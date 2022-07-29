Blister Labs launches product testing program to improve outdoor gear

Engineering students conducting research for Blister Labs at the the Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

Skiers, bikers, hikers, campers: Have you ever been overwhelmed trying to interpret the product specs on expensive gear like ski boots, bikes, or rain jackets?

Colorado-based Blister Labs aims to ease that process so outdoors folks can more easily find the best product for their needs from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies or the Appalachian Mountains.

A partnership with Western Colorado University, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the Blister gear review publication premiered Blister Labs, a first-of-its-kind gear testing program, to gather quantitative analysis and hone universal standards for outdoor industry goods, which will trickle down into a more digestible consumer experience.

"This is the first program that's focused on these efforts, and the research we're doing is the first of its kind. We're putting a big effort into working on the standardization of [outdoor product] testing with two universities—with researchers, engineering faculty, and students—plus a media company," said Jeni Blacklock, the director of the Western-CU Boulder partnership program and an engineer for Blister Labs.

Jonathan Ellsworth, the founder of Blister, has been imagining this collaboration for more than a decade. "[Blister Labs] is in perfect alignment with the mission of Blister: to put the best possible consumer product information out there for outdoor enthusiasts...to help people figure out if a certain product is going to be a great fit for them or not," said Ellsworth.

Blister Labs outdoor product tests will include dynamic and static research indoors and outside. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

One of the biggest differentiators of the program is dynamic field testing. For example, studying how hiking friction affects a rain jacket's water resistance.

"Many [current] tests are static, so what happens when we add more dynamics when we ski on skis or ride mountain bikes?" said Blacklock.

In addition to indoor lab tests, "We're taking static and dynamic in-the-field tests, seeing how [the product] functions, when does it function best, and are we missing something in the lab that can help us understand it best? It's very complex engineering, and we're trying to figure out these systems to the best of our ability," she said.

Today, product tests are often performed and published by the brand, said Ellsworth, so this collaboration is also an opportunity to collect objective data.

Ellsworth said, "Often engineering results are put out by the companies themselves who very much want to impress upon us that their new product is far superior to everything else out there. We are agnostic on this front."

The Paul M. Lady School of Computer Science and Engineering is located at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. (Photo adopted from "Introducing: Blister Labs" video by Blister.)

How the Blister Labs collaboration started

As a precursor to Blister Labs, Western Colorado University and the University of Colorado Boulder partnered to offer a degree in Computer Science, including an option to specialize in Mechanical Engineering, while completing studies at a new 75,000-square-foot computer science and engineering facility at Western Colorado University.

Located in Gunnison, the on-campus facility, called the Paul M. Lady School of Computer Science & Engineering, cost close to $60 million to construct and opened doors in October 2021.

Discussions to launch the collaborative gear testing program with Blister started in May 2021. Blister Labs officially kicked off in January 2022, said Blacklock, who oversees a Blister Labs summer internship program as part of her management role. She coordinates projects, funding, the partnership with Blister, and aligning student interest with the objectives.

Recreationists testing various ski models at the consumer Blister Summit at Crested Butte Mountain Resort. (Photo by Taylor Ahearn, West Elk Creative, and Blister.)

Blister, founded by Ellsworth in 2011, is known for producing in-depth, objective, add-free reviews of outdoor gear with a focus on skis, mountain bikes, running shoes, and apparel. The coverage is available in print and online, in addition to a podcast. The publication also hosts an annual gear testing event for consumers dubbed the Blister Summit, held at Crested Butte Mountain Resort, which includes educational panels.

"The way the whole Blister Labs team has come together is truly exciting...marrying incredibly good reviewers with high-caliber engineers that are passionate about the outdoors and having the exact right equipment to do this," said Ellsworth.

The gear testing process at Blister is thorough. For instance, several skiers will test the same pair of skis for a lengthy period—say, for multiple weeks each—to put that gear through a spectrum of conditions, a range of perspectives and gather qualitative input from various athletes.

"The great thing about working with a media company is they have initial insight and they [are] able to help drive the direction of the strategic projects based on the user and company demands and questions," said Blacklock.

She added, "We're able to hone in on [outdoor gear-related] questions whether that comes from Blister reviews or outdoor industry brand designers, engineers or even the higher up C's."

On an ongoing basis, outdoor industry engineers and designers will meet with the program's students, faculty, and Blister reviewers at Western Colorado University to discuss their brand's current product testing analysis and ways to improve those guidelines.

Furthermore, Ellsworth and the Blister reviewers team will check in weekly with the engineering faculty to make sure the product tests are evolving with real-world applicability. "We've been making sure everyone stays focused on the question, 'Do these results really produce meaningful and useful new information for end users?' If it isn’t, then we are going to refine the test," said Ellsworth.

The 75,000-square-foot Paul M. Rady School of Computer Science and Engineering cost nearly $60 million to build. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

State-of-the-art research facility and technique

"This is one of the top teaching and learning facilities in the state of Colorado… it's unbelievable the amount of state-of-the-art equipment," said Blacklock.

Three stories tall, the computer science and engineering facility features a 25,000-square-foot makerspace. The building is also home to a machine shop, electronic lab, plastic processing lab, metal fabrication space, wood shop, design space, and computer lab.

Various sensors gather data such as pressure, moisture, vibration, and friction. "Some sensors are cheap—eve $1 a piece—but how you integrate those sensors and design those systems to collect better data is the advanced piece," said Blacklock.

Blister Labs integrates students pursuing a degree in Computer Science including Mechanical Engineering. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

Among the available tools, Blister Labs utilizes a unique, high-tech dynamic modeling camera system in a static lab testing environment and for dynamic testing outside. The cameras collect data points that measure changes such as the inflection of materials across a range of applied forces.

"The camera system gives submillimeter resolution…. We're collecting thousands and thousands of line of data of code and interpreting what it means," said Blacklock.

Current Blister Labs research projects

Students are currently conducting ongoing lab and field tests for mountain bikes, textiles, and skis, the latter starting in April and will resume when winter commences later this year.

One of the initial three projects includes comparing the durability and stiffness of mountain bike wheels (read: the rigid hub, spokes, and rim that hold the rubber tire) at a wide range of price points and weights.

At Blister Labs, students are currently conducting lab and field tests for mountain bikes, textiles, and skis. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

To test the wheels outside, "We're building a mountain bike trail on 10 acres that will meet our needs with regards to a banked turn, a drop, and a couple other obstacles that we can continuously test with bikes with several wheels, and setting up a camera system, to collect data as much as possible," said Blacklock.

To eliminate variables, the test includes controls such as using the same bike and tire setup, whether with a tube or tubeless. The wheel comparisons will consist of carbon and aluminum designs.

A second project focuses on producing consumer-friendly apparel ratings for water resistance and breathability.

"Companies feel pressure to overbuild certain garments to get 30,000mm of waterproofing—but most people don’t need that," said Ellsworth.

He added, "If we can communicate more effectively to normal people who are interested in going outside and getting the protection they need from their apparel, that is a huge win globally."

Blister Labs aims to establish new industry standards for outdoor product testing. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

The third test examines skis with a specific focus on chatter: what the term means, what is happening to the material, and what causes the vibration. In other words, what are the rebound and damp properties of the ski that define the ski's character and energy, said Ellsworth.

"We created a sensor system to put on the skis in the field to collect data at how skis are performing with the snow interface and to take a look at how the ski vibrates. To create the sensors, we developed an advanced fabrication, technology, and technique that we'll apply to put a patent on," said Blacklock and noted the process places approximately six sensors along the length of the ski topsheet.

Blister Labs also plans to work on standardizing the flex ratings of ski boots, given that a universal standard does not currently exist.

Blister Labs will add quantitative research to qualitative input and product reviews. (Photo by Western Colorado University.)

Where to find Blister Labs published data

The initial findings of the stiffness and durability tests of the mountain bike wheels will be published on the Blister website the first week of August 2022.

In general, Blister plans to discuss the Blister Labs tests on its website and podcast episodes and integrate the Lab results--such as new waterproof and breathability ratings--into product reviews and buyer's guides.

"We're still discussing with Jonathan what is the best way of publishing this data on Blister: Maybe there will be an individual article on what the data shows, as well as incorporating that data into a [gear] review," said Blacklock.

Blister Labs also plans to publish detailed research in various scientific publications, said Blacklock. A press release will be published online via Western Colorado University for significant announcements.

Overall, the program is ramping up fast. Ellsworth said, "The international interest in this is significant-- the number of international engineering faculty that have reached out to us and the number of brands that want to learn more about what we’re doing....opportunities and problems to solve will come onto our radar that we haven’t thought of yet."