Lanidex Plaza Redevelopment and the Major Impact on Morris County Schools

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwOvi_0dKJqobN00
Phases 1 and 2 of brand new, mixed-use development, Parq Parsippany, approved by planning board.Rendering courtesy Design 446

Following the onset and social isolation of COVID-19, office spaces around Morris County were left empty and unused. Many companies, predicting work-from-home as here to stay, have been selling off their office space.

In New Jersey, millions of square feet of office space have been targeted for repurposing into both industrial and residential spaces. According to officials familiar with the projects, the repurposing of office space will meet the increasing demand for affordable housing options and likely lower vacancy rates in New Jersey.

As repurposing begins to take place across New Jersey, Morris County will see its own ‘face-lift’ in a key location.

Officials broke ground at Lanidex Plaza in Parsippany, NJ earlier this week beginning the transformation of Lanidex plaza from a business park to a living community comprising of townhomes, multifamily residences, onsite retail, open spaces, and many state-of-the-art amenities.

The mixed-use development will be known as PARQ and is described by officials as a “multi-generational community.”

"Urban renewal and revitalization projects are vital to stimulate the economy, enhance property values and instill a sense of civic pride,” said Anthony Milelli, Principal Director of PARQ.

Prior to Lanidex Plaza and PARQ, the area was known as Olson’s Farm until about the late 1960s. The farm area was then rezoned as an office park, Lanidex Plaza, that served the Parsippany area for many years.

However, in the past few years, Lanidex Plaza saw a decline in activity and overall decay of its infrastructure. The decision was made to redevelop and repurpose the property for community housing.

Plans for PARQ were approved earlier this year for phases one and two of the new redevelopment project.

Phase 1 includes a multi-family building that features 275 multi-family residences, convenience stores, indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, parking, and 75 townhouses with a dedicated clubhouse and outdoor pool. The community will also have an athletic field, concession building, restrooms, and playgrounds, all to be built as part of Phase 1 development.

Phase 2 includes a second multi-family building with 250 residences, and additional convenience stores, indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, and additional parking.

Each multi-family building will include a lobby, club suite, private event rooms, child playrooms, fitness centers, a pool, and outdoor BBQ and lounging areas.

The redevelopment project will transform 23 acres of the former Lanidex Plaza and is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Planning and architecture designs are being handled by Minno & Wasko and PARQ Parsippany, with Mary Cook Associates designing the interior layouts.

"PARQ will forge us into the 21st century with state-of-the-art facilities, vast and welcoming green spaces for the community to enjoy, a recreational complex open to residents and sports programs to utilize, and enhanced revenue as a result of the site's modernization," said Haytham Haidar, Managing Director of PARQ.

While PARQ developers say the redevelopment is a positive forward trend for the Morris County community, not everyone is excited about the construction that has recently begun on the former Lanidex Plaza.

Residential areas around the redevelopment zone have seen construction vehicles as an unwelcome annoyance.

Construction is taking place throughout the day and has angered residents close to the area. Reports of the tree lines around residential homes being destroyed and dumped near private property, and loud construction vehicles roaring from as early as seven in the morning and lasting until four in the afternoon have caused an outcry on social media.

Many residents are concerned not only for the peace and quiet of their neighborhood but also for the environment, which was a major topic of concern for officials when seeking approval of the redevelopment project.

The construction, and annoyance to the surrounding residents, will continue well into 2025 creating a reality in which many homes in the surrounding area will have to live with the deafening sounds of construction and destruction to the surrounding land for the next four years.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education spoke out against the redevelopment project citing the impact the project may have on the school district.

Beginning by stating that the School Board recognizes the need for more affordable housing, the board voiced their worries about how enrollment projections provided by developers may leave the board unable to continue to properly house and educate their students.

In a letter to the residents of the community, the board noted that class sizes across all grade levels will increase requiring many classes to be relocated to traveling carts, significantly compromising the student’s access to education. Additionally, the district's Capital Fund, traditionally assigned to facility upgrades, maintenance, and repairs, will be diverted to other areas to accommodate the increasing class sizes.

The School Board also noted that transportation costs will likely rise, and school attendance zones will have to be redrawn to relieve overcrowding in schools. As a result, some students could be displaced from their current home schools.

The New Jersey Department of Education does not allow school districts to build new buildings or expand current school buildings based on anticipated enrollment. The district must first see a dramatic increase in enrollment and demonstrate how the increased enrollment is impacting the educational program at that school. Therefore, education will take a heavy hit in the early years of PARQs completion and the school system likely won’t bounce back for two to three years after the completion of PARQ.

Furthermore, costs for schools in the area will increase, but schools will not be able to see an increase in revenue or taxes coming in as the board cannot increase the tax levy in any one year by more than 2%. Thus, the available fund to house and educate students will drop significantly holding many schools in the district back from adequately educating students and maintaining school infrastructure.

The School Board of Parsippany-Troy Hills calls for the town to recognize the impact of new housing projects like the PARQ redevelopment and allow more resources into schools to accommodate the projected increase in enrollment.

The PARQ development team includes Garofalo O'Neill Ruggierio, LLC, Real Estate Law; Minno & Wasko, Architects and Planners; Design 446, Marketing and Advertising; Greystar Real Estate Partners; Sue Adler, Keller Williams Premier Properties; Langan Engineering & Environmental Services; Melillo + Bauer Associates, Landscape Architects, and Mary Cook Associates, Interior Design.

The Parsippany Planning Board, responsible for the approval of the PARQ redevelopment can be contacted via phone at 973-263-4286. The Planning Board is located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard in Parsippany, NJ. The board secretary is Nora O. Jolie and can be reached via email at njolie@parsippany.net.

Do you live around the redevelopment project? How do you feel about this new construction project that has just begun in the Morris County area? Let us know in the comments below.

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more local updates!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
buildingresidentshomesschoolseducation

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
844 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Are Vehicle Thefts Rising in Morristown, NJ?

News reports have cited an increase in high-end vehicle thefts in NJ. How is this impacting Morristown, NJ?. There has been a recent flurry in news reports citing an increase in motor vehicle thefts, especially for high-end vehicles, in New Jersey. ABC News reported on a recent rise in vehicle thefts in Newark, finding a disturbing trend indicating young people are increasingly taking to crime as the police report more motor vehicle arrests of juveniles.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Chosen for Federal Unemployment Improvement Program

NJ is one of two states chosen for a pilot program focused on modernizing and improving the federal unemployment insurance program. When the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the United States, unemployment skyrocketed and sent many workers scrambling to state unemployment websites to claim federal payments necessary to keep their finances afloat.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Multi-Million-Dollar Business of Fake Amazon Reviews

As online holiday shopping goes into overdrive, be on the lookout for common scams and fake reviews on Amazon from companies trying to scam you out of your hard-earned cash. It is common practice to search through Amazon products by filtering out those companies that fail to receive high reviews. Amazon’s service will prioritize the companies and products that receive consistently high reviews and promote them over companies and products with lesser reviews.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Normandy Parkway Gets a Safety Facelift

Normandy Pkwy, from Colombia Rd to Washington Ave, gets a safety facelift. The town approved safety and resurfacing construction for the area last month. Here's what to expect.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Some Good News For Morristown, NJ

Some good news for New Jersey Firefighters. The NJ Assembly proposed a new bill (Assembly Bill 6093) that would allow Firefighters in NJ to receive free, fully covered by insurance, cancer screenings.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Op-Ed: ‘The Power of the Like’

How Social Media Influences our Psychology and Behavior. People tell me they use social media to know what their kids are up to or to stay in touch with family and friends. People show me they use social media for entertainment, news, shopping, venting, bullying, spying, planning, extorting, and staying in touch with family and friends.

Read full story

How Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-factor ID to Take Over Your Phone

Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short, numeric code to confirm their identity. Once believed to be a secure method of confirming one's identity, hackers have found an ingenious way around 2Factor ID, and they can even use this simple method to hack your phone, gaining access to your passwords and accounts.

Read full story
15 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Bribery Scandal

Mary Dougherty, a former Morris Freeholder candidate, listens during a Superior Court hearing, Feb. 10, 2020.Photo by Kevin Coughlin, MorristownGreen.com. Mary Dougherty, a realtor and the wife of Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, was charged with accepting briberies during her unsuccessful 2018 campaign for Morris County Freeholder.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

'Bad' Santa Con

Santa Con is a yearly holiday event that brings hundreds of people into the bar scene of Morristown, New Jersey dressed as Santa, Mrs. Clause, or their elf helpers. The event has been happening in Morristown since 2006 in a year where a mere 30 Santa’s wandered the streets of Morristown in and out of bars.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

50 Years Broken Promises and Record Flooding for Morristown

Martin Luther King Avenue near Manahan Village public housing was submerged under floodwaters from the impact of tropical storm Ida for 24 hours as Morristown tried to recover from the record flooding.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reports of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana by Police has Fueled an Ineffective War on Drugs

A Connecticut health alert on November 15, 2021, cited a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. But there is plenty of reason to be skeptical about these claims. On November 15, 2021, a Connecticut Public Health Alert cited from the Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy and the Department of Health reported a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. However, there are many reasons to be skeptical of this report, and even more reasons to be warry of fearful drug information released by police.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Service Animal Requirements and Information for Morristown Residents

Curious about the laws and practices required of those animals registered as service animals? Here's how to register a service animal in NJ and what laws protect you. A service animal is a dog (or some miniature horses) trained to perform major life tasks and assist those with physical or severe psychiatric impairments/disabilities.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJs Biggest Problems

What are our area's biggest problems and concerns? Morristown Minute did some digging to find out what issues are the biggest problems for the residents of Morristown, New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments

The Future of Telehealth in New Jersey

COVID saw an increase in the use of telehealth services. Will this trend continue post-pandemic, and what laws are in place to make virtual healthcare easier and more affordable?

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Dangers of South Park Place & South Street Intersection around Morristown Green

South Park Place and South Street CrosswalkNov. 2021, Google Maps. If you live in Morristown and regularly walk around the green, you are probably aware of the dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street. Pedestrians are commonly in the crosswalk while the traffic light is green, narrowly missing cars as they rush across the street. Drivers speeding, running red and yellow lights, and not looking out for pedestrians are all too common.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Omicron Variant of COVID-19, What We Know and What We Don't

On November 26 the WHO identified a new variant of concern named Omicron. Little is known about this variant, but here is what we do know. November 26, 2021 - The WHO classified a new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529, as a variant of concern and named the new strain Omicron. This classification comes from a specimen that was detected on November 9th in South Africa.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Medicare in Morristown Explained

Morristown Minute did some digging to help Morristown residents understand what Medicare options are available to them and what is covered under Medicare plans. Like most things coming from the government, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, requirements, premium determination, and available plans are far from self-explanatory or easily defined. Morristown Minute found that a majority of Medicare beneficiaries surveyed had little to no understanding of how their premiums were determined or what plans were available to them.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Snowplow Driver Shortage as Winter Season Ramps Up

As the worst of the winter months approach, the tristate area is scrambling for more snowplow drivers as a shortage leaves the northeast unprepared for winter. Connecticut this year has seen a 13% decrease in snowplow drivers, that's down from previous years when the state and tristate area were already struggling with a snowplow driver shortage. The shortage is likely due to many factors, the most impactful being a recent string of retirements and a limit of drivers with a commercial license.

Read full story
1 comments

Gun Violence Statistics in Relation to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic is Associated with an Increase in Gun Violence Rates in the U.S. An analysis of how NJ fares in the CDC defined "Gun-Death Pandemic." Social distancing and Stay-at-home orders that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed down the rise of many life-threatening statistics in the U.S., but social isolation may not decrease rates of gun-related deaths in America.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy