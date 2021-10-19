Why You're Feeling Explosions in Morris County

UPDATE (10/18/21): A man in Mercer County, NJ was arrested and detained over the weekend for setting off loud explosives near the side of a Mercer County Rd. Police were investigating after reports online of loud explosions that didn’t seem to coincide with plans from the Arsenal. Branton B. Meshofski was charged with several counts of second-degree possession of an explosive device and second-degree possession of a destructive device.

Front Gate Picatinny Arsenal Gene Myers, Daily Record

If you've heard explosions in or around Morris County, don't worry yet. The Official Roxbury Township, New Jersey Facebook Page posted that they had gotten word that Picatinny Arsenal, off NJ-15 in Wharton, NJ would be testing the morning of Thursday, October 14. The post reads that the testing would continue the next day.

Many took to social media and neighborhood websites wondering why their house was shaking. I was curious myself but was pretty disappointed with a simple google search. It actually amazed me how difficult it was to find any reputable information on why thousands of people were hearing and FEELING explosions in their homes. I thought I was close to an answer once but realized the article I found from the Daily Voice, published on October 13, 2021, was about the closing of the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Station. With news and visual and auditory evidence of explosions in the recent days, it was disheartening to hear that the fire station at Picatinny arsenal had closed. But don't always trust a headline or the Daily Voice. An article from Army.mil, the website of Picatinny Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services, reported that the fire stations had not closed but consolidated their two firehouses, and therefore emergency response would still continue. The article also notes that Fire Station Two began operating at administrative capacity, but added Fire Station One has more than enough resources to attend to potential emergency response needs.

So explosions may continue, but apparently, the Picatinny Arsenal is well prepared for any emergency situations. Morris County residents may have to deal with explosions in the future, but we can all agree those at Picatinny Arsenal could do a better job of letting the community know when their testing weapons-grade explosives that shake our homes.

Want to let them know? You can contact them on their website here.