Road Rage, a Handgun, and a Multi-County Car Chase Leads to Arrest

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163Jan_0cxOv8p600
News 4 NY

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021, 6 PM -

A North Carolina man was arrested Friday, 11/12, after a road rage incident involving a handgun sent police on a multi-county chase ending in Burlington at around 6 PM. Russell T. Brown, 62, was involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 287. Brown, driving a white Crysler, reportedly pulled over to the side of the highway near exit 35 and revealed a handgun, pointing it at a man in another vehicle before driving away. The victim, who was not harmed, called 911, and police responded to the scene eventually discovering Brown driving South Bound on I-287 near mile marker 23. Police followed Brown onto I-78 into Bridgewater and pulled the white Crysler over. Brown was ordered to exit the vehicle, which he did, but soon began to refuse the commands of police, eventually getting back in his vehicle and fleeing.

Police chased Brown through several counties and roads from I-78, 287, County Route 622, Route 18, and the New Jersey Turnpike. On Route 18, Brown intentionally struck a police vehicle with his car in an attempt to escape. The vehicle was finally stopped in Mansfield Township, Burlington County around 6 PM. Brown then refused to exit his vehicle, at which point officers physically removed him from the car. Upon his arrest, a second passenger was discovered in the car. Two arrests were made, but only Brown would be held as the second passenger was found to be an unwilling participant in the road rage incident and evasion of police. 

Brown was charged with the possession of a gun without a permit, possession for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, assault against a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding arrest, and obstruction of justice. He is currently being held at the Somerset County jail pending a detention hearing. 

