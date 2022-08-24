Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up high

Travelers enjoy helicopter flights with West Elk Air during Colorado's fall foliage.Photo provided by West Elk Air.

The monochrome aspens that blanket Colorado's steep peaks will soon shift from lime to an abstract painting of amber, saffron, and marmalade.

From September to early October, the flying aspen colors first take off at higher elevations and the northern portion of the state before occurring at lower altitudes and southern latitudes.

Here are the seven best ways to enjoy the fall foliage from a higher vantage point—or even from the sky.

Views of Kebler Pass from a helicopter tour with West Elk Air.Photo by Morgan Tilton

Take a helicopter flight high above the mountain's fall foliage

Soak in the colorful landscape from thousands of feet above the foliage, thanks to West Elk Air, which offers helicopter flights through Colorado's highest peaks.

Owned by pilot Peter Smith, the company is the nation's highest elevation-based helicopter tour company. The operation offers scenic flights throughout the Elk Mountains and San Juan Mountains.

Smith steers an Airbus AS350 B3, the most powerful medium-sized helicopter built for high-altitude flights, for heavy-duty labor in the Alps, Himalayas, Andes, and Rockies.

With ample experience, Smith secured his pilot's license 12 years ago and launched the tour company in 2020.

  • Trip: 208 miles southwest of Denver
  • Rate: $200 per person
  • Contact: westelkair.com, 970-209-7244, westelkair@gmail.com
The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway provides expansive views of the surrounding foliage.Photo provided by The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Ride the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is the highest-reaching railway in the nation. Historic and iconic, the iron road is also one of only two cog railways countrywide. Meaning, the railroad has a toothed central rail between the bearing rails that engages the cogwheel beneath the locomotive.

The boarding area is in Manitou Springs, west of Colorado Springs, at the base of Pikes Peak, a designated National Historic Landmark and one of Colorado's famous 14ers.

Travelers roll nine miles to the summit of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, the summit that inspired Katharine Lee Bates' writing of "America the Beautiful." The surrounding forest includes Rocky Mountain bristlecone pines, a rare and tenacious tree species that thrives in harsh conditions and is recognized as one of the oldest in the world.

The Cog Railway features three modern trains and four renovated railcars.

  • Trip: 78 miles south of downtown Denver
  • Rate: $48.50-$71 per person
  • Contact: cograilway.com, 719-685-5401, info@cograilway.com
Hot air balloon rides provide a fresh perspective above Colorado's fall colors.Photo by Michael Levine-Clark (edited)

Hop on a hot air balloon ride above the fall colors

Launched in 1998, Wild West Balloon Adventures offers hot air balloon flights throughout the Yampa Valley. Soon after, the original flyer and founder, Ian Cox, also purchased Pegasus Balloon Tours, so you'll often see those branded balloons. Bud and Stacia Whitehead took over the company in 2018.

Flights include views of the Flat Tops mountain range and Hahns Peak, an extinct volcano.

After the crew lands, a champagne ceremony ensues.

  • Trip: 156 miles northwest of downtown Denver
  • Rate: $275 per person
  • Contact: wildwestbalooning.com, 970-879-9191, info@wildwestballooning.com
The fall foliage on the AVA Cliffside Zipline tour.Provided by Arkansas Valley Adventures (AVA)

Fly through colorful trees on a zipline adventure

Based in Idaho Springs, Arkansas Valley Adventures guides guests on the award-winning Cliffside Zipline course. The route has been named the Best Adventure Park multiple times through the Best of the Rockies competition by Elevation Outdoors Magazine.

The experience includes six individual ziplines and suspended bridges.

There is a freefall platform, where you jump from a wood bridge and freefall for two seconds before the auto belay device safely lowers you to the ground. A surf zip includes a skateboard-inspired platform that you stand sideways on while you descend. There is also a side-by-side zip for two friends to race each other on the descent.

Rider Shannon Stewart enjoys a fall day on horseback.Photo by Reid Neureiter

Go horseback riding through the foliage

Maybe getting a few feet off the ground is all you need for a bird's eye view.

Check out the guided horseback day rides through Roosevelt National Forest offered by the boutique Sundance Trail Guest Ranch.

Or, from mid-September to mid-May, opt for the Country Inn package, an overnight stay that includes a daily ride and home-cooked, family-style dinner and breakfast.

Guests can soak in the hot tub, get a massage, and eat (limitless) cookies to recover from a ride.

  • Trip: 109 miles north of downtown Denver
  • Rate: $50 per person per hour trail time (most rides are at least one hour); $240 per night for single occupancy or $310 per night for couples
  • Contact: sundancetrail.com, 970-224-1222, office@sundancetrail.com
A cable bridge on the Gold Mountain Via Ferrata tour.Photo by Travis Perkins of Ventana Media Collective.

Enjoy a guided via ferrata tour

Colorado's newest via ferrata is a freshly established route in Ouray, on the east side of the canyon, which premiered this summer.

The Gold Mountain Ranch Via Ferrata is a guided-only route, and tours are available through Basecamp Ouray, a local climbing and guide company.

The route weaves through the old Memphis mine site, including the boarding house that burned down, the 100-year-old blacksmith shop, and the portal to the mine.

  • Trip: 333 miles southwest of Denver
  • Rate: $195-$439 per person
  • Contact: basecampouray.com, 970-318-8104, info@basecampouray.com

Jump out of an airplane above the autumn colors

Roaring Fork Skydivers offers tandem skydiving jumps in Glenwood Springs.

Jeremy Divan owns the skydiving company, a former U.S. Marine and internationally known skydiver with more than 9,000 jumps on his resume.

Above, you'll catch views of the Roaring Fork River, Maroon Bells, 12,965-foot Mount Sopris, and Glenwood Canyon.

As you jump, you'll reach 120 miles per hour in total freefall, followed by a 5-minute parachute flight.

  • Trip: 157 miles west of Denver
  • Rate: $259 per person
  • Contact: roaringforkskydivers.com, 970-364-3737, info@roaringforkskydivers.com

