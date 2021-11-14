Suicide Rates Skyrocketing in Morris County, How to Find Help

Morris County Police reported a dramatic increase in suicide rates in Morris County, New Jersey in the last three years. In 2019, Morris County Police responded to 27 suicides. That number rose to 30 in 2020. By September of 2021, cases of suicide were already over 20% higher than last year at an astonishing 36 reported cases of suicide. This drastic rise in comparison to recent years may be due to the hopelessness and isolation brought on by the country’s COVID-19 pandemic, and civil unrest around the oppression and violence towards the country’s minority communities.

Fortunately, there are resources offered by Morris County to combat this rise in suicide rates. Hope One, which can be contacted 24/7 at 973-590-0300, travels Morris County four times per week in a vehicle staffed with a Morris County Sheriff officer, mental health professional, and certified peer-to-peer recovery specialist. Hope One helps people in need access mental health services and Narcan training in a stigma-free environment, supported by the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris. So far, Hope One has provided services to 236 separate cases since its induction in April of 2017; this year Hope One has provided 61 mental health services.

Additional resources for suicide prevention from the Morris County Sheriff include:

CARES, a 24/7 addition and recovery service that offers Narcan kits. They can be contacted at (973)625-1143

Mental Health Association offers peer-to-peer support from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM seven days a week at 1-877-760-4987. They can also be contacted for support 24/7 at (973)334-3496

The national suicide prevention hotline is always available at 1-800-273-8255. They can also be reached by texting “TALK” to 741741.

Sources:

https://www.morriscountynj.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Community-Programs/Hope-One

https://www.morriscountynj.gov/Departments/Sheriff/Sheriff-Press-Releases/Rise-in-Morris-County-Suicides-Hope-One-provides-Resources