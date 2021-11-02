Weekend Rewind: What You Missed this Weekend

Franklin St Incident, 10/25 DailyVoice

Morris County Prosecutor and Morris County Sheriff's office announced the identity of the man responsible for the violent incident on Franklin Street last Monday, 10/25. Morris County Prosecutor's Office arrested Chancelle Ibin Young, a 29-year-old Morristown resident on charges related to a domestic violence incident that sent Young into the streets with a firearm, shooting and setting fire to vehicles on Franklin Street.

Police initially responded to the scene from reports of a domestic violence incident in which Young apparently assaulted and caused injury to his partner in the presence of their young child. By the time police responded, Young was already in the street brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. Morristown Patrol Units were then quickly joined by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Sheriff's Office, and additional Morristown Police. After several hours police successfully de-escalated the incident and took Young into custody, recovering one firearm in the process.

Anyone with further information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200.

Halloween night brought attempted car burglaries as many Morris Township residents caught the same suspect trying to enter locked vehicles in and around their homes between 9:30 PM and 11:30 PM Halloween night, 10/31. The suspect was seen near the streets of Madison Avenue, specifically Barberry Road, Crescent Drive, Fox Hollow Road, and Old Turnpike Rd.

The suspect was described as approximately six feet tall and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with writing on the back, a light-colored t-shirt, dark pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with further information on the suspect or crime is encouraged to contact the Morris Township Detective Bureau at (973) 326-7480. If your vehicle or home were subject to an attempt of theft, do not touch anything and call (973) 539-0777 – press 0 for the dispatcher.

A locked car is the best way to deter auto theft. Continue to lock your vehicle, remove any valuables from inside, and install security cameras at your home for added comfort.

Harvest Restaurants will open a farm-to-table restaurant Agricola Eatery on 40 West Park Place right on Morristown Green. The new restaurant will replace the old Urban Table at this location and is set to open its doors later this year, 2021.

The restaurant will use fresh ingredients from local farms like Valley Shepherd Creamery, Long Valley; Ironbound Farm, Asbury; River Bend Farms, Peapack; Castle Valley Mills, Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Agricola Princeton executive chef personal farm.

"With [Morristown's] walkable city center, state-of-the-art performing arts center, great shopping, reliable public transportation system and abundance of restaurants, Morristown truly has it all. The only thing missing is a dining destination like Agricola," said Jackie Wills of Harvest Restaurants.

Agricola is one of several new restaurants coming to Morristown. If you want to give this farm-to-table eatery a try before it comes to Morristown, you can head down to Princeton, NJ to try Agricola at 11 Witherspoon Street.

Agricola replaced Urban Table, which had previously planned to reopen following pandemic lockdowns. However, Urban Table suffered extreme water damage during lockdown when an apartment building above the restaurant had a sprinkler malfunction. The water damage completely whipped out Urban Table and caused Agricola to completely gut the restaurant in order to make repairs.

Will you be trying Agricola in Morristown? Will you miss Urban Table?

Let us know in the comments below!