Newark, NJ

The Road Races On US 9 between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm04n_0cNnU6EC00
Wilson Ave Exit. Rt 1/9 Newark Airport(Google Maps)

Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.

This is a weird one.

Street racing has always been popular in New Jersey, whether you realized it or not (I did not).

Currently, our neck of NJ hosts a popular destination for street racers around Newark Airport. In this video from 2020 where large crowds amassed on highways with shiny cars and big engines riding low to the ground, a group of men makes bets and trash talk for an upcoming race. Later a crowd has taken over one side of a busy section of US 1 and 9 by the Wilson Ave exit. Two cars roll up to a starting line with one man directing the drivers on foot. Dozens of people are walking the highway, leaning on the cars preparing to race, and hyping up the drivers. Lights from motionless cars behind the racers blur the background. The word is given to "clear out." A few people jog out of the way, the onlooking crowd parts to the side. A few "brave" men are still in the path of the revving vehicles. (Our cameraman in front of both cars.) We see a fire truck pass by. The cars are pulled up once more to a further line, more revving and burning rubber. Finally, the crowd is truly free from the path of both revving engines. One man, a flashlight in his hand points to each driver, shining his light into the front windshield. With a quick nod to both, his hand comes to the center, and up. Both cars speed forward and are out of our view within seconds. We switch to a camera on the lead car. Suddenly it's overtaken by a four-door and the video ends.

If you live in northern Jersey or more specifically Morristown, and you drive to Newark Airport all the time, and you have never in your life seen anything like this going on, you're not alone. I'm equally oblivious. But yes, street racing is happening, mostly at night, mostly in what appears to be sectioned-off areas of routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport, right in our backyard.

Personally, I'm not bothered by it. I find it good to know, just in case they're racing on active highways. I'll make sure to be extra sharp next time I'm on my way to the airport. There is a matter of safety and legality. Although, after some investigation, it appears these races are only getting shut down and racers are being ticketed at most. Ultimately, the race gets shut down one night and starts again the next in a different area around Newark Airport. I'm not hearing of a dramatic case of accidents or injuries, and the police haven't been too invested in putting an end to the races.

In any case, these races are something we all should be aware of for one of three reasons: 1. be careful next time you're driving toward the airport. 2. maybe you want to do some street racing? (I don't recommend it) 3. the video was kind of funny.

Article from Morristown Minute.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

A local Morristown Online News Organization dedicated to Morristown locals and the news that matters to them

Morristown, NJ
159 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

Why You're Feeling Explosions in Morris County

Front Gate Picatinny ArsenalGene Myers, Daily Record. If you've heard explosions in or around Morris County, don't worry yet. The Official Roxbury Township, New Jersey Facebook Page posted that they had gotten word that Picatinny Arsenal, off NJ-15 in Wharton, NJ would be testing the morning of Thursday, October 14. The post reads that the testing would continue the next day.

Read full story
3 comments

JCP&L Bills on Rise for Some NJ Residents, Here's what You Can Do

JCP&L Resumes Indoor Meter Reading Following Pause During PandemicChris Hoenig, FirstEnergyCorp. Since March of 2020, JCP&L has been estimating the electricity usage of any customer with an indoor meter. The decision, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently reversed in June with vaccines rolling out and infection leveling off. At the time JCP&L resumed indoor meter readings, they noted that customers may see an increase in their bill to reflect their actual usage during the pandemic. In other words, your bill might be higher. But not right away. Customers may have only recently begun to see a dramatic increase in their monthly bills from JCP&L as their actual usage since March flows over.

Read full story
South Orange, NJ

Twitter Hoax at Turtle Back Zoo Post-Ida

Flooding in Milburn, NJMcKenzie Sadeghi, USA Today. Ida, NJs recent storm rolled through Milburn not too long ago and flooded streets and shops leaving many to clean up a mess that look unrecoverable.

Read full story

Adoption Concerns and Advice from A Night with Morris County Psychological Association

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)JANUARY 10, 2020 BY VLAW759. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Morris County Psychological Association met last night for a presentation on Clinical concerns in adoption from Dr. Catherine Bianchi, a clinical psychologist practicing in Morristown on Elm Street. There were twenty people in attendance, mostly members of the Morris County Psychological Association. In a short 30 minute mingle period before Dr. Bianchi's presentation I had the opportunity to ask these mental health professionals what Morris County Residents should know about mental health care. They had a lot to say.

Read full story
1 comments
Hunterdon County, NJ

Craft Fair Scam in Hunterdon County

Craft Fair Scam in Hunterdon CountyMike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com. According to the Hunterdon County Sheriff's department, event scams have been on the rise since the pandemic began. Recently the Hunterdon County Parks Department became aware of an advertisement on social media for three separate craft fairs at the "Hunterdon County Fairgrounds in East Amwell," according to MyCentralJersey.com. The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Department began an investigation after it was revealed the advertisement was a scam.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

What You Need To Know About Mental Health Care in Morristown

Morris County Psychological Association Logo© Morris County Psychological Association. Nancy Sachar Sidhu, Ph.D., President of the Morris County Psychological Association on what you need to know about mental health care.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Sheriff Investigating Vandalism at Dover Cemetery

Morris Country Sherriff's office is investigating $6,000 worth of vandalism at a Dover Cemetery at the intersection of Orchard and Chestnut Streets in Dover, NJ. Twelve gravestones in Dover cementery were pushed off their base stones sometime between 6 pm Sunday and 8 pm Monday, October 11, according to Morris County CrimeStoppers.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Funeral for Bishop Spong, A Key LGBTQIA+ Advocate in Catholic Church

"Why Christianity Must Change or Die" by Bishop Spong was perhaps the piece de resistance of Bishop Spong's life. Ever a critical voice towards the catholic church, this man of God was a progressive voice among what are often stringent and conservative values. Bishop Spong was an avid supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. Bishop Spong led the Diocese of Newark from 1979 - 2000. Bishop Spong died at age 90 on September 12, 2021.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

A Complete Review of Alcoholics Anonymous for Morristown, NJ

AA meeting in LA.From RochdaleOnline (19 December 2020) Everything you need to know about AA meetings in the Morristown area. And how to get the most out of your first meeting.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Deloitte Anchor Tenant for New M Station Replacing Midtown Strip

M station East LLC application(Screenshot taken by Sean Conklin) Deloitte, long pitched as project's anchor tenant, will relocate from Parsippany and occupy floors two through six of M station building.

Read full story

How Hackers Use Your Cell # and 2-facor ID to Hack Your Phone

"NIST declares the age of SMS-based 2-factor authentication over."From Techcrunch.com (Devin Coldewey, 9:10 PM EDT•July 25, 2016) Two-factor identification allows for a user to log in to apps and secure websites using just their cell phone and a short code to confirm their identity. Once believed to be a secure method of confirming one's identity, hackers have found an ingenious way around 2Factor ID, and they can even use this simple method to hack your phone, gaining access to your passwords and accounts.

Read full story
9 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown's Marijuana Management (say that three times fast)

Map of Cannabis legalization by state(ELISABETH GARBER-PAUL & RYAN BORT, Rolling Stone) Billions of dollars in tax revenue generated by neighboring states from legal marijuana sales as NJ sits back and watches from the sidelines.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy