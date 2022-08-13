Breckenridge, CO

Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain towns

Morgan Tilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nuVb_0hEpcxxQ00
Black Tie Adventure Rentals launched this summer with gear deliveries including e-bikes.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Now, renting an e-bike is just as easy as riding one.

Companies statewide are taking advantage of the e-bike boom that has swept the country -- and Colorado in particular -- by offering e-bike rental delivery services to customers.

Colorado-founded Black Tie Adventure Rentals has expanded from ski equipment and is now offering customers summer gear rental deliveries – such as e-bikes – in seven mountain towns including three of Colorado’s most-sought locations: Telluride, Vail, and Breckenridge.

Black Tie Adventure Rentals is the summer branch of the Black Tie Ski Rentals, which was launched by co-founders Ian Prichard and Joe Sternberg in a garage in Steamboat Springs 20 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARNFG_0hEpcxxQ00
The Black Tie Adventure Rentals storefront in Telluride.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Get e-bike deliveries through Black Tie Adventure Rentals

Deliveries can be made to a traveler’s hotel, condo, or vacation rental. A rental expert explains and fits the equipment to each patron. Afterward, the gear can be dropped back at the storefront or picked up by Black Tie Adventure Rentals.

“I have always wanted to get into the bike business, have year-round offerings for our customers and year-round work for our employees,” said Adam Bristow, owner of Black Tie Adventure Rentals in Vail.

Gear can also be picked up at the storefront.

“Our walk-in location right in Lionshead, and its close proximity to the Eagle Valley Trail and Gore Creek Trail, is super convenient for our customers to rent e-bikes and quickly access the bike paths,” said Bristow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJg2E_0hEpcxxQ00
Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals will also deliver gear to surrounding destinations including Trout Lake.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals also offers a special option to have gear delivered at Trout Lake, 15 miles south of Telluride, or surrounding trailheads for an additional fee.

Co-owners Greg Carberry and Sam McNichols operate Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.

“In Telluride, we saw a need for a high-end summer rental and delivery service, which had never been tried before,” Carberry said. “Our loyal Black Tie customer base was hungry for summer offerings and we are passionate about biking, paddleboarding and jeeping, so it just made sense.”

The single requirement across each location: a two-day rental minimum is needed for deliveries.

Black Tie Adventure Rentals in Breckenridge is owned by Christopher Pierce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdKVF_0hEpcxxQ00
E-bike rentals are offered by Black Tie Adventure Rentals and some locations also provide other bike rentals.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Available rental gear in each location

Electric bikes rentals cost approximately $65 each for a half-day or $95 for a full-day.

The other rentable outdoor gear and equipment in each Colorado destination varies:

Breckenridge:

  • Rad e-bikes
  • Bike accessories: lock, extra battery, child seat, phone mount

Telluride:

  • Giant, Yeti, Rad e-mountain bikes
  • Marin, Yeti, Norco, Gian, Orbea mountain bikes (including kids bikes)
  • Cruiser bikes
  • Sol standup paddleboards (including PFD, paddle, safety leash, and helmet)
  • Inflatable kayaks
  • River tubes
  • Jeep Rubicon 4×4
  • Downhill bike pads and full face helmets
  • Bike trailers for kids
  • Sun shelters, camp chairs
  • Child carry backpackers and strollers

Vail and Beaver Creek:

  • Rad e-bikes
  • Guerilla Gravity mountain bikes
  • Bike accessories: lock, extra battery, child seat, phone mount
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkY9i_0hEpcxxQ00
Bikers enjoying the mountain views.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Where to ride your e-bike

Check the e-bike regulations where you plan to ride because each location and each path has unique guidelines. E-bikes are allowed on designated roads but can be prohibited from certain paved paths or singletrack trails.

For instance, e-bikes are generally not allowed on non-motorized trails on public land that is managed by the Bureau of Land Management or the United States Forest Service.

E-bikes are allowed on roadways and in designated camping spots in State Wildlife Areas but otherwise prohibited.

However, e-bikes are permitted on multi-use trails in State Parks, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJXNG_0hEpcxxQ00
Check with each local shop regarding the e-bike regulations and where they are allowed.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Here’s where to ride your e-bike in Breckenridge, Telluride, and Vail according to each Black Tie Adventure Rentals shop:

Breckenridge: Summit County Paved Recreational Pathways System (Recpath)

Breckenridge and Vail are nearly 38 miles apart yet are connected by the Summit County Paved Recreational Pathways System. Known as the Recpath, the 55-mile network of paved two-lane paths is used by cyclists, runners, and other recreationists.

The asphalt system includes a segment called the Ten Mile Recreational Pathway, which connects Frisco and Vail through Ten Mile Canyon.

“It’s a beautiful ride. For parts of the journey, you are riding along the beautiful Ten Mile Creek and through grassland, wildflowers, wooded areas, and moments of magical mountain views including the Ten Mile Range and Copper Mountain,” said Breckenridge Black Tie Adventure Rentals General Manager John Bering in a statement.

  • E-bike Regulations: Class 1 e-bikes are permitted on the Recpath
  • Distance: 38.2 miles one-way
  • Tip: Rent an extra bike batteries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wG5p_0hEpcxxQ00
A two-day rental minimum is required for gear deliveries from Black Tie Adventure Rentals.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Telluride: Highway 145 to Bridal Veil Falls

From the town of Telluride, bike east on East Colorado Ave, the small town’s central street, which turns into Highway 145, a paved two-lane road. Eventually, the pavement ends and becomes the start of Black Bear Pass Road #648, a rocky, gravel-tossed collection of switchbacks that ascends toward Bridal Veil Falls.

“We recommend riding one of our e-bikes to the end of the Box Canyon to check out Bridal Veil Falls. It’s a beautiful ride,” said Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals Co-owner Sam McNichols in a statement.

The third switchback up Black Bear Pass Road offers a great viewpoint below the mist of Bridal Veil Falls, the tallest free-falling waterfall in Colorado.

  • E-bike Regulations: Electric bikes are not allowed on any town park trails or paths in Telluride. E-bikes are allowed on the paved bike path along the valley floor, which stretches west of town, and public roads
  • Distance: 3 miles, one-way
  • Tip: If you plan to bike up a portion of the switchbacks on Black Bear Pass Road, opt for an e-mountain bike rental for greater comfort and ease
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0tSa_0hEpcxxQ00
The rentable outdoor gear varies at each Black Tie Adventure Rentals location.(Photo by Telluride Black Tie Adventure Rentals.)

Vail: Eagle Valley Trail

The entire 63-mile Eagle Valley Trail stretches from Glenwood Canyon to Vail Pass. The paved path connects towns throughout Eagle County including Vail, Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, and Dotsero. Segments of the paved path are still being built.

“We send customers west on the paved Eagle Valley Trail often to visit nearby Beaver Creek, Avon and Edwards for lunch and shopping. This is a great ride as it runs right along the Eagle River [and Gore Creek],” said Bristow.

“The ride back to Vail is uphill, but the e-bike will make the return easy,” added Bristow.

From the shop in Lionshead, Bristow typically sends customers westbound on Eagle Valley Trail. In some sections where the bike is incomplete, cyclists can bike on the Frontage Road through Dowds Junction or in the bike lane on U.S. Highway 6 that starts in Eagle-Vail, he noted.

