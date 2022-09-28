Where to eat when you ride the Palisade Plunge

Mountain biker Eric Phillips enjoys homemade peach ice cream at Mclean Farms in Palisade, Colorado Photo by Morgan Tilton

Fueling up before a big adventure and replenishing afterward is one of the most enjoyable, best, and important parts of mountain bike endurance rides.

Here’s where we found nutritious, tasty food in Palisade during our two-night trip to ride the 32-mile Palisade Plunge.

Note: During the remote Palisade Plunge ride, you'll need to bring your own snacks, lunch, water, and a water filter! Plan ahead.

A large patio offers additional seating in front of Peach Street Distillers in Palisade, Colorado Photo by Morgan Tilton

Peach Street Distillers

If you stay in downtown Palisade, everything is walkable or you can hop on a cruiser bike, which is one of our favorite parts of this trip.

The night before our big ride, we walked from Spoke and Vine to Peach Street Distillers. The ambiance and lighting were relaxing and casual.

The guacamole was memorable at Peach Street Distillers Photo by Morgan Tilton

We ordered the carrot-topped Pico de Gallo guacamole, which was so delicious we still think about it.

For entrees, we both got the Carne Asada bowl, which was filling and simple. Mostly we didn’t want to try anything exotic or spicy before getting out on a big ride the next day.

The other thing to know about Peach Street Distillers is it’s the sister company of Ska Brewing. If you like locally crafted beer, there are plenty of great options on tap.

The inside seating area was spacious and attractive at Peach Street Distillers Photo by Morgan Tilton

Pêche

Before our trip, we made a reservation for Pêche, one of the highest-ranked restaurants in Palisade and a fine dining experience.

To start, we ordered the Fois Gras, which was decadent, sweetened with locally made Palisade Peach jam and served with soft brioche.

We ordered the flavorful Moroccan Lamb meatballs, which included bowls of harissa hot chili pepper paste and zaalouk, cooked eggplant and tomato salad, so that I could mix and match. A serving of batbout, a Moroccan pita, was on the side.

Providing excellent service, two waiters gracefully delivered our dinner at Pêche. Photo by Morgan Tilton

We also ordered the melt-in-your-mouth Grilled Chicken entree, which included a fresh garden salad and French fries.

Our only regret is that we didn’t have enough room in our stomachs to eat Hot Peach Cobbler for dessert!

Be sure to make a reservation.

The walkable downtown Palisade offers northerly views of Mount Garfield, Mount Lincoln, and the Little Book Cliffs Wilderness Study Area. Photo by Morgan Tilton

Slice of Life Bakery

We stayed at Spoke and Vine Motel, which offers a light breakfast in bed starting at 7 a.m. with coffee or tea, homemade granola from the local Slice O Life Bakery, and Greek yogurt. The granola was tasty!

Later that morning, we went to Slice of Life Bakery to get more food. The historic space was charming and popular. We got breakfast burritos and shared a blueberry-peach cinnamon roll.

For the past 28 years, owner Mary Lincoln has been creating her own recipes from scratch at this bakery.

Palisade growers offer more than 40 varieties of peaches between June and October according to the Palisade History Museum Photo by Morgan Tilton

Mclean Farms

We stopped at Mclean Farms on our way out of town to pick up a crate of fresh peaches to bring home.

We picked out a collection of peaches that were three days away from being ripe so that we’d have enough time to eat them: one of the best investments and parts of traveling to Palisade!

At McLean Farms, they also have homemade soft serve peach ice cream, which we enjoyed on the shaded deck.