Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJs Biggest Problems

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03u3t9_0dFPyqPc00
Morristown Minute, AdobeSpark

What are our area's biggest problems and concerns? Morristown Minute did some digging to find out what issues are the biggest problems for the residents of Morristown, New Jersey.

What issues disproportionately affect Morristown residents? What does our town struggle with the most? What are our area's biggest problems and concerns? Morristown Minute did some digging to find out what issues are the biggest problems for the residents of Morristown, New Jersey.

Our investigation revealed three major areas of concern in which Morristown, New Jersey struggles significantly. These areas are criminal justice disparities, affordable housing, and mental health and substance abuse concerns.

Criminal Justice Disparities:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vCXq_0dFPyqPc00
NJ Together

In the state of New Jersey, African American residents are incarcerated at a rate twelve times higher than that of white residents. At least one in twenty adult black males in NJ is in prison and the New Jersey prison population in 2014 was 60.5% black despite the black population of New Jersey accounting for 12.9% of NJs total population. (Nellis, Ashley, 2016)

Hispanic residents in New Jersey are incarcerated at a rate that is 1.4 times higher than white residents with a rate of 206 people of Hispanic descent incarcerated per 100,000 residents. Comparably, white residents in NJ are incarcerated at a rate of 940 per 100,000 people. 

New Jersey has one of the highest racial arrest disparities in the nation.

There have been many instances of racial disparities in arrests and traffic stops. In April of 1998, a white police officer shot and killed four African American and Hispanic men driving on the New Jersey Turnpike. The officer claimed that the vehicle was speeding and that the men showed “threatening behavior.” An investigation of the incident later revealed that the police officer was not in possession of any radar equipment that would have allowed him to determine the vehicle's speed, nor were any of the men armed.

An investigation into this incident was launched by the NJ Attorney General at the request of then-Governor Christine Todd Whitman. The findings of this investigation were released in 1999 and found that minority motorists were disproportionately stopped, indicating over 75% of police searches in NJ were directed towards black and Hispanic motorists. (Heaton, Paul. 2007) 

The FBI reports on crime by race/ethnicity. In 2016, total instances of crime in the United States, everything from gambling to murder, totaled over eight million. 69.6% of those crimes were committed by people who were white. This should make sense as sixty percent of the U.S. population identified as white in the 2019 U.S. Census.

Additionally, those of Hispanic and Latino descent were arrested for 18.4% of crimes committed in 2016. The Hispanic and Latino population in the United States accounts for 18.5% of the total population.

The purpose of this statistic is to demonstrate that one's likelihood of committing a crime is not based on their race. And yet over sixty percent of incarcerated people are African American. The problem lies within the criminal justice system.

Affordable Housing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIQQV_0dFPyqPc00
Affordable Housing Icon, The Noun Project

The median value of owner-occupied housing units in Morristown from 2010 to 2014 was $398,900. 

From 2015-2019 the median value of owner-occupied housing in Morristown rose to $472,000, rising at a rate of 18.3%

Comparably, in New Jersey, the median value of an owner-occupied home from 2015-2019 was $335,600, increasing 4.9% over the five years. 

The total cost of living in Morristown is 41% higher than the national average.

Morristown residents brought in an average household income of $96,545 in 2019 and had a per capita income of $56,380. The average per capita income in the United States in 2019 was $34,103.

Overall, 9.8% of Morristown residents were classified as living under the poverty line.

There are 18 affordable housing community options in Morristown, New Jersey, of which three locations have been approved as of 2019 with 15 completed.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qImCx_0dFPyqPc00
Substance Abuse, CC, Blue Diamond Gallery

In 2013, Morris County saw 398 alcohol-attributable arrests made in Morris County for every 100,000 residents of all ages. 

The total rate of drug attributable arrests per 100,000 Morris County citizens in 2013 was 491.3. 

Compared to the country, for every 617 arrests attributed to drugs in the United States in the year 2013, one of those arrests came from New Jersey.

Drug offenses account for 13% of all arrests in the United States, according to FBI Crime Reports. In New Jersey, drug offenses accounted for over 28% of arrests.

There are currently twenty different addiction service centers in Morris County, all of which vary greatly in efficacy and in rating (many have low-quality ratings from former patients and employees). Only 9 of the 20 available addiction services centers have a patient and staff rating out of five stars that are four or above. This indicates a stunning lack of adequate addiction treatment in the Morris County area.

Morris County’s website at Morriscountynj.gov reports three state crisis/psychiatric services in Morris County, six state-sponsored counseling services, one short-term inpatient detox, and substance abuse treatment center, two residential services in Morris County dedicated to mental health services, one state-sponsored partial care mental health service, and two state-sponsored mental health support services. 

The takeaway:

Morristown and the surrounding Morris County area see a high discrepancy in incarceration per race, and despite those numbers dropping minority populations are still disproportionately incarcerated by our criminal justice system.

The cost of living in Morristown is on average $136,400 greater than the state of New Jersey, with close to 10% of NJ residents living below the poverty line and 5.5% of Morris County residents, and 9.8% of Morristown residents living below the poverty line.

Additionally, there are 423 units of affordable housing options in Morris County, and Morris County does not provide emergency housing, those who require emergency housing need to contact local shelters of which there are seven located in Morristown. 

Finally, Morristown and Morris County see a large number of substance abuse-related arrests and fatalities every year compared to the nation. However, Morristown has a lack of adequate substance abuse treatment centers and state-sponsored mental health counseling.

People and organizations trying to help:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCfEy_0dFPyqPc00
Morris Area Together

As previously stated, New Jersey has reduced its prison population since 2000 by 28%. The population of incarcerated people that are black has decreased by 30% and the Hispanic population in NJ prisons has decreased by 35%. But these statistics have not shown enough change.

A coalition of seventeen county faith-based groups and organizations have come together to create the group known as “New Jersey Together” to tackle the issues of racial injustice, lack of affordable housing, and lack of adequate mental health and substance abuse programs.

In Morris County, a subsidiary of NJ Together has formed by the name Morris Area Together to focus on combatting the above issues in our county. Morris Area Together is led by organizations largely based in Morristown.

The goal of Morris Area together is to combat the disparities in our criminal justice system, increase the number of affordable housing options, and create adequate mental health and substance abuse treatment centers in the Morris County area.

More information on Morris Area Together can be found here at NJTogether.org/morris.

What are your biggest concerns as a Morristown resident? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources:

Nellis, Ashley, The color of justice: Racial and ethnic disparity in state prisons, 2016. The Sentencing Project. http://arks.princeton.edu/ark:/88435/dsp01bz60d032q

Heaton, Paul. Essays on crime and corruption. The University of Chicago. ProQuest Dissertations Publishing, 2007. 3262245

U.S. Census Bureau, 2010 - 2014 and 2015 - 2019 American Community Survey, https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/morristowntownnewjersey/PST120219

The New Jersey Commission to Review Criminal Sentencing (2007). Supplemental report on New Jersey’s drug-free zone crimes and proposal for reform. Trenton: The New Jersey Commission to Review Criminal Sentencing. http://www.sentencing.nj.gov/downloads/supplemental%20schoolzonereport.pdf

https://www.morriscountynj.gov/files/sharedassets/public/departments/planning-amp-preservation/2021-morris-county-affordable-housing-map-and-resources.pdf

https://www.morriscountynj.gov/Departments/Emergency-Management/Mental-Health

https://www.hud.gov/states/new_jersey/homeless/shelters/morris

https://www.njtogether.org/morris

https://www.state.nj.us/humanservices/dmhas/publications/epidemiological/County%20Chart%20Books/2016/Morris.pdf

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
morristownnew jerseycrimemental healthsubstance abuse

Comments / 4

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
715 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

Lanidex Plaza Redevelopment and the Major Impact on Morris County Schools

Phases 1 and 2 of brand new, mixed-use development, Parq Parsippany, approved by planning board.Rendering courtesy Design 446. Following the onset and social isolation of COVID-19, office spaces around Morris County were left empty and unused. Many companies, predicting work-from-home as here to stay, have been selling off their office space.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Op-Ed: ‘The Power of the Like’

How Social Media Influences our Psychology and Behavior. People tell me they use social media to know what their kids are up to or to stay in touch with family and friends. People show me they use social media for entertainment, news, shopping, venting, bullying, spying, planning, extorting, and staying in touch with family and friends.

Read full story

How Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-factor ID to Take Over Your Phone

Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short, numeric code to confirm their identity. Once believed to be a secure method of confirming one's identity, hackers have found an ingenious way around 2Factor ID, and they can even use this simple method to hack your phone, gaining access to your passwords and accounts.

Read full story
8 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Bribery Scandal

Mary Dougherty, a former Morris Freeholder candidate, listens during a Superior Court hearing, Feb. 10, 2020.Photo by Kevin Coughlin, MorristownGreen.com. Mary Dougherty, a realtor and the wife of Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, was charged with accepting briberies during her unsuccessful 2018 campaign for Morris County Freeholder.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

'Bad' Santa Con

Santa Con is a yearly holiday event that brings hundreds of people into the bar scene of Morristown, New Jersey dressed as Santa, Mrs. Clause, or their elf helpers. The event has been happening in Morristown since 2006 in a year where a mere 30 Santa’s wandered the streets of Morristown in and out of bars.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

50 Years Broken Promises and Record Flooding for Morristown

Martin Luther King Avenue near Manahan Village public housing was submerged under floodwaters from the impact of tropical storm Ida for 24 hours as Morristown tried to recover from the record flooding.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reports of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana by Police has Fueled an Ineffective War on Drugs

A Connecticut health alert on November 15, 2021, cited a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. But there is plenty of reason to be skeptical about these claims. On November 15, 2021, a Connecticut Public Health Alert cited from the Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy and the Department of Health reported a “lab-confirmed” case of fentanyl-laced weed. However, there are many reasons to be skeptical of this report, and even more reasons to be warry of fearful drug information released by police.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Service Animal Requirements and Information for Morristown Residents

Curious about the laws and practices required of those animals registered as service animals? Here's how to register a service animal in NJ and what laws protect you. A service animal is a dog (or some miniature horses) trained to perform major life tasks and assist those with physical or severe psychiatric impairments/disabilities.

Read full story

The Future of Telehealth in New Jersey

COVID saw an increase in the use of telehealth services. Will this trend continue post-pandemic, and what laws are in place to make virtual healthcare easier and more affordable?

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Dangers of South Park Place & South Street Intersection around Morristown Green

South Park Place and South Street CrosswalkNov. 2021, Google Maps. If you live in Morristown and regularly walk around the green, you are probably aware of the dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street. Pedestrians are commonly in the crosswalk while the traffic light is green, narrowly missing cars as they rush across the street. Drivers speeding, running red and yellow lights, and not looking out for pedestrians are all too common.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Omicron Variant of COVID-19, What We Know and What We Don't

On November 26 the WHO identified a new variant of concern named Omicron. Little is known about this variant, but here is what we do know. November 26, 2021 - The WHO classified a new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529, as a variant of concern and named the new strain Omicron. This classification comes from a specimen that was detected on November 9th in South Africa.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Medicare in Morristown Explained

Morristown Minute did some digging to help Morristown residents understand what Medicare options are available to them and what is covered under Medicare plans. Like most things coming from the government, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, requirements, premium determination, and available plans are far from self-explanatory or easily defined. Morristown Minute found that a majority of Medicare beneficiaries surveyed had little to no understanding of how their premiums were determined or what plans were available to them.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Snowplow Driver Shortage as Winter Season Ramps Up

As the worst of the winter months approach, the tristate area is scrambling for more snowplow drivers as a shortage leaves the northeast unprepared for winter. Connecticut this year has seen a 13% decrease in snowplow drivers, that's down from previous years when the state and tristate area were already struggling with a snowplow driver shortage. The shortage is likely due to many factors, the most impactful being a recent string of retirements and a limit of drivers with a commercial license.

Read full story
1 comments

Gun Violence Statistics in Relation to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic is Associated with an Increase in Gun Violence Rates in the U.S. An analysis of how NJ fares in the CDC defined "Gun-Death Pandemic." Social distancing and Stay-at-home orders that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed down the rise of many life-threatening statistics in the U.S., but social isolation may not decrease rates of gun-related deaths in America.

Read full story
4 comments
Hunterdon County, NJ

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women to Close Amidst Sexual Assault Probe and Escapees

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ - EDNA MAHAN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. After multiple probes by the Justice Department, a pattern of systemic violence and sexual abuse on inmates by correctional officers has been revealed at New Jersey's female-only correctional facility, Edna Mahan.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

Traveling this holiday season? Here are the 10 most dangerous highways in the U.S. by fatalities per 100 miles. 2020 saw the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007 with 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Rising COVID Rate in Morris County, A NJ Comparison

After an initial increase between March and April of 2020, COVID-19 cases began to drop in Morris County leveling off to an average of about 20 new cases per day. As the pandemic ravaged the country and the world, Morris County held out below average in infection rate for seven months following COVID-19s introduction to the United States.

Read full story
23 comments
Union, NJ

The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins with New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954Courtesy of Alex Czopek. We learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. We generally accept that moment of thanksgiving to be the start of a long-honored holiday. But the Thanksgiving holiday has undergone a history of alterations, date changes, and even political controversy.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

"Flash Mob" Robberies and Their Impact on Morristown Residents

A police car is parked outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, the site of a recent mass theft.Photograph: Danielle Echeverria/AP. Over the last two weeks, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen a growing number of flash mob robberies. Last week a string of flash mob robberies targeted Union Square stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s on Friday, 11/19.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy