Are Vehicle Thefts Rising in Morristown, NJ?

News reports have cited an increase in high-end vehicle thefts in NJ. How is this impacting Morristown, NJ?

There has been a recent flurry in news reports citing an increase in motor vehicle thefts, especially for high-end vehicles, in New Jersey. ABC News reported on a recent rise in vehicle thefts in Newark, finding a disturbing trend indicating young people are increasingly taking to crime as the police report more motor vehicle arrests of juveniles.

CNBC recently reported on stolen vehicles ending up in ports of NY and NJ.

The northeast is the most common region in the country for motor vehicle arrests, according to the FBI's uniform crime reports. In 2020, between January and September, the New Jersey State Police reported a total of 7,131 stolen vehicles. This was a 4.4% decrease from the same period the previous year. However, NJ.gov cited that high-end motor vehicle thefts rose 7.5% over the same period.

Crime by US region FBI Uniform Crime Reports

New Jersey is not exceptionally plagued by motor vehicle thefts compared to other states. Our state, as of 2020, is 45th out of 51 states and the District of Colombia for the highest rate of motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents.

About 115.7 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2020 for every 100,000 inhabitants in New Jersey. Comparably, the #1 state for most motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020 was Colorado with 524.3 car thefts per 100,000 residents.

It’s important to note that New Jersey is the most densely populated state (not including the District of Colombia) in the country. So this statistic does not account for total thefts, but the rate per inhabitant – which may be a better indication of the severity of the issue.

% change by year FBI Uniform Crime Reports

High-end motor vehicle thefts (defined as vehicles less than 5 years old with a value of $50,000 or more) may be rising in New Jersey, but our state is far from experiencing a motor vehicle theft “epidemic” as it has been cited by many news reports.

Perhaps the reason for an increase in worrying reports on the news comes from the fact that police are seeing a growing trend in stolen vehicles being used for more serious and violent crimes. There is a growing phenomenon of young people stealing cars and other criminals then using those vehicles for violent crimes such as murder and armed robbery.

Most frequently stolen vehicles FBI Uniform Crime Reports

But how much should Morristown residents worry?

In 2017, the Morristown Police Department reported a total of 24 motor vehicle thefts. Comparably, in 2018, 2019, and 2020 the number of motor vehicle thefts in Morristown totaled 11 (2018), 4(2019), and 7(2020), respectively.

So far in 2021, the Morristown Police Department reported 3 motor vehicle thefts with a total in Morris County for this year of 32.

So where are these news reports on the increase in motor vehicle thefts in New Jersey coming from?

Motor Vehicle Thefts by State FBI Uniform Crime Reports

Well, Newark, NJ has seen a recent rise in high-end motor vehicle thefts, but in part due to owners leaving keys in their cars, or even worse, leaving their vehicles running. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that nearly 50% of vehicle thefts are a result of driver error, which includes leaving vehicle doors unlocked and leaving keys or fobs inside.

The good news here is that you can take very simple steps to deter motor vehicle theft, as many thefts are a result of opportunity.

New Jersey began the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign in 2020 to encourage vehicle owners to take simple, but necessary, steps to prevent motor vehicle thefts. Simply locking your car appears to be a great deterrent to thieves.

As stated, motor vehicle thefts are most often a crime of opportunity, so Morristown Minute compiled a list of what steps Morristown residents can take to deter vehicle theft.

The obvious steps:

Lock your car

Don’t leave your keys in your car, locked or not, take your keys with you. (I’m not sure why you would lock your keys in the car)

Turn the car off (this seems very obvious)

Less obvious steps:

Park your car in a well-lit area

If you have a garage, use it

Consider security cameras or increased home security systems to protect yourself and your property from theft

Stay informed.

The news doesn’t always report on the crime that impacts your likelihood of becoming a victim. Talk to your neighbors and go to your county website or federal and state police websites where they report incidents of theft by category and region, state, county, and town. Keeping your eye on the rate and the total number of motor vehicle thefts in your area will help you know when trends are on a dangerous rise in your area.

You can find statistics like those mentioned above on the FBI website under crime in the U.S. by year. The state of New Jersey also publishes uniform crime reports by year and area and can be found here.

There may be a rise in high-end vehicle thefts in certain areas of New Jersey, but Morristown is not seeing the same increase in motor vehicle thefts and is not included in the cited “epidemic” reported by many news stations.

It is important to take the necessary steps to prevent property crime, however, Morristown residents should not feel overly concerned about an increase in car thefts.

Continue to lock your vehicles, take your keys inside with you, and park in well-lit areas to deter thieves. Keep your eye on crime trends in our area and take reports of crime “epidemics” with a grain of salt. The reality may not be as bad as the news says it is.

Remember, the news will report whatever is going to draw in a larger audience. And if saying that there is an epidemic in our state, due to a general increase in the number of car thefts, will grow their viewership, that is exactly what the “news” is going to do.

Stay vigilant, but manage your concerns, because New Jersey, and Morristown specifically, is far from a motor vehicle theft epidemic.

Holidays ranked by vehicle theft FBI Uniform Crime Reports

