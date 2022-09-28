Where to stay when you ride the Palisade Plunge

The lobby and in-house bar of the Spoke and Vine Motel in Palisade, Colorado Photo by Morgan Tilton

We enjoy camping and looked into the camping options when we planned our trip to mountain bike the 32-mile Palisade Plunge, but it didn’t seem to complement our needs this go-around.

After a sweaty, dusty, all-day ride, we knew we’d both want to shower before enjoying a nice dinner out.

We also weren’t sure how comfortable we would be sleeping in the desert without air conditioning given we typically live in a high alpine environment and we’re not used to warmer temperatures.

Spoke and Vine Motel

We stayed at the renovated Spoke and Vine Motel, which is adjacent to downtown Palisade and within walking distance to great restaurants.

The hotel is also close to Palisade Cycle & Shuttle, which we booked our shuttle through, meaning we didn’t need to drive anywhere or worry about parking. We left our truck at the hotel and biked over the shop in the morning.

The Spoke and Vine lobby is open air and there's an outdoor patio area for lounging, too. Photo by Morgan Tilton

Spoke and Vine had air conditioning and a comfortable bed. There’s an on-site cocktail bar and bike storage. The motel offers a light breakfast in bed starting at 7 a.m. with coffee or tea, homemade granola from the local Slice O Life Bakery, and Greek yogurt, which we enjoyed the day after our ride.

Understand you might not be able to enjoy breakfast in bed the morning of your ride if you need to leave before 7 a.m. for your shuttle, so plan accordingly. There’s no microwave in the room but cold oatmeal does the job.

The Single Queen Room is cozy and comfortable at Spoke and Vine Motel Photo by Morgan Tilton

Also, the bike storage is only accessible when the hotel concierge is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so don’t leave it in there if you need to leave before 7 a.m. for your shuttle. In this case, be sure to bring a bike lock to store your mountain bike outside, especially if you book the Single Queen Room, which is the most budgeted option but has enough space for a yoga mat on any side of the bed. Don’t expect to keep your mountain bike in there, too.

Overall, the convenience of staying at Spoke and Vine Motel was unbeatable.

Other hotels

Before booking two nights at the Spoke and Vine Motel, we also considered other locations in Palisade:

Wine Country Inn

Dreamcatcher Bed and Breakfast

Wine Valley Inn Palisade