crisis of disrepair. The future of this community is at risk, here are the facts.

Affordable housing in Morristown has been a hot topic for Morristown Minute in the past few weeks. We’ve written a collection of articles since our launch in September of this year about the lack of affordable housing options and funds being routinely funneled away from minority and impoverished communities in our town.

Manahan Village is the only Affordable Family Housing offered by Morristown’s Housing Authority. The complex of buildings that comprises this living community is located just off Speedwell Avenue, less than a half-mile from Morristown green.

In August of this year, a man was shot and killed on Clyde Potts Road around the Cauldwell Playground, just across the street from Manahan Village. Reports from residents of Manahan Village cite an increasing worry about crowds gathering around the complex and the playground at night. These crowds are often loud and rowdy and have been growing in size.

A resident of Manahan Village since 2009, who preferred to be unnamed, said she keeps her kids at home after dark as the growing crowds at night are “getting scarier,” and she feels “stuck in the house.”

Another ten-year resident of Manahan, also preferring to remain unnamed, said the growing crowds around Manahan Village and the Cauldwell Playground at night are full of a “lot of drinking and smoking; and lots of cars.” Police are often present on the scene monitoring the crowds that are growing in size each night, but according to residents the police “don’t do anything” about the loitering.

Some, mostly older, residents call for a greater police presence around Manahan and the Cauldwell playground at night when the crowds begin to gather. However, others say an increase in police only makes the streets more dangerous for minority communities.

PBA 43, Morristown’s police officer’s union, fought back against late-night patrols, saying requests by the town for late-night patrols are just punishment for the lack of tickets written during the pandemic.

Morristown Police Chief responded to requests for more late-night patrols around the Manahan Village area in response to the growing late-night crowds saying, “where should I tell them to go?

The Manahan Village complex has seen an increase in social unrest and crime over the last 20 years, but arrests haven’t always been focused on cleaning up safety concerns that truly plague residents.

In 2001 a 3-month long investigation ended with a search warrant being acted on March 2 on a 20-year-old male’s apartment in Manahan Village. Police entered and found drug “paraphernalia and marijuana.”

The young man was arrested for “possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public housing facility.

The 20-year-old Manahan Village resident was placed in the Morris County jail on $50,000 bail.

No other drugs were found in the young man’s apartment, nor were any weapons discovered. However, police have pointed to incidents like this one as “evidence” of their efforts to make Manahan Village a safer community for families.

Clearly, Morristown police seem to think the biggest problem Manahan Village residents face is 20-something’s selling pot. Meanwhile, people are being shot across the street at the playground.

Crime, crowds, guns, and 20-something’s selling pot aren’t the only problems Manahan Village residents have to deal with on a daily basis.

The housing complex is routinely inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD inspectors score public housing complexes on a scale of 100 – 100 being the best score – to represent the housing complex’s quality of living.

Inspectors can deduct points for mold, infestation, broken doors and windows, tripping hazards, graffiti, and more. A score above 60 is required to pass inspection.

Between 2013 and 2019 Manahan Village was inspected four times. In 2014 the complex received a score of 74 out of 100. In 2015 the housing complex received a 69 out of 100. Then in 2017, the complex received a 53 out of 100 – the decreasing trend in quality continues to this day.

The difference between the property’s scores over the years is more than 20 points which raises questions about the reliability of inspections and quality of Morristown’s only affordable family housing complex.

Congress mandates that federal subsidized housing conditions are “decent, safe, and sanitary” and in good repair. Conditions are determined by the numerical value out of 100 assigned by inspectors. Thus, Manahan Village is on a downward trend and not living up to HUD requirements.

The Morristown Affordable Housing Trust Fund was created by the Mayor Dougherty Administration in 2010 with the goal of rehabilitating “substandard housing units in Morristown.” Morristown has thus far donated $250,000 from the trust fund to the Morristown Housing Authority to upgrade and repair affordable housing units, including upgrades and repairs to areas of Manahan Village.

In May of 2019, the Marion Sally Residence Center within the Manahan Village complex closed due to mold, bursting pipes, and more disrepair. A portion of this $250k was set to be directed towards the repair and reopening of the Marion Sally Residence Center.

The residence center has since been reopened, but many residents of Manahan Village question the center’s usefulness. Many living in the community would have reasonably preferred the money be spent on updating the residential homes.

In 2019 a fire broke out in one of Manahan Village’s residential buildings when an electric stove caught fire in a second-floor apartment. The entire building was evacuated, luckily no one was injured. However, eight families living in the building, 26 people, were displaced by the fire. Perhaps if money were directed towards updating residential homes in the housing complex, incidents like this could be avoided.

Money may be coming into the Manahan Village complex, but it is not being directed towards the repairs that are needed to ensure the safety of this community.

Police seem to focus on the crimes (such as 20-something’s selling pot) that don’t necessarily translate to an increase in violence, and instead complain about late-night shifts and their inability to do anything about the growing late-night crowds.

With Morristown’s lack of affordable housing options and Manahan Village being the only option Morristown has for families seeking affordable housing, the safety of families is on the line for residents of Manahan Village.

-

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more local updates!

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

-

Sources:

Fatal shooting at Manahan, 2021:

https://morristowngreen.com/2021/08/18/like-firecrackers-morristown-residents-describe-fatal-shooting/comment-page-1/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/man-charged-in-deadly-shooting-outside-nj-housing-complex-captured-in-oklahoma/ar-AAO54rK

https://www.nj.com/morris/2021/08/police-investigate-killing-at-nj-housing-complex-official-says.html

Morristown PD on “where should I tell them to go?”: https://morristowngreen.com/2016/08/10/morristown-police-chief-where-should-i-tell-them-to-go/

Morristown PBA, late-night beats punishment: https://morristowngreen.com/2020/10/12/morristown-pba-town-is-making-cops-walk-night-beats-as-punishment-for-lack-of-tickets-in-pandemic/

Cauldwell Playground: https://www.townofmorristown.org/index.asp?SEC=F0E380D1-320A-42C6-9682-F3CB5CEEA1D6&Type=GALLERY

Marijuana distribution arrests, Manahan: https://www.newjerseyhills.com/three-month-investigation-leads-to-drug-arrest/article_3babf1ab-81a9-5dcd-9df3-89aed21d5cba.html

Morristown Housing Authority requirements for applications: https://www.morristownha.org/how-apply/family-housing

$250k to renovate Manahan: https://morristowngreen.com/2019/05/31/morristown-gives-250k-to-renovate-affordable-housing-community-center-in-manahan-village/

Manahan HUD inspection: https://projects.propublica.org/hud/properties/NJ023000001

Fire at Manahan housing complex: https://www.newjerseyhills.com/morris_news_bee/news/update-fund-set-up-for-victims-of-thursday-fire-in-manahan-village-apartments-in-morristown/article_fd2ab468-c86b-5a20-a320-24cc26175dc9.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
housingcrimegun violencepolicemorristown

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
868 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Where To Get COVID Tests in Morristown, NJ

Passport Health, 290 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 – Building 3B. P: 732-345-0029 (Open T, Th, F 9 AM-4:30 PM) Antigen/Active COVID Testing (nasal and saliva test) Call to make an appointment. Will only take patients for travel or work-related reason. Out of pocket charges may apply.

Read full story
1 comments

A New Distillery May Be Coming to Morristown

First breweries, now a distillery may be coming to Morristown to replace the empty lot that was once Cy's Brakes. Mendham resident and entrepreneur Bob Dillon proposed to the Morristown Planning board his desire to convert Cy's Brakes, the lot behind the Morristown Diner that has been vacant for a dozen years, into a distillery. The distillery would be named Dismal Harmony.

Read full story

Where Are Your Tax Dollars Going? (NJ and Morristown)

What taxes are NJ residents paying and where is our money going? Or better yet, where should our money be going?. New Jersey residents pay some of the highest state taxes in the country. Morristown Minute recently published an article about Morristown, NJs Biggest Problems, where we identified areas in which Morristown Struggles significantly.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJ Omicron Update

It seems like everyone is getting COVID. How much is Omicron playing a role in infection rates?. Of Morristown’s population of nearly 20,000 people, a little over 13% currently test positive for COVID-19, as of December 17, 2021.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Lawyer Charged in Reverse Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A Morristown Lawyer and several NJ men have been cited in a conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a mortgage scheme that took victims throughout the state and Morristown. From about August 2007 to May 2010 in Morris, Essex, and surrounding counties in New Jersey, a Morristown lawyer, and several accomplices defrauded the United States government in a real estate mortgage scheme, taking thousands of dollars in government funds for themselves.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Cost Vs. Quality of Life in NJ

New Jersey has the highest property tax rate in the United States at 2.47%. NJ also has the third-highest income tax in the country at 10.75%. New Jersey, California, and Hawaii are the highest taxed states in the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Are Vehicle Thefts Rising in Morristown, NJ?

News reports have cited an increase in high-end vehicle thefts in NJ. How is this impacting Morristown, NJ?. There has been a recent flurry in news reports citing an increase in motor vehicle thefts, especially for high-end vehicles, in New Jersey. ABC News reported on a recent rise in vehicle thefts in Newark, finding a disturbing trend indicating young people are increasingly taking to crime as the police report more motor vehicle arrests of juveniles.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Chosen for Federal Unemployment Improvement Program

NJ is one of two states chosen for a pilot program focused on modernizing and improving the federal unemployment insurance program. When the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the United States, unemployment skyrocketed and sent many workers scrambling to state unemployment websites to claim federal payments necessary to keep their finances afloat.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Multi-Million-Dollar Business of Fake Amazon Reviews

As online holiday shopping goes into overdrive, be on the lookout for common scams and fake reviews on Amazon from companies trying to scam you out of your hard-earned cash. It is common practice to search through Amazon products by filtering out those companies that fail to receive high reviews. Amazon’s service will prioritize the companies and products that receive consistently high reviews and promote them over companies and products with lesser reviews.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Lanidex Plaza Redevelopment and the Major Impact on Morris County Schools

Phases 1 and 2 of brand new, mixed-use development, Parq Parsippany, approved by planning board.Rendering courtesy Design 446. Following the onset and social isolation of COVID-19, office spaces around Morris County were left empty and unused. Many companies, predicting work-from-home as here to stay, have been selling off their office space.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Normandy Parkway Gets a Safety Facelift

Normandy Pkwy, from Colombia Rd to Washington Ave, gets a safety facelift. The town approved safety and resurfacing construction for the area last month. Here's what to expect.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Some Good News For Morristown, NJ

Some good news for New Jersey Firefighters. The NJ Assembly proposed a new bill (Assembly Bill 6093) that would allow Firefighters in NJ to receive free, fully covered by insurance, cancer screenings.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Op-Ed: ‘The Power of the Like’

How Social Media Influences our Psychology and Behavior. People tell me they use social media to know what their kids are up to or to stay in touch with family and friends. People show me they use social media for entertainment, news, shopping, venting, bullying, spying, planning, extorting, and staying in touch with family and friends.

Read full story

How Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-factor ID to Take Over Your Phone

Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short, numeric code to confirm their identity. Once believed to be a secure method of confirming one's identity, hackers have found an ingenious way around 2Factor ID, and they can even use this simple method to hack your phone, gaining access to your passwords and accounts.

Read full story
15 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Bribery Scandal

Mary Dougherty, a former Morris Freeholder candidate, listens during a Superior Court hearing, Feb. 10, 2020.Photo by Kevin Coughlin, MorristownGreen.com. Mary Dougherty, a realtor and the wife of Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, was charged with accepting briberies during her unsuccessful 2018 campaign for Morris County Freeholder.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

'Bad' Santa Con

Santa Con is a yearly holiday event that brings hundreds of people into the bar scene of Morristown, New Jersey dressed as Santa, Mrs. Clause, or their elf helpers. The event has been happening in Morristown since 2006 in a year where a mere 30 Santa’s wandered the streets of Morristown in and out of bars.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

50 Years Broken Promises and Record Flooding for Morristown

Martin Luther King Avenue near Manahan Village public housing was submerged under floodwaters from the impact of tropical storm Ida for 24 hours as Morristown tried to recover from the record flooding.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reports of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana by Police has Fueled an Ineffective War on Drugs

A Connecticut health alert on November 15, 2021, cited a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. But there is plenty of reason to be skeptical about these claims. On November 15, 2021, a Connecticut Public Health Alert cited from the Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy and the Department of Health reported a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. However, there are many reasons to be skeptical of this report, and even more reasons to be warry of fearful drug information released by police.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Service Animal Requirements and Information for Morristown Residents

Curious about the laws and practices required of those animals registered as service animals? Here's how to register a service animal in NJ and what laws protect you. A service animal is a dog (or some miniature horses) trained to perform major life tasks and assist those with physical or severe psychiatric impairments/disabilities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy