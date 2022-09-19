Crested Butte, CO

New Crested Butte avalanche beacon training park supports snow safety

Morgan Tilton

Participants practice a beacon search next to the beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by Crested Butte Avalanche Center

Last winter, Crested Butte became the newest Colorado location to establish a public avalanche beacon training park.

The community park is named the Jeff Schneider Memorial Beacon Park in honor of one of Crested Butte’s most prolific backcountry skiers who served on Crested Butte Ski Patrol for 35 years. Schneider died in an avalanche in 2020. A memorial sign for Schneider will be complete this winter and placed at the beacon park.

Free-of-charge, the park is located on the southeast corner of town and is visible from Colorado 135 when folks drive northbound into town.

Given the park is not located in avalanche terrain, people are able to practice scenarios solo and during a range of weather or snowpack conditions as well as in a group.

Several other beacon training parks are scattered across the state.

What is a beacon training park

A beacon training park lets people practice beacon search skills and learn to use their own beacon.

The benchmark setup is the BCA Wireless Beacon Training Park System ($4,500).

A portable, waterproof control panel is installed at the trailhead, which controls eight transmitters in waterproof boxes that are buried in the practice area within 60 meters.

Folks can practice single burial scenarios with one transmitter turned on, or they can turn on multiple transmitters for multiple burial search practice.

When the searcher strikes the probe target, an audible beep is made at the control panel.

The control panel at the new beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by the Crested Butte Avalanche Center

What is a beacon, shovel, probe

A beacon, shovel, and probe are used to locate a buried victim of an avalanche.

The beacon, a device the size of a large phone, transmits or receives an electronic signal, depending on the user's setting.

Everyone in the group wears one, turns it on, and sets it to transmit mode while traveling in the backcountry. The shovel and probe help uncover avalanche slide victims.

It’s essential for all backcountry travelers in avalanche terrain whether a hiker, snowshoer, fat biker, snowmobiler, motorized snow biker, or skier to carry a beacon, shovel, and probe.

Climbers can get caught and buried in avalanches. It’s also possible for snow-covered roofs to slide above people in developed areas.

What is avalanche terrain?

Avalanches can take place on slopes that are 30 degrees or more.

Understanding how to manage travel in avalanche terrain based on current conditions is key to staying safe and saving lives, which can be learned in an AIARE 1 course certified through the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education.

Professional guide schools across the Centennial State offer AIARE 1 courses.

There are eight transmitters that can be turned on for multiple burial search practice at the new beacon park in Crested Butte.Photo by Crested Butte Avalanche Center

Ski resorts with beacon parks

Most beacon parks around Colorado are located at ski resorts. That list includes:

The tradeoff is that not all the in-bounds beacon parks at ski areas are available outside lift operating hours. For example, Telluride’s Avalanche Beacon Training Park is located at the top of a ski lift that typically operates between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

At some ski areas, although there is not a designated beacon park, ski patrollers bury beacons around the mountain for team training, which the public can use. Those options include Aspen Highlands, Vail Ski Resort, and Beaver Creek Resort according to Friends of Berthoud Pass.

Follow each ski area on social media for updates or call their ski patrol office to confirm each park’s operating hours or the area where ski patrol has buried beacons for practice.

Other beacon parks statewide

A handful of public beacon parks sit on public land that is not leased and managed by a ski resort.

For example, Hidden Valley is located in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Another beacon park recently opened at Meadow Mountain Trailhead outside of Minturn.

The Summit County Rescue Group also set up a beacon park at the Frisco Adventure Park.

Adventure journalist Morgan Tilton covers the outdoors with a focus on travel, industry news and human endurance. Featured in more than 70 publications, she’s a recipient of more than a dozen North American Travel Journalists Association awards.

