FBI Searches NJ Landfill for Remains of Jimmy Hoffa 46 Years Later

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4Xpj_0d3IHSz300
GolfDigest, Coleman Bentley, May 7, 2021

In July of 1975, infamous Teamster labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa mysteriously disappeared on a day where he was scheduled to have a meeting with New Jersey mob boss Anthony Provenzano (AKA Tony Pro). The disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa captivated the nation for 46 years and was even the subject of Martin Scorsese's 2019 film "The Irishman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqStp_0d3IHSz300
Esquire, Dom Nero. May 27, 2019

After the deathbed confession of former landfill owner Frank Cappola, the FBI on October 25th and 26th surveyed a former New Jersey landfill, once condemned as an environmental disaster with underground chemical fires burning non-stop, for the body of Jimmy Hoffa. Cappola claims that in 1975 when he was just 15, "a black limousine drove into our lot in the mud," and several "unidentified men" exited and gave instructions to Cappola's father and another site worker. It was not until 2008 when Cappola's father offered his own deathbed confession that Frank Cappola fully understood what had happened that day. According to Cappola, his father was ordered to take Jimmy Hoffa's body and squeeze it into a steel drum, then bury it deep underground on the outskirts of their lot. Cappola's father reportedly used an excavator to dig a large, deep hole just outside the boundary of the landfill. Hoffa's body was then crammed headfirst into a 55-gallon steel drum and buried at the bottom of the hole. Cappola's father then added 15-30 chemical drums on top of Hoffa's body and capped it off with chunks of dirt and brick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z07xl_0d3IHSz300
The Guardian, Edward Helmore. Nov 20, 2021

The FBI visited the site with a search warrant in 1975 but left empty-handed, unsure where to dig. By 1983 the site had become hazardous due to underground chemical fires and was labeled a Superfund site (a polluted area requiring long-term action to clear hazardous contaminates). Thousands of barrels were dug up and transported to different locations. In recent years the lot was converted into Skyway Park, a lush green oasis along the Hackensack River. Despite construction and excavation to build Skyway Park and clear contaminates, Hoffa's body was never found. The FBI's October survey was part of the process to decide whether to excavate the site once more in search of the body of Jimmy Hoffa.

Sources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/18/nyregion/jimmy-hoffa-fbi-investigation.html

https://www.koin.com/news/national/fbi-looks-at-land-near-nj-landfill-for-jimmy-hoffas-remains/

https://www.livescience.com/jimmy-hoffa-disappearance-new-jersey-toxic-waste-dump

https://www.golfdigest.com/story/jimmy-hoffa-buried-savannah-inn-and-country-club-georgia-golf-course-mob-true-crime

https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a29937903/who-was-jimmy-hoffa-killed-death-the-irishman-true-story/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/20/jimmy-hoffa-search-remains-landfill-new-jersey

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Jimmy HoffaNJ MobcrimeNew Jerseymurder

Comments / 7

Published by

A local Morristown Online News Organization dedicated to Morristown locals and the news that matters to them

Morristown, NJ
494 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

Traveling this holiday season? Here are the 10 most dangerous highways in the U.S. by fatalities per 100 miles. 2020 saw the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007 with 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Rising COVID Rate in Morris County, A NJ Comparison

After an initial increase between March and April of 2020, COVID-19 cases began to drop in Morris County leveling off to an average of about 20 new cases per day. As the pandemic ravaged the country and the world, Morris County held out below average in infection rate for seven months following COVID-19s introduction to the United States.

Read full story
20 comments
Union, NJ

The Origin of Thanksgiving Begins with New Jersey

Thanksgiving in Union, NJ, 1954Courtesy of Alex Czopek. We learned in grade school (if you can remember) of the first Thanksgiving in the Plymouth Colony in October of 1621. We generally accept that moment of thanksgiving to be the start of a long-honored holiday. But the Thanksgiving holiday has undergone a history of alterations, date changes, and even political controversy.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

"Flash Mob" Robberies and Their Impact on Morristown Residents

A police car is parked outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square, the site of a recent mass theft.Photograph: Danielle Echeverria/AP. Over the last two weeks, the San Francisco Bay Area has seen a growing number of flash mob robberies. Last week a string of flash mob robberies targeted Union Square stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s on Friday, 11/19.

Read full story
2 comments

Thanksgiving Travel, Best and Worst Times to Travel and What to Expect this Holiday Season

AAA predicts 53.4 million people to travel this Thanksgiving holiday with an 80% increase in air travel from last year. This is the highest single-year increase since 2005 as we see travel congestion begin to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

What is Causing Shipping Delays, and How to Prepare for the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, demands for goods, and reliance on shipping efficiency rise at predictable rates. This year, COVID-19 is impacting costs and shipping timeframes for customers, businesses, and manufacturers around the globe.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Construction Updates for Morristown, November 2021

There is a lot of construction going on in Morristown. Here’s what you need to know today:. The M-Station project, approved in October of 2020 by Morristown’s Town Council, is underway in developing two massive office and retail buildings to replace the former M-Town Strip mall at the intersection of Morris and Spring Street. The project, when completed, will offer over 40,000 square feet of office and retail space over two separate buildings.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Op-ed: Why Do We Fall for Conspiracy Theories?

In the spring of 2020, 5G cellular towers were set aflame across Europe amidst conspiracy theories that 5G was spreading COVID-19. In January of this year, a pharmacist in Wisconsin was charged with deliberately destroying hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines on the belief that the vaccines were somehow changing human DNA. When COVID-19 first reached pandemic levels, a decent portion of Americans fell behind the theory that the virus was engineered by the Chinese government. On one side of the line, people point out a lack of evidence supporting these theories. Meanwhile, on the other side of the line, people argue that the evidence is right under our noses and the only source you can trust is yourself.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

PSE&G Utility Scam, How to Spot the Signs

PSE&G and the Morristown Department of Public Safety are urging Morristown residents to be on the lookout for utility scams this winter as an increase in fake PSE&G calls rope in more victims of scamming. Scammers target residents by calling their cell phones, often showing up on the caller ID as PSE&G, and demanding immediate payment while threatening to shut off residents' utilities immediately. The Morristown Department of Public Safety recommends that you hang up immediately and call your utility provider if unsure about the status of your bill. The phone number for your provider can be found on your bill or on the provider's website. Scammers will try to pressure the target into making a payment by convincing them they work for the utility company. These scammers often ask for immediate payment via credit card or money transfer in order to prevent the shut-off of utilities. These scammers may also call offering a discount on your bill due to good payment history and ask for personal payment information prior to the "discount."&nbsp;

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County is in our Backyard

The most hazardous intersection in our county, based on the total number of motor vehicle accidents in the last ten years, is the intersection of Columbia Turnpike and Normandy Parkway in Morris Township. In 2019, there were eleven motor vehicle crashes, nine injuries requiring medical treatment, and thirteen traffic summonses issued for motor vehicle violations. The intersection of Columbia and Normandy is not the most popular location of travel in Morris County but still holds the highest rate of accidents and the rate is only climbing. In 2016 Morris Township saw 500 reported motor vehicle accidents, next year that number rose to 518, then 602 in 2018, and 571 motor vehicle accidents in 2019. On average, accidents in Morris Township have risen at a rate of +17.75 per year since 2016.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlington County, NJ

Road Rage, a Handgun, and a Multi-County Car Chase Leads to Arrest

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021, 6 PM - A North Carolina man was arrested Friday, 11/12, after a road rage incident involving a handgun sent police on a multi-county chase ending in Burlington at around 6 PM. Russell T. Brown, 62, was involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 287. Brown, driving a white Crysler, reportedly pulled over to the side of the highway near exit 35 and revealed a handgun, pointing it at a man in another vehicle before driving away. The victim, who was not harmed, called 911, and police responded to the scene eventually discovering Brown driving South Bound on I-287 near mile marker 23. Police followed Brown onto I-78 into Bridgewater and pulled the white Crysler over. Brown was ordered to exit the vehicle, which he did, but soon began to refuse the commands of police, eventually getting back in his vehicle and fleeing.

Read full story
Keyport, NJ

Bank Robbery in Keyport, NJ, Suspect at Large

KEYPORT, NJ - Saturday, November 13, 2021. Police are searching for a suspect that robbed the PNC Bank within Stop & Shop on Route 36 in Keyport, New Jersey, Saturday, November 13th at approximately 1:00 PM. Bank security footage shows a white male in a gold baseball cap and a light blue medical mask with a beard and short, dark hair entering the PNC Bank and leaving with stolen cash. It is unclear if the suspect had a weapon, as one was not witnessed by employees or security footage. The suspect is still at large.

Read full story
3 comments

Cannabis Offenses to be Expunged in NJ, How to Clear Your Record

Senator Nicholas Scutari | November 28, 2020 | Star-Ledger. Cannabis prohibition has historically impacted minority communities as convictions for black and brown residents were 3.5X more frequent, and significantly harsher, in 2018, and the many years prior. Since cannabis legalization in New Jersey last February, processes have been well underway to expunge cannabis offenses for those convicted of use, possession, and/or distribution or sale of under one ounce of cannabis and less than five grams of hashish. The archaic laws that have disproportionately impacted minority communities have held people back from getting a job, fostering children, or even attempting to get a lease on an apartment.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Suicide Rates Skyrocketing in Morris County, How to Find Help

Morris County Police reported a dramatic increase in suicide rates in Morris County, New Jersey in the last three years. In 2019, Morris County Police responded to 27 suicides. That number rose to 30 in 2020. By September of 2021, cases of suicide were already over 20% higher than last year at an astonishing 36 reported cases of suicide. This drastic rise in comparison to recent years may be due to the hopelessness and isolation brought on by the country’s COVID-19 pandemic, and civil unrest around the oppression and violence towards the country’s minority communities.

Read full story
3 comments
Sussex County, NJ

Plane Crash in Sussex County Kills Two, Including Astronaut of Blue Origin

Two have been confirmed dead after a single-engine plane, Cessna 172, crashed in a "wooded area of a state park near Lake Kemah" around 2:50 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021, according to an FAA representative.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Era of Contested Elections is Here, A History of American Elections from 1800 to Today

Historically, contested presidential elections have occurred against the backdrop of intensely partisan politics and critical turning points in U.S. history. Consequences of disputed election results have consequences that impact the country for years after the results are finalized. These disputes shape our country more than any "normal" presidential election and often move to divide the country politically and socially. Today, America is seeing the ugly results of election disputing as many believe we are more divided as a country than ever. A history of America's election disputes may paint a clearer picture as to why this country is so divided in today's day and age.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Comparative Crime Rates in Morristown, NJ, the Average Vs. 2021

The FBI publishes crime statistics for arrests and reports nationwide. The general trend has been a decrease in overall crime as reported in the most recent FBI crime statistics released in 2019. Independent organizations like CrimeGrade.org analyze crime data comparative to the national average and consider population and crime rate to grade U.S. cities on a scale of "A+" to "F." The following is a complete review of crime in Morristown, New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Fake COVID Tests in NJ and How to Spot the Scams

December 3, 2020, the FBI raided Infinity Diagnostics laboratory in Jersey City at 6715 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor, NJ. The FBI claimed that the Infinity Diagnostics Jersey City location provided fake COVID antibody tests and active virus COVID tests administered by finger-prick to hundreds of people. According to Jodie Kirsch, a New York City resident who was tested at Infinity's Ventnor location, the laboratory did not accept credit cards and required payment through cash or Venmo at $75 per test.

Read full story

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy