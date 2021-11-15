Bank Robbery in Keyport, NJ, Suspect at Large

KEYPORT, NJ - Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Police are searching for a suspect that robbed the PNC Bank within Stop & Shop on Route 36 in Keyport, New Jersey, Saturday, November 13th at approximately 1:00 PM. Bank security footage shows a white male in a gold baseball cap and a light blue medical mask with a beard and short, dark hair entering the PNC Bank and leaving with stolen cash. It is unclear if the suspect had a weapon, as one was not witnessed by employees or security footage. The suspect is still at large.

Keyport police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Devlin at (732)264-0706.

Bank robberies in New Jersey have been on the decline of approximately 9.33 cases per year since 2011. Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, bank robberies in the United States have been on a drastic decline. In 2019, the FBI identified 59 bank robberies in New Jersey with the most popular day for a robbery being Friday and the most popular times for a robbery being between 9:00 and 11:00 AM. Suspects are most commonly male, and largely target commercial banks in metropolitan areas. The crimes usually occur in the branch office of the bank; suspects overwhelmingly target the counter for cash controlled by tellers. Criminals will often use the threat of a weapon, but in reality, weapon use in bank robberies is limited and injuries and fatalities resulting from robberies are minimal compared to the total robbery attempts. In total, the United States saw 2,405 bank robberies in 2019.

This is a developing story, more to come at Morristown Minute.