JCP&L Bills on Rise for Some NJ Residents, Here's what You Can Do

JCP&L Resumes Indoor Meter Reading Following Pause During Pandemic Chris Hoenig, FirstEnergyCorp

Since March of 2020, JCP&L has been estimating the electricity usage of any customer with an indoor meter. The decision, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently reversed in June with vaccines rolling out and infection leveling off. At the time JCP&L resumed indoor meter readings, they noted that customers may see an increase in their bill to reflect their actual usage during the pandemic. In other words, your bill might be higher. But not right away. Customers may have only recently begun to see a dramatic increase in their monthly bills from JCP&L as their actual usage since March flows over.

If your bill has become too much to handle you can contact a JCP&L representative at 800-662-3115 to help pay your bills. It is also important to know that you can obtain your actual meter reading yourself and submit it to customer service or by logging into your account at JCP-L.com. To know whether your bill is based on an estimated or actual reading, go to the "Usage Information for Meter Number XXXXXXXX" section of your bill and it will indicate whether the bill is based on an actual or estimated reading. By self-reporting and avoiding estimates on your bill, you can save yourself the headache of seeing large increases on your electric bill in the future.

JCP&L Labeled Bill Example JCP&L/FirstEnergy

Above is an example of an electric bill from JCP&L. Labeled "F" above, is where customers can find information such as electricity usage and whether or not the bill is based on an actual or estimated reading. You may also notice information in the section labeled "I" indicating an increase in payment due to actual use overflow. The graph labeled "J" will show usage history over the past 13 months.

JCP&L serves over a dozen New Jersey counties and over 1.1 million New Jersey Residents.