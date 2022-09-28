Palisade, CO

What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike route

Morgan Tilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKG4c_0iDeyTqT00
Mountain biker Eric Phillips navigates follows through tight switchbacks on the lower-third of the Palisade Plunge route.Photo by Morgan Tilton

The Palisade Plunge is one of the country’s newest, lengthiest mountain bike trails, which recently opened on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Finishing in Palisade, the entire 32-mile cross-country route officially debuted in July 2021. This summer is the trail’s first complete year.

With a cumulative 6,814-foot descent and 900-foot ascent, the Palisade Plunge features a huge elevation loss that crosses a variety of terrain and ecosystems.

Overall, this backcountry route is very remote and offers ample solitude. We didn’t see anyone else on trail the entire day we rode at the end of August.

Here’s what to expect to help you prepare for a safe, comfortable ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAMl0_0iDeyTqT00
Mountain biker Eric Phillips starts the Palisade Plunge at Mesa Top Trailhead at 7:30 a.m. in late AugustPhoto by Morgan Tilton

What to expect along the route

After mountain biking the Palisade Plunge in August 2022, I consider the ride to have four general sections.

The mileage listed below is based on the trail signage, my GPS track, and is approximate.

This ride is considered to be difficult and best for advanced or expert mountain bikers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXlBa_0iDeyTqT00
Rider Eric Phillips mountain bikes across the Grand Mesa on the uppermost section of the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

Grand Mesa

From the start at Mesa Top Trailhead, the first part of the ride is a mellow warmup.

The singletrack meanders over the mesa top through grasslands, creek crossings, and clusters of rough basalt rock but nothing very technical.

There are a handful of punchy, short uphills and small collections of Aspens and pines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C50mj_0iDeyTqT00
Mountain biker Eric Phillips crosses one of several creeks along the Grand Mesa Palisade Plunge trailPhoto by Morgan Tilton

Overall, the trail is exposed to the sky. Cattle are present, so keep your eyes open for dung on the trail. This 11.8-mile section ended at an elevation of 9,878 feet.

  • Segment Mileage: Mile 0 to Mile 11.8
  • Start: Mesa Top Trailhead
  • Finish: Shirttail Point Trailhead
  • Elevation start: 10,748 feet
  • Elevation end: 9,878 feet
  • Ascent: 214 feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cymsb_0iDeyTqT00
Shirttail Point Trailhead is a good pitstop with restrooms but take your snack break a bit down the trailPhoto by Morgan Tilton

Wild Rose Trail

The next section begins at Shirttail Point Trailhead.

From this second trailhead, the route cuts through the volcanic cap that surrounds the mesa top and descends through a gully, dropping off the mesa top.

Here, trail developers renovated the historic Wild Rose Trail, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017FNC_0iDeyTqT00
The Wild Rose Trail was originally built by John Otto, who led the creation of the Colorado National Monument.Photo by Morgan Tilton

Less than a .5-mile from Shirttail Point Trailhead, you'll see a trail sign with the history of the original trail and developer John Otto.

Adjacent to the sign, the aspen and pines trees open up, and the sweeping views offer a perfect spot for a snack break and history lesson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6oOQ_0iDeyTqT00
Rider Eric Phillips descending into the renovated Wild Rose Trail on the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

The dirt is soft, and the grade isn’t too steep.

But the switchbacks are extremely sharp—it’s not uncommon to walk your bike—because preservation requirements would not allow significant changes to the trail’s character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPjBQ_0iDeyTqT00
Eric Phillips riding the Wild Rose Trail, built by John Otto in 1910 with more than a dozen hairpin switchbacksPhoto by Morgan Tilton

The trail hugs the cliff side before continuing with switchbacks in Kannah Creek basin, a lush and densely forested area.

As you continue to descend, often the brush is so thick it’s hard to see ahead on the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iKr5_0iDeyTqT00
A short section of the trail is full of loose rocks alongside the cliff on Wild Rose TrailPhoto by Morgan Tilton

Sitting below the volcanic cap, there are plenty of basalt rocks in this segment, which speckle the singletrack, and boulders that bottleneck or sit alongside the trail.

The trail now feels more technical, and you can expect to be standing above your seat.

This section is where the majority of bikers experience mechanical issues due to the rocks and low visibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l45d_0iDeyTqT00
Eric Phillips crossing Whitewater Creek, the only reliable water source on the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

Though the historic Wild Rose Trail ends, the singletrack continues to rollercoaster through the thick trees along the hillside until you cross Lands’ End Road and reach Whitewater Creek at mile 16.

  • Segment Mileage: Mile 11.8 to Mile 16
  • Start: Shirttail Point Trailhead
  • Finish: Whitewater Creek
  • Elevation start: 9,878 feet
  • Elevation end: 8,600 feet
  • Ascent: 209 feet

Whitewater Creek

This is a great lunch break spot, where you can enjoy the sound of Whitewater Creek while you’re filtering water.

This is the only dependable water source along the entire route, which continues to enter sunny, dry desert terrain, so be sure to top off all of your bladders and bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8Ja8_0iDeyTqT00
Eric Phillips enjoys riding a wide, smooth bend after Whitewater CreekPhoto by Morgan Tilton

We each carried approximately 5 liters of water, which was the recommendation of Rondo Buecheler, co-owner of Rapid Creek Cycles and our shuttle driver.

The trail has a variety of character between Whitewater Creek to the north side of the Blowout, a noticeable geographic feature in the landscape where the trail follows the edge of a crescent-shaped white gorge.

The steep cliff face sits below a collection of red rock spires similar to Bryce Canyon’s hoodoos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLOJT_0iDeyTqT00
Late season blossoms line the trail in the centermost section of the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

When you leave Whitewater Creek, the forest surrounding the singletrack opens up with views of the sky and the edge of the mesa ahead.

Wildflowers line the trail, which has a handful of technical drops. The path gets smoother and flowy in spots.

Then the singletrack crosses a burn area along a steep hillside of piñon pines, scrub oak, cactus, and sagebrush, which is one of my favorite parts of the entire ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsM0L_0iDeyTqT00
We liked the views from the burn area of the Palisade Plunge, which was also smoother and had more rhythm than Wild Rose TrailPhoto by Morgan Tilton

The charred vegetation creates a large contrast to the arid landscape and the first far-off views of Palisade are in the distance.

The rollercoaster section of trail is not overly technical but is a blend of rocky and smooth to keep you engaged and out of your seat.

  • Segment Mileage: Mile 16 to Mile 24
  • Start: Whitewater Creek
  • Finish: North side of the Blowout
  • Elevation start: 8,600 feet
  • Elevation end: 7,500 feet
  • Ascent: 331 feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUaE9_0iDeyTqT00
Looking back at The Blowout from the geologic feature's northernmost pointPhoto by Morgan Tilton

Technical desert riding

Soon after passing the north end of The Blowout, where you can look back and see the bright red towers above the canyon, you’ll reach the first caution sign.

The warning post is for steep, rocky, rough terrain ahead—where we hiked our bikes down a series of rocky drops along a cliff band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHBMq_0iDeyTqT00
The entire Palisade Plunge is well-marked with signage sharing mileage, risky sections, bail outs, and interesting facts.Photo by Morgan Tilton

From here onward, the trail character is full of technical desert features like what you would encounter on challenging trails in Fruita or Moab.

Pay attention to the trail signage, and be sure to scope out the technical sections of the route before dropping in.

A section of the trail crosses slickrock, where the route is designated with painted white stripes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuRIm_0iDeyTqT00
Gazing down at the town of Palisade from the final-third of the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

The majority of the elevation loss is between mile 26.5 and 32—2,317 feet—but the trail doesn’t get super steep.

There are many sharp turns built into the trail and there are still short spurts where you’ll need to pedal uphill while descending to the valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZCYU_0iDeyTqT00
Eric Phillips sending a drop on the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

As you descend, there is a portion of switchbacks that is particularly challenging because the trail is super narrow, exposed, and the dirt is loose.

Eventually, the trail descends into a narrow gulch, where you’ll exit to the west, cross the highway and reach the Palisade Rim Trailhead next to the Colorado River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV9em_0iDeyTqT00
Entering the gulch in the closing mile of the Palisade PlungePhoto by Morgan Tilton

  • Segment Mileage: Mile 24 to Mile 32
  • Start: North side of the Blowout
  • Finish: Palisade Rim Trailhead
  • Elevation start: 7,500 feet
  • Elevation end: 4,728 feet
  • Ascent: 146 feet

You’ll need to ride your bike another 2 miles, approximately 10 minutes, on pavement to reach the town of Palisade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Byrtw_0iDeyTqT00
Author and rider Morgan Tilton relaxing at Palisade Rim TrailheadPhoto by Eric Phillips

Ride duration

According to Scott Winans, the co-owner of Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade, the average mountain biker can expect to ride the entire 32-mile route in 6 to 7 hours.

Though, on the higher end, some mountain bikers might need 12 hours to comfortably ride the entire route.

On the lowest end, some racers might be able to speed through the route in sub 4 hours.

For most, the Palisade Plunge is an all-day adventure!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# palisade plunge# palisade plunge mountain bike # palisade plunge difficulty# palisade plunge review# palisade plunge trail review

Comments / 0

Published by

Adventure journalist Morgan Tilton covers the outdoors with a focus on travel, industry news and human endurance. Featured in more than 70 publications, she’s a recipient of more than a dozen North American Travel Journalists Association awards.

