Palisade, CO

Where to stay when you ride the Palisade Plunge

Morgan Tilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q991j_0iC88RQ600
The lobby and in-house bar of the Spoke and Vine Motel in Palisade, ColoradoPhoto by Morgan Tilton

We enjoy camping and looked into the camping options when we planned our trip to mountain bike the 32-mile Palisade Plunge, but it didn’t seem to complement our needs this go-around.

After a sweaty, dusty, all-day ride, we knew we’d both want to shower before enjoying a nice dinner out.

We also weren’t sure how comfortable we would be sleeping in the desert without air conditioning given we typically live in a high alpine environment and we’re not used to warmer temperatures.

Spoke and Vine Motel

We stayed at the renovated Spoke and Vine Motel, which is adjacent to downtown Palisade and within walking distance to great restaurants.

The hotel is also close to Palisade Cycle & Shuttle, which we booked our shuttle through, meaning we didn’t need to drive anywhere or worry about parking. We left our truck at the hotel and biked over the shop in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36R11t_0iC88RQ600
The Spoke and Vine lobby is open air and there's an outdoor patio area for lounging, too.Photo by Morgan Tilton

Spoke and Vine had air conditioning and a comfortable bed. There’s an on-site cocktail bar and bike storage. The motel offers a light breakfast in bed starting at 7 a.m. with coffee or tea, homemade granola from the local Slice O Life Bakery, and Greek yogurt, which we enjoyed the day after our ride.

Understand you might not be able to enjoy breakfast in bed the morning of your ride if you need to leave before 7 a.m. for your shuttle, so plan accordingly. There’s no microwave in the room but cold oatmeal does the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po7Ad_0iC88RQ600
The Single Queen Room is cozy and comfortable at Spoke and Vine MotelPhoto by Morgan Tilton

Also, the bike storage is only accessible when the hotel concierge is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so don’t leave it in there if you need to leave before 7 a.m. for your shuttle. In this case, be sure to bring a bike lock to store your mountain bike outside, especially if you book the Single Queen Room, which is the most budgeted option but has enough space for a yoga mat on any side of the bed. Don’t expect to keep your mountain bike in there, too.

Overall, the convenience of staying at Spoke and Vine Motel was unbeatable.

Other hotels

Before booking two nights at the Spoke and Vine Motel, we also considered other locations in Palisade:

Wine Country Inn

Dreamcatcher Bed and Breakfast

Wine Valley Inn Palisade

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# palisade# palisade plunge# spoke and vine motel# best hotels in palisade# where to stay in palisade

Comments / 0

Published by

Adventure journalist Morgan Tilton covers the outdoors with a focus on travel, industry news and human endurance. Featured in more than 70 publications, she’s a recipient of more than a dozen North American Travel Journalists Association awards.

Crested Butte, CO
286 followers

More from Morgan Tilton

Moab, UT

Colorado off-width athlete climbs cracks to support sober youth programs

Mike Largent crack climbing in Indian Creek in May 2021Photo by Travis Perkins. Durango-based professional off-width instructor and actor Mike Largent dedicated October to climb two miles of vertical cracks in Indian Creek and Moab, Utah, to raise money to support sober activities for local youth.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade Plunge

Mountain biker Eric Phillips a bit more than halfway through the 32-mile Palisade Plunge routePhoto by Morgan Tilton. The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile endurance mountain bike ride in Palisade, Colorado.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?

Author and mountain biker Morgan Tilton looks down on Palisade from a high point on the Palisade PlungePhoto by Eric Phillips. One of the country’s newest and lengthiest mountain bike trails recently opened on Colorado’s Western Slope in Palisade, which is well known for harvesting state-grown wine and fruit.

Read full story
1 comments
Palisade, CO

What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike route

Mountain biker Eric Phillips navigates follows through tight switchbacks on the lower-third of the Palisade Plunge route.Photo by Morgan Tilton. The Palisade Plunge is one of the country’s newest, lengthiest mountain bike trails, which recently opened on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Read full story
Palisade, CO

Where to eat when you ride the Palisade Plunge

Mountain biker Eric Phillips enjoys homemade peach ice cream at Mclean Farms in Palisade, ColoradoPhoto by Morgan Tilton. Fueling up before a big adventure and replenishing afterward is one of the most enjoyable, best, and important parts of mountain bike endurance rides.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trails

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area builds a mountain bike trail systemPhoto provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The first mountain bike trail system at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is under construction on the front of the mountain. The trails will be finished and open to the public in summer 2023.

Read full story
Crested Butte, CO

New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety

Participants practice a beacon search next to the beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by Crested Butte Avalanche Center. New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety.

Read full story
Colorado State

What basic gear do you need to hike a Colorado 14er?

Raised and still living in Colorado’s high-altitude hamlets, I first started hiking the state’s 14,000-foot peaks when I was a college student more than a decade ago. Today, I’ve climbed more than 40 of the 58 fourteeners that I aim to ascend on foot including official and unofficial peaks.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

How to hike your first Colorado 14er

Descending the North Ridge of Ellingwood Point.Photo by Morgan Tilton. Colorado 14ers are the highest peaks in the nation and reach 14,000 feet above sea level or more. Across the state, there are 58 officially named 14,000-foot peaks that are clustered together in seven different subranges of the Rocky Mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

What are Colorado 14ers? And why are they a big deal?

Author Morgan Tilton on the summit of Castle Peak.Photo provided by Morgan Tilton. A smattering of the country’s highest-reaching peaks decorates each quadrant of Colorado and stands 14,000 feet or more above sea level. Those summits are colloquially known as fourteeners or 14ers.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Where to enjoy via ferrata routes in Colorado

Writer Morgan Tilton climbing the Ouray Via Ferrata.Photo by photographer, videographer, drone pilot and digital (NFT) artist Eric Phillips. Colorado is home to more than half of the country’s official via ferrata routes.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up high

Travelers enjoy helicopter flights with West Elk Air during Colorado's fall foliage.Photo provided by West Elk Air. The monochrome aspens that blanket Colorado's steep peaks will soon shift from lime to an abstract painting of amber, saffron, and marmalade.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Why the leaves change in Colorado each fall and where to expect peak autumn colors

The Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake during fall foliage in Colorado.Photo by Scott Mecum. From September to early October, the flying aspen colors take off at higher elevations and in northern Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Best places to stand-up paddleboard near Denver

SUPing on Carter Lake 54 miles north of Downtown Denver.(Photo by Visit Loveland.) Stand-up paddleboarding remains one of the most increasingly popular outdoor sports nationwide -- and Colorado is speckled with picturesque lakes and rivers that boast jaw-dropping mountain views: a perfect pairing for the sport.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.

Read full story
Breckenridge, CO

Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain towns

Black Tie Adventure Rentals launched this summer with gear deliveries including e-bikes.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.) Now, renting an e-bike is just as easy as riding one.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking

Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit

The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?

Read full story
3 comments
Boulder, CO

Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gear

Engineering students conducting research for Blister Labs at the the Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering(Photo by Western Colorado University.) Skiers, bikers, hikers, campers: Have you ever been overwhelmed trying to interpret the product specs on expensive gear like ski boots, bikes, or rain jackets?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy