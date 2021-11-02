Election Day Today, Where to Find the Polls

NJ General Election takes place today, 11/2 in New Jersey. Listed below are polling locations in Morristown.

Morristown Polls

MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 200 SOUTH ST MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

SPEEDWELL AVENUE FIREHOUSE, 161 Speedwell Ave Morristown, NJ 07960

LAFAYETTE SCHOOL, 31 HAZEL ST MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

ALEXANDER HAMILTON SCHOOL, 24 Mills St Morristown, NJ 07960

PETRONE TOWERS, 39 Early St Morristown, NJ 07960

SENIOR CITIZEN HOUSING, 29 Ann St Morristown, NJ 07960

THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL, 101 JAMES ST & OGDEN PL MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

For more polling locations across New Jersey go to NJ.gov. You can also use NJ.gov's "Polling Place Search Tool" to find a polling location near you.

Today, 11/2, at 3 pm marks the last day to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at your County Clerk’s office. New Jersey has the eighth highest voter turnout in the nation among states and has the highest youth participation at 67% of 18-29-year-old. Keep New Jersey in the top ten voter turnout by heading out to vote today if you have not voted early in the NJ 2021 general election.

Voter Registration in NJ by County NJ.gov

To check to see if you are registered to vote use Vote Search to ensure you're registered and sign up for the "Track My Ballot" tool.

Candidate up for election are as follows:

General Election for Governor of New Jersey:

Phil Murphy (D) - Incumbent

Jack Ciattarelli (R)

Madelyn Hoffman (G)

Gregg Mele (L)

Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers Party)

General Election for Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey

Sheila Oliver (D) - Incumbent

Diane Allen (R)

Heather Warburton (G)

Eveline H. Brownstein (L)

Vivian Sahner (Socialist Worker Party)

The following graphic shows New Jersey party control from 1992-2021.

More information on the 2021 New Jersey general election can be found at NJ.gov.