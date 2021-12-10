Op-Ed: ‘The Power of the Like’

-

Why do we use social media? And how does it use us?

People tell me they use social media to know what their kids are up to or to stay in touch with family and friends. People show me they use social media for entertainment, news, shopping, venting, bullying, spying, planning, extorting, and staying in touch with family and friends.

Who do you follow on Instagram? Twitter? Do you personally know all your friends on Facebook? (Hopefully, yes.) But what about Instagram? Do you personally know everyone you follow on Instagram? Do you follow Kim Kardashian? Or Beyonce? (Follow Beyonce.) How about National Geographic? @NatGeo is the thirteenth most followed Instagram account. (Kim Kardashian is #8 and Beyonce is #9, I know you were curious.)

You may realize you follow a lot of people, places, and things you don’t personally know. And all that content is influencing you; scientists have been eager to study the effect of social media.

I was scouring the internet to answer a numbers-driven question (pertinent to an article in development) when I came across a study in the journal Psychological Science.

Researchers “investigated a unique way in which adolescent peer influence occurs on social media.” Simulating Instagram, “adolescents” scrolled through pictures, each of which was assigned a random amount of Likes. The photos are described by our creative team of researchers as positive, “neutral, or risky.” As the adolescents Liked their behavior was recorded.

The research found that adolescents were “more likely to Like photos with many Likes than photos with few Likes.” This held true for any photo content “both neutral photos and photos of risky behavior (e.g., drinking, smoking).” (Sherman, L. E., Payton, A. A., Hernandez, L. M., Greenfield, P. M., & Dapretto, M. 2016)

The study tells us that social media has a real, measurable impact on an ‘adolescents’ online behavior – we’re all more likely to Like something that already has a lot of Likes on social media.

“What the Brain ‘Likes’: neural correlates of providing feedback on social media,” published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neurosciences, examined the neurological responses to receiving and giving social media Likes. The researchers found that giving and receiving Likes activated the areas of the brain associated with reward systems. (Lauren E Sherman, Leanna M Hernandez, Patricia M Greenfield, Mirella Dapretto, 2018)

“The Role of the Dorsal Striatum in Reward and Decision-Making,” researched how reward-center activation in the brain influences actions or behaviors of human beings.

The five pages of big words and heavy vocabulary published in the Journal of Neuroscience found that pleasurable activities, measured through the reward centers of the brain, “contribute[d] directly to decision-making, especially to action selection and initiation.” (Bernard W. Balleine, Mauricio R. Delgado, Okihide Hikosaka. 2007)

Basically, when the reward center of the brain is activated, people are more likely to imitate, condone, and award viewed behavior, regardless of whether it is (to quote our creatives) “neutral or risky.”

The findings of these three studies reveal a world in which social media has a measurable impact on our psychology and behavior.

Plenty of social media users have seen a post that made them laugh, get angry, feel sad, scream with excitement, or release a sigh of either relief or frustration. If scientific studies don’t mean anything to you, then just look at your own emotional responses to social media.

What the studies show, and what observing human behavior tells us, is that our emotions have a major impact on the actions we take and behaviors we develop into habits, and social media makes us emotional.

-

Social Media provides the space for imitation by way of emotional influence.

Look all around you and try to really be aware of everything that impacts your emotional state of mind – it’s all affecting the decisions you make. The effects might be minuscule or massive, and until the digital area, there wasn’t a readily available set of data to show us just how impressionable human beings are.

When I was an “adolescent” I loved to watch movies and imitate my favorite characters; it didn’t matter if they were shooting another human being or taming a lion. Maybe you did something similar as a kid.

To no surprise, human beings have always done this. We see something that makes us emotional, and we act on it. It’s the main theme of nearly every sci-fi Artificial Intelligence vs. Humanity movie. Emotions turn into actions and that’s what makes us human, even if it is to our detriment.

The emotional aspect of the human being creates heroes out of regular people every day. You see a house on fire and hear a baby crying inside. Suddenly, all rational thought has flown out of your brain, and you are running into a burning building to save the infant.

Emotions have such a major impact on the decisions we make because ultimately emotions help humanity prosper. Running into that burning building to save the infant child may not seem like it is motivated by any form of rational thought or biology, but the reason we do these types of things comes directly from a little thing called evolution.

There’s a reason we all love babies - or most of us at least. We’re hardwired to protect the youngest and most vulnerable of us, doing so to ensure the survival of humanity. If we didn’t get emotional about that infant crying in the burning home, then we’d likely never run into that burning building.

Emotions are what make us human, and they are supposed to have a major impact on the decisions we make. Human beings are extremely complex creatures, and we can find emotional motivation in almost anything, whether we’re hearing a crying baby or reading a crazy uncle’s political rant on Facebook. Both babies and politics make us extremely emotional and act as a motivating factor behind our behavior.

Have you heard of the social media site Gab? The social media site for politically far-right extremists has been growing rapidly following the shutdown of apps like Parler over hate speech violations and claims of inciting violence.

Gab has become the new home for many politically far-right users. Gab, which was banned by more than 25 service providers and rejected from both Google and Apple’s app store, has seen an increase in new users of about 10,000 per hour as of early 2021.

The site was founded in August of 2016 and claims to be a “vehicle of free speech.” Following the insurrection on the capital users who felt “persecuted” or unwelcome on common sites such as Twitter flocked to Gab as their new social home. Post-Capital insurrection and former President Trump’s suspension from Twitter, Gab saw an 800% increase in new users.

The capital insurrection, coupled with censorship on social media sites created an emotional response in many people. None more so than those who hold extreme political and social beliefs. Those people took to Gab as a place where their beliefs were rewarded by other like-minded individuals.

There’s no immediate problem with extremists starting their own social networking sites, if people want to make a home for their beliefs online, they should be allowed to do so. However, Gab does demonstrate how emotions and social media can lead to dangerous and violent behavior.

In 2018, Gab was dropped by its domain host, GoDaddy, after it was revealed that a gunman accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburg synagogue was a frequent user of the site. The site came under additional fire for accusations of fostering hateful and violent rhetoric that many say led to the deadly attack on the Pittsburg synagogue.

The killer posted a long list of anti-Semitic posts on the social media site. Before the day of the killing, the killer posted that he couldn’t “sit by and watch my people get slaughtered…” and said he was “going in.” He then murdered eleven innocent people.

Less than 24 hours later Gab was back up and running, hosted by Epik.com, and continued to be filled with emotional, violent rhetoric and hate speech applauding the actions of this murderer.

Sites like Gab are all over the internet, and despite there being a major difference in the acceptable forms of posts on Gab versus sites like Facebook, Gab suffers from the same psychological effect that impacts Facebook or any social media users. Gab gets people emotional and emboldens their beliefs. And as studies have shown, those emotions turn into actions.

In the case of a Gab user in 2018, hateful, emotional rhetoric led to the deaths of eleven people. Say what you will about who ought to be held responsible, but it’s hard to argue against the fact that Gab played a role in emboldening the actions of this murderer. Murder is an extreme example of how social media affects our behavior.

We Like what people online have “given us permission” to Like; highly endorsed posts are more likely to receive further endorsement. We get emotional based on what we see on social media; posts we agree with or disagree with cause our emotions to flare. When emotions flare, we make rash, knee-jerk decisions.

Election turnout was comparably high in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Ask anyone and they’ll likely tell you they got out and voted because of how emotional these elections were for the general public.

Social media plays an intense role in the decisions we make and actions we perform; whether a crazy person is motivated to go out and murder people or regular people are motivated to stand in line to vote.

The takeaway, human beings are impressionable through emotional manipulation. Emotions cause actions, and social media makes us emotional.

-

Kids are most easily influenced, and they’re not on Facebook.

Those of us who are generally considered to be the most impressionable are those who are still young. (Smith, J., de Villiers-Botha, T. 2021)

Therefore, the population most greatly affected by social media influence is the population under 18 years of age.

But how many young people use social media and what sites are they using?

Social Media Use by Demographic PEW Research Center, 2021

As of 2021, the largest age demographic using Facebook are those between the ages of 30 and 64.

Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter capture their largest audience in those ages 18-29.

TikTok is dominated by 18-29-year-olds with 48% reporting they use the social media app.

Meanwhile, only 22% of 30-49-year-olds are on TikTok; usage only goes down as the age demographic rises. (Aaron Smith, Monica Anderson, Tom Caiazza, March 2018.)

These statistics reveal that our youngest population is found most often on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter, respectively.

Therefore, talk of social media influence on our youngest population should focus heavily on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter. However, Facebook has been taking the most heat lately, particularly over privacy and censorship issues.

Privacy issues are certainly a major topic of concern, especially on Facebook, however, the true negative impact of social media takes its greatest toll on our young population, and young people aren’t using Facebook as much as the rest of us.

Perhaps our focus should shift to the behavioral and psychological impacts of social media on young people and in doing so our analysis of social media sites should shift to the apps young people actually use the most, like Instagram (owned by Facebook, or META), Snapchat and TikTok.

The younger the demographic the longer the user tends to spend on one of the above-mentioned social media sites. It’s also important to mention that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased social media use among all populations, but none more so than those under the age of thirty.

So, if you’re wondering why there has been a flurry of recent reports on the detrimental mental health impacts of social media on young people, look no further than social isolation and the high rate of social media use in young people.

-

The impacts of emotional influence from social media can be violent and deadly.

School shootings have been on the rise and the narrative surrounding these events is starting to become all too familiar.

A kid buys a gun, gets their hands on a gun, or has a weapon purchased for them by an adult. The child’s social media accounts are filled with concerning, frequently violent posts, often featuring pictures of their new gun. The child is struggling socially or academically or both at school and posts about how they feel alone, disheartened, angry or depressed.

Maybe the student finds a home online on one of many extremists social media sites like Gab that support their violent or hateful beliefs. “Suddenly,” tragedy hits a local school. “How could this happen?”

Well, how could it not?

The research is out there. Social media has a major impact on what we believe, how we feel, and what we do. (I’ll keep saying it.)

Did you know a portion of potential domestic terror events is prevented by the FBI using social media to identify potential threats? You probably did know this, or at least assumed the FBI was monitoring social media for threats. They’re smart to do so.

Every time a school shooting happens, every time masses of people are murdered for seemingly no reason, there is always a follow-up story on the news about how we should have seen this coming.

There are reports on the killer’s social media posts, their rhetoric online, and the online communities they were a part of. Often, I found myself watching these reports and thinking, “how could we not have seen this coming?”

-

Free speech protects what you say, even if it leads to doing something deadly.

We can generally say what we want (although there are restrictions). People are allowed to be racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic. Free speech protects your right to be an asshole. It also protects your right to wish harm on other groups of people (emphasis on wish). You can’t be arrested for being a jerk on Facebook. You can’t be arrested for posting a picture of yourself with a legally purchased firearm on social media. You can’t even be arrested for wishing harm on a group of people, posting pictures of yourself with a gun, and saying you’re “going in” to make a change. Posts like this may certainly warrant investigation, but jail time for social media posts is highly unlikely.

The synagogue shooter mentioned earlier in this article did all the above. A lot of mass murderers have posted grossly violent and hateful “manifestos” (that word might be too generous) on social media prior to killing masses of innocent people. Often these posts receive attention after the fact as a clue to why the killer carried out the attack. But most often, the killer is charged for murder, and not for additional crimes related to the violence in their social media posts. Because, again, free speech protects them, to an extent.

There was an interesting supreme court case in 1969 called Brandenburg V. Ohio. The case concerned a KKK member who had given a speech at a rally “advocating crime, sabotage, violence, or unlawful methods of terrorism as a means of accomplishing political reform.” The court of Ohio convicted Brandenburg over words that they believed led to violence in the form of racist attacks by KKK members.

The charges found their way to the supreme court and were overturned on the grounds of protection under first amendment rights. The KKK leader ultimately avoided conviction because his exact words were carefully chosen or perhaps luckily chosen in a way that allowed him protection under the first amendment.

Since this case was heard in the supreme court in 1969 it has been cited countless times as a way to legitimize the protection of hateful or violent rhetoric under the first amendment.

The point: social media doesn’t allow law enforcement much legal action in preventing the build-up of hateful content online that ultimately leads to hateful actions.

People die because someone goes on social media and gets emboldened in their hateful ideology and decides it’s a good idea to go out and kill masses of people. Law enforcement can investigate violence online, but for the most part, they must wait for these people to do something illegal, often only happening after they’ve gone out and committed murder.

Perhaps there is a way school officials can protect our children by monitoring the posts of their students online, but then privacy concerns come into play and a lot of people question whether school officials have any right to monitor what our kids do on social media. Some would say that the monitoring should be left up to the parents.

The most recent school shooting in Michigan came to be after a boy’s parents bought him a gun and that boy brought it to school and killed four people and injured seven. The parents were arrested after a manhunt and will be charged in connection to their son’s crimes.

The child’s social media, schoolbooks, and even his desk were full of violent and hateful writings and drawings. Lawsuits by victims of the shooting have been filed against school officials as many victims believe the school had knowledge of the killer’s worrisome behavior and didn’t do enough.

Who do we hold responsible for this mass killing? Should we leave the monitoring of young people’s social media up to the parents and guardians? The parents of this school shooter weren’t very responsible, as a matter of fact, they were the catalyst for this event, they bought the gun.

I don’t have an answer and you shouldn’t look to me for one. I’m a writer, a reporter, a numbers-driven person. I’m not an authority on safety online or in our schools.

The only thing that appears clear is that social media shows us warnings. Nearly everyone is on some form of social media, and we all allow social media to manipulate our emotions, through no fault of our own.

Our emotions lead to actions, and these actions have consequences. If A equals B and B equals C, then A equals C. If social media triggers our emotions and emotions influence behavior, then social media influences what we do.

-

Social media doesn’t turn us rotten, we just focus on the negatives.

Approximately 223 million people in the U.S. are on some form of social media, which equates to about 82% of the nation’s population.

The news focuses on the negative, good news isn’t interesting news. Of the masses of people using social media, it is a very slim percentage of people who go out and commit violent crimes in part due to the emboldening nature of like-minded social media communities.

Nevertheless, news organizations will focus on the negative impacts of social media, especially when they can be used to point to clues that led to violent behavior. They’re not wrong to assume social media influences behavior but reports like this may have some viewers assuming the problem originates from and relies solely on social media use.

This is not the case.

Let’s go back to the case of Brandenburg V. Ohio in 1969 and talk about the KKK. Prior to social media people with hateful beliefs and violent intentions were still able to find groups of like-minded people willing to embolden and champion their beliefs and actions. The KKK still exists, unfortunately, and the group has been promoting hateful speech, beliefs, and actions since its creation.

Social media doesn’t make us bad or fill our heads with evil ideas, it just makes it a lot easier to confirm the ignorant voice in the back of one’s head telling them to hate or do violence. It emboldens what we already think and tells us there is a community of like-minded people out there thinking the same thing.

The good news is we can also use social media to investigate hateful and violent thinking and potentially prevent tragedies from happening.

-

But people also use social media for good.

Social media has been a place for people to show community support for victims of crimes or environmental disasters or health emergencies. Go Fund Me pages across Facebook raise money for people in need, this usually gives a small lift to my faith in humanity.

John Krasinski started the “Some Good News” account on YouTube dedicated to reporting only the good stuff. So, it’s not all bad.

There is plenty of reason not to lose our faith in humanity. Social media is full of people, and people are capable of as much, if not more, good deeds as they are of bad deeds.

We can focus on the bad, it’s necessary we at least talk about it and become aware of the dangers. But we should also acknowledge the good things taking place online. At the very least, acknowledging the good and the bad will balance our perception of social media while keeping us informed.

For every hateful, violent post there is a post filled with kindness and love. I don’t know the statistics; I could scour the internet to find data on how many “negative” posts are made versus “positive” posts, but I won’t. Instead, I will choose to believe that the good outnumber the bad.

Our beliefs, social and political, are about as unique as a fingerprint. But I believe that most of us have good intentions, and I choose to believe that those of us who promote peace and love outnumber those of us who promote violence and hate.

So, use social media to spread positivity. Use it to make people feel good. Use social media to figure out what your kids are up to or stay in touch with family and friends.

Use social media to show those who chose violence and hate that they are outnumbered by those of us who chose love and compassion.

-

Sources:

Sherman, L. E., Payton, A. A., Hernandez, L. M., Greenfield, P. M., & Dapretto, M. (2016). The Power of the Like in Adolescence: Effects of Peer Influence on Neural and Behavioral Responses to Social Media. Psychological science, 27(7), 1027–1035. https://doi.org/10.1177/0956797616645673

Aaron Smith, Monica Anderson, Tom Caiazza,. “Social Media Use in 2018” Pew Research Center, March 2018. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/02/PI_2018.03.01_Social-Media_FINAL.pdf

Anderson, M, Rainie, L, Nolan, H. (2021) “Social Media Use in 2021” Pew Research Center, April 2021. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2021/04/07/social-media-use-in-2021/

Lauren E Sherman, Leanna M Hernandez, Patricia M Greenfield, Mirella Dapretto, What the brain ‘Likes’: neural correlates of providing feedback on social media, Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, Volume 13, Issue 7, July 2018, Pages 699–707, https://doi.org/10.1093/scan/nsy051

Bernard W. Balleine, Mauricio R. Delgado, Okihide Hikosaka. “The Role of the Dorsal Striatum in Reward and Decision-Making.” Journal of Neuroscience 1 August 2007, 27 (31) 8161-8165; DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1554-07.2007

W. PHILLIPS DAVISON, The Third-Person Effect in Communication, Public Opinion Quarterly, Volume 47, Issue 1, SPRING 1983, Pages 1–15, https://doi.org/10.1086/268763

Mariana Veretilnykova, Leyla Dogruel. (2021) Nudging Children and Adolescents toward Online Privacy: An Ethical Perspective. Journal of Media Ethics 36:3, pages 128-140. https://doi.org/10.1080/17496535.2019.1647262

Jasser, G., McSwiney, J., Pertwee, E., & Zannettou, S. (2021). ‘Welcome to #GabFam’: Far-right virtual community on Gab. New Media & Society. https://doi.org/10.1177/14614448211024546

https://www.statista.com/statistics/273476/percentage-of-us-population-with-a-social-network-profile/

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/gab-reports-growth-in-the-midst-of-twitter-bans-2021-1

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/gab-is-back-online-and-users-are-already-posting-anti-semitic-views-2018-11

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/17/tech/what-is-gab-explainer/index.html

https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2021/01/14/the-far-right-is-flocking-to-these-alternate-social-media-apps---not-all-of-them-are-thrilled/?sh=5c98966c55a4