Crested Butte, CO
286 followers

More from Morgan Tilton

Moab, UT

Colorado off-width athlete climbs cracks to support sober youth programs

Mike Largent crack climbing in Indian Creek in May 2021Photo by Travis Perkins. Durango-based professional off-width instructor and actor Mike Largent dedicated October to climb two miles of vertical cracks in Indian Creek and Moab, Utah, to raise money to support sober activities for local youth.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade Plunge

Mountain biker Eric Phillips a bit more than halfway through the 32-mile Palisade Plunge routePhoto by Morgan Tilton. The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile endurance mountain bike ride in Palisade, Colorado.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?

Author and mountain biker Morgan Tilton looks down on Palisade from a high point on the Palisade PlungePhoto by Eric Phillips. One of the country’s newest and lengthiest mountain bike trails recently opened on Colorado’s Western Slope in Palisade, which is well known for harvesting state-grown wine and fruit.

Read full story
1 comments
Palisade, CO

Where to stay when you ride the Palisade Plunge

The lobby and in-house bar of the Spoke and Vine Motel in Palisade, ColoradoPhoto by Morgan Tilton. We enjoy camping and looked into the camping options when we planned our trip to mountain bike the 32-mile Palisade Plunge, but it didn’t seem to complement our needs this go-around.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

Where to eat when you ride the Palisade Plunge

Mountain biker Eric Phillips enjoys homemade peach ice cream at Mclean Farms in Palisade, ColoradoPhoto by Morgan Tilton. Fueling up before a big adventure and replenishing afterward is one of the most enjoyable, best, and important parts of mountain bike endurance rides.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trails

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area builds a mountain bike trail systemPhoto provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The first mountain bike trail system at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is under construction on the front of the mountain. The trails will be finished and open to the public in summer 2023.

Read full story
Crested Butte, CO

New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety

Participants practice a beacon search next to the beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by Crested Butte Avalanche Center. New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety.

Read full story
Colorado State

What basic gear do you need to hike a Colorado 14er?

Raised and still living in Colorado’s high-altitude hamlets, I first started hiking the state’s 14,000-foot peaks when I was a college student more than a decade ago. Today, I’ve climbed more than 40 of the 58 fourteeners that I aim to ascend on foot including official and unofficial peaks.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

How to hike your first Colorado 14er

Descending the North Ridge of Ellingwood Point.Photo by Morgan Tilton. Colorado 14ers are the highest peaks in the nation and reach 14,000 feet above sea level or more. Across the state, there are 58 officially named 14,000-foot peaks that are clustered together in seven different subranges of the Rocky Mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

What are Colorado 14ers? And why are they a big deal?

Author Morgan Tilton on the summit of Castle Peak.Photo provided by Morgan Tilton. A smattering of the country’s highest-reaching peaks decorates each quadrant of Colorado and stands 14,000 feet or more above sea level. Those summits are colloquially known as fourteeners or 14ers.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Where to enjoy via ferrata routes in Colorado

Writer Morgan Tilton climbing the Ouray Via Ferrata.Photo by photographer, videographer, drone pilot and digital (NFT) artist Eric Phillips. Colorado is home to more than half of the country’s official via ferrata routes.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up high

Travelers enjoy helicopter flights with West Elk Air during Colorado's fall foliage.Photo provided by West Elk Air. The monochrome aspens that blanket Colorado's steep peaks will soon shift from lime to an abstract painting of amber, saffron, and marmalade.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Why the leaves change in Colorado each fall and where to expect peak autumn colors

The Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake during fall foliage in Colorado.Photo by Scott Mecum. From September to early October, the flying aspen colors take off at higher elevations and in northern Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Best places to stand-up paddleboard near Denver

SUPing on Carter Lake 54 miles north of Downtown Denver.(Photo by Visit Loveland.) Stand-up paddleboarding remains one of the most increasingly popular outdoor sports nationwide -- and Colorado is speckled with picturesque lakes and rivers that boast jaw-dropping mountain views: a perfect pairing for the sport.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.

Read full story
Breckenridge, CO

Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain towns

Black Tie Adventure Rentals launched this summer with gear deliveries including e-bikes.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.) Now, renting an e-bike is just as easy as riding one.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking

Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit

The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?

Read full story
3 comments
Boulder, CO

Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gear

Engineering students conducting research for Blister Labs at the the Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering(Photo by Western Colorado University.) Skiers, bikers, hikers, campers: Have you ever been overwhelmed trying to interpret the product specs on expensive gear like ski boots, bikes, or rain jackets?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy