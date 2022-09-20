Denver, CO

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trails

Morgan Tilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Aloe_0i2uYdsB00
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area builds a mountain bike trail systemPhoto provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

The first mountain bike trail system at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is under construction on the front of the mountain. The trails will be finished and open to the public in summer 2023.

Riders can celebrate because the new network is entirely comprised of singletrack—meaning you won’t be riding a double-wide forest service road.

The cross-country style routes will include a series of optional loops that total approximately 10 miles.

A 4-mile loop within the trail system is complete and ready to ride now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdIkr_0i2uYdsB00
Photo provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

What makes the trail system one-of-a-kind

The trail system is unique because its routes are not lift-served or downhill-centric nor does the terrain include bike park features.

Many ski areas that build trails for mountain bikers include lift access and summer pass options, mountain bike lessons and mountain bike rentals, as well as trails tailored to practicing skills with features such as jumps.

At Arapahoe Basin, the system is bare-bones and backcountry-style. The bike-specific trails also go through alpine terrain above tree line and offer picturesque views of the surrounding ridgelines and mountains.

The base of the ski area sits at 10,780 feet and the summit reaches 12,456 feet, which will be the highest point of the mountain bike trail system when it’s finished.

Berms, rollers, and multiple lines are integrated throughout the trail design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFq0V_0i2uYdsB00
Photo provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

What the trail system includes

For safety and flow, the trail system includes a main ascent-only trail called Argentine North Fork and a descent trail called Wheels Up. Note: the ascent trail Argentine North Fork is open two-way to hikers, as well.

Riders can climb the Argentine North Fork trail to the Black Mountain Lodge at 11,560 feet, which is midway up the mountain. From there, mountain bikers can descend Wheels Up.

By next summer, an ascent-only trail will be built from mid-mountain to summit. A directional, bike-only loop and another descent trail will be added.

Overall, the trails are tailored to and best for intermediate and advanced riders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431eXg_0i2uYdsB00
Photo provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Cost, resources, and rules for the trail

The new trails were designed by Trail Solutions IMBA Trail Development Services, which also helped build portions of the trails.

The construction team includes Joey Klein, the Trail Solutions IMBA Trail Development Services Community Engagement Specialist, and Mike Repyak, director of planning and design at Trail Solutions IMBA Trail Development Services.

Formerly, Repyak helped design ski runs at A-Basin including Montezuma Bowl and The Beavers and Steep Gullies, when he worked for SE Group, an outdoor-focused design firm, for 15 years, according to A-Basin. In other words, Repyak knows the area extremely well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2G05_0i2uYdsB00
Photo provided by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Klein, a previous A-Basin night janitor, designed the Argentine North Fork ascent trail and the original outline of the Wheels Up downhill track.

Visitors can ride the trail for free. Bike rentals and shuttles will not be available.

Given the ski area is leased on United States Forest Service land, electric mountain bikes (also known as e-mountain bikes) are not permitted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arapahoe basin ski area# mountain biking denver# mountain biking colorado sprin# mountain biking a basin# mountain biking trails

Comments / 0

Published by

Adventure journalist Morgan Tilton covers the outdoors with a focus on travel, industry news and human endurance. Featured in more than 70 publications, she’s a recipient of more than a dozen North American Travel Journalists Association awards.

Crested Butte, CO
279 followers

More from Morgan Tilton

Crested Butte, CO

New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety

Participants practice a beacon search next to the beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by Crested Butte Avalanche Center. New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety.

Read full story
Colorado State

What basic gear do you need to hike a Colorado 14er?

Raised and still living in Colorado’s high-altitude hamlets, I first started hiking the state’s 14,000-foot peaks when I was a college student more than a decade ago. Today, I’ve climbed more than 40 of the 58 fourteeners that I aim to ascend on foot including official and unofficial peaks.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

How to hike your first Colorado 14er

Descending the North Ridge of Ellingwood Point.Photo by Morgan Tilton. Colorado 14ers are the highest peaks in the nation and reach 14,000 feet above sea level or more. Across the state, there are 58 officially named 14,000-foot peaks that are clustered together in seven different subranges of the Rocky Mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

What are Colorado 14ers? And why are they a big deal?

Author Morgan Tilton on the summit of Castle Peak.Photo provided by Morgan Tilton. A smattering of the country’s highest-reaching peaks decorates each quadrant of Colorado and stands 14,000 feet or more above sea level. Those summits are colloquially known as fourteeners or 14ers.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Where to enjoy via ferrata routes in Colorado

Writer Morgan Tilton climbing the Ouray Via Ferrata.Photo by photographer, videographer, drone pilot and digital (NFT) artist Eric Phillips. Colorado is home to more than half of the country’s official via ferrata routes.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up high

Travelers enjoy helicopter flights with West Elk Air during Colorado's fall foliage.Photo provided by West Elk Air. The monochrome aspens that blanket Colorado's steep peaks will soon shift from lime to an abstract painting of amber, saffron, and marmalade.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Why the leaves change in Colorado each fall and where to expect peak autumn colors

The Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake during fall foliage in Colorado.Photo by Scott Mecum. From September to early October, the flying aspen colors take off at higher elevations and in northern Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Best places to stand-up paddleboard near Denver

SUPing on Carter Lake 54 miles north of Downtown Denver.(Photo by Visit Loveland.) Stand-up paddleboarding remains one of the most increasingly popular outdoor sports nationwide -- and Colorado is speckled with picturesque lakes and rivers that boast jaw-dropping mountain views: a perfect pairing for the sport.

Read full story
Colorado State

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.

Read full story
Breckenridge, CO

Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain towns

Black Tie Adventure Rentals launched this summer with gear deliveries including e-bikes.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.) Now, renting an e-bike is just as easy as riding one.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking

Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado State

Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit

The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?

Read full story
3 comments
Boulder, CO

Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gear

Engineering students conducting research for Blister Labs at the the Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering(Photo by Western Colorado University.) Skiers, bikers, hikers, campers: Have you ever been overwhelmed trying to interpret the product specs on expensive gear like ski boots, bikes, or rain jackets?

Read full story
Steamboat Springs, CO

Five mountain lake hikes to enjoy near Steamboat Springs

Gilpin Lake is a 18.4-acre mountain lake in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness.(Photo by Noah Wetzel.) A remarkable number of glistening high-altitude lakes decorate the Rocky Mountains that surround Steamboat Springs, in addition to the creeks, rivers, and natural hot springs, three hours northwest of the Mile High City.

Read full story
Colorado State

Alchemy Bikes launches free travel package for patrons who buy a bike

Alchemy Bikes launches DARE: Golden Package to support travel for patrons.(Photo by Morgan Tilton.) Pedaling fresh wheels just got even better. This week, local Colorado manufacturer Alchemy Bikes launched the bike industry's first-ever white-glove travel package for patrons who purchase a new ride.

Read full story
Golden, CO

Alchemy Bikes' new Ride Experience Center offers trail demos in Golden

Alchemy Bikes opened a new Ride Experience Center in Golden, Colorado.(Photo by Alchemy.) Alchemy Bikes recently opened doors at its new headquarters in Golden, Colorado. The 8,000-square foot fabrication site features a social hub where cyclists can build community, meet the brand's creators, get a factory tour, demo bikes, and drink beer.

Read full story
Crested Butte, CO

How to navigate the new designated camping rules in Crested Butte

Public land surrounding Crested Butte has officially switched to designated camping.(Photo by Eric Phillips.) With rugged peaks, rolling waterfalls, popping aspens, and vibrant wildflowers, Crested Butte is a well-known paradise for summer campouts in the upper corner of Southwest Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Use these tips to celebrate a safe Fourth of July in Colorado's outdoors

Be aware that regardless of experience level, Colorado's cold water can lead to a drowning emergency.(Photo by Colorado Parks & Wildlife.) Coloradoans love spending the Fourth of July outdoors, whether attending parades or backyard barbecues, camping out, or watching the fireworks from the tailgate.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Nation's first electric bike trade show launches in Denver

The nation's first-ever electric bike trade show is launching in Denver, Colorado.(Photo provided by the (e)revolution e-bike trade show.) Lost Paddle Events, which owns the Big Gear Show, will debut an electric bike trade show that is the first known e-bike-focused national trade show in the country, if not the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy