A Complete Review of Alcoholics Anonymous for Morristown, NJ

AA meeting in LA. From RochdaleOnline (19 December 2020)

Everything you need to know about AA meetings in the Morristown area. And how to get the most out of your first meeting.

What is AA?

AA or Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who help one another to overcome their desire to drink. AA is for anyone who has a desire to stop drinking. AA meetings are where those with a desire to stop drinking share their experience, strength, and hope so that others may find happiness in a sober lifestyle. AA meetings are a safe, anonymous space where those seeking help in sobriety can seek support and share their struggles with an empathetic ear.

Where can I find AA in Morristown?

There are a number of in-person held AA meetings within one mile of Morristown. But before looking through the selections of meetings, it's important to know the different types of AA meetings. As a reaction to COVID-19, many AA meetings can be found online via zoom. But even before deciding on in-person or online, you'll have to determine what type of meeting is best for you. For those new to sobriety, AA, or both, newcomer meetings are available to help better acquaint you with the traditions and 12-steps of AA without feeling overwhelmed. These meetings are not limited to only newcomers, as first-timers will often get the benefit of those with long-time sobriety. The next type of meeting is gender-specific, and only open to one gender. A step-study meeting is an AA meeting in which a specific step from the 12 steps of AA is discussed and a passage is often read from the "Big Book of AA." After a speaker will relate on how to best incorporate this step into one's life and there may be a discussion to follow. There are also meetings based around the 12 traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous, the 12 Traditions of AA being separate from the 12-steps of AA. The 12 Traditions of AA are why you can walk into an AA room anywhere in the world and know exactly what to expect. There are meditation meetings, and Big Book meetings, where passages from the "Big Book of AA" are read and discussed. One of the most common types of meetings found is the speaker meeting, where one speaker will talk of their experience, strength, and hope for all or part of the meeting. Time left after the speaker is used for discussion by a raise of hands. These are the main types of AA meetings, but each meeting can also contain a separate qualifier: 'Closed', or 'Open.' Closed meetings are strictly for those with a desire to stop drinking. An open meeting, however, is an AA meeting for all. In other words, those with a desire to stop drinking may bring their family or friends for support. Most newcomers tend to lean towards newcomer meetings, which are often open meetings, but for those feeling especially shy, there are plenty of closed meetings. But regardless of your choice of meeting, I can guarantee you will be met with compassion.

Below is a complete list of AA meetings by day within 4 miles of the Morristown Area. For more information about AA meetings in Morristown, NJ go to FindRecovery.com .

AA Meeting at TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship



Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church

Closed Step Study AA Meeting

0.15 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

Closed Step Study AA Meeting

2.65 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

GLBT & Friends Group

Wesley House

Unspecified AA Meeting

3.57 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

3.82 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book

0.15 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Assumption Church

Assumption Church

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.37 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Highlands Bible Church

Highlands Bible Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner

2.31 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church

Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

2.39 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at United Methodist Church

United Methodist Church

Closed Beginners Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous

3.82 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Discussion

0.15 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Presbyterian Church-Shrewsbury

Presbyterian Church-Shrewsbury

Closed Step Study AA Meeting

0.22 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Peter's Episcopal Church

St. Peter's Episcopal Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Speaker Discussion

0.25 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Highlands Bible Church

Highlands Bible Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book

2.31 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book

2.65 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Christ The King Church

Christ The King Church

Closed Speaker Discussion

3.61 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Discussion

3.76 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Sussex County Y.M.C.A.

Sussex County Y.M.C.A.

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

TEMP MEETING IN FLORHAM PARK Morristown Unitarian Fellowship

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Montgomery Presbyterian Church

Montgomery Presbyterian Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Center For Spiritual Living

Center For Spiritual Living

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Step

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Peter's Church

St. Peter's Church

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

0.25 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Peter's Parish House

St. Peter's Parish House

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Discussion

0.25 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner

2.65 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Most Holy Name Church

Most Holy Name Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Discussion

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at Grupo La Providencia

Grupo La Providencia

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous

0.24 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Peters Church

St. Peters Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

0.25 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Norwood Presbyterian Church

Norwood Presbyterian Church

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

2.39 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at North Reformed Church

North Reformed Church

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

2.39 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at St. Lukes Episcopal Church Parish Hall

St. Lukes Episcopal Church Parish Hall

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at Sussex United Methodist Church

Sussex United Methodist Church

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

0.13 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker Discussion

0.15 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Presbyterian Church-Shrewsbury

Presbyterian Church-Shrewsbury

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker Discussion

0.22 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Grupo La Providencia

Grupo La Providencia

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous

0.24 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church

Closed Speaker Discussion

3.88 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer

Closed Step Study AA Meeting

0.24 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ



AA Meeting at Grupo Nueva Realidad

Grupo Nueva Realidad

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous

0.24 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

0.24 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Marcella Community Center

Marcella Community Center

Closed Discussion AA Meeting

0.26 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Marist High School

Marist High School

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

0.26 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at Assumption Church Downstairs

Assumption Church Downstairs

Closed Big Book AA Meeting

0.37 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

AA Meeting at The Robert Waters School

The Robert Waters School

Open Meeting Of Alcoholics Anonymous Speaker

1.6 miles from the center of Morristown, NJ

How can I get the most out of my first meeting?

Remain open-minded. If you have found yourself here, it's likely you are on your last leg of hope. Listen to those around you with experience. Follow the directions of others who have successfully gotten sober. There will be a path set in front of you, a clear way to find sobriety, but only you can choose to walk down that path. We who have found the peace of sobriety hope you find the way as we did. Follow the 12-steps, get a sponsor, know the traditions, regularly attend meetings, and share honestly. If you do as is written, follow directions, and attend meetings daily, you will see how AA can be a lifeline for so many.

Zoom and in-person meetings and other helpful links:

For those looking for zoom links but want to stay connected to their neighborhood, here's an excel sheet with a massive list of online AA meetings via Zoom .

North Jersey Alcoholics Anonymous

North Jersey AA Meeting Finder

Narcotics Anonymous NJ

Narcotics Anonymous NJ Meeting Finder

Al-Anon - for family members and loved ones of those struggling with a drinking problem.

Al-Anon Meeting Search

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow