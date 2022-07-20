Alchemy Bikes launches free travel package for patrons who buy a bike

Alchemy Bikes launches DARE: Golden Package to support travel for patrons. (Photo by Morgan Tilton.)

Pedaling fresh wheels just got even better. This week, local Colorado manufacturer Alchemy Bikes launched the bike industry's first-ever white-glove travel package for patrons who purchase a new ride.

The package launches in cadence with the company's overhaul: Alchemy Bikes recently built and moved into a polished new headquarters in Golden, adjacent to a hub of other community-oriented businesses and impressive bike routes.

The Alchemy Bikes' new Ride Experience Center offers local brews on tap. (Photo by Alchemy.)

DARE: Golden Package

Called the DARE (Discover Alchemy's Ride Experience): Golden Package , bicyclists that buy any new Alchemy bike—whether it's a mountain, road, all-road, electric, or gravel—are invited to visit the headquarters, dubbed the Ride Experience Center, to get a bike fit on their new ride plus a full day of test rides before they head home.

To point, the nearest trailhead, Matthews / Winter Park , for mountain bikers is less than a mile away for an easy shuttle-free session on singletrack.

The 8,000-square-foot site includes:

A two-floor fabrication center.

A large patio.

A gallery-style social hangout area with artistically displayed bikes.

Sofas.

A 12-person bar with an espresso machine and local beer on tap.

The Alchemy Bikes Ride Experience Center includes a customized fabrication center that can be toured. (Photo by Alchemy.)

Riders can meet the fabricators and get a full tour of the workshop, which includes everything from a high-end paint room to a carbon processing center, a 3D printer area (to create full bike models), and welding.

"We love building bikes, but we love not just building the bike—we love building the bike for the rider, so having that connection between what we actually do with our hands and fabricating to meeting the rider and being a part of that buying experience means the world to us," said Alchemy Bikes Founder Ryan Cannizzaro.

To recoup before and after a test ride, visiting cyclists are gifted an overnight stay at the Origin Hotel Red Rocks next door, home to the Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden and the largest outdoor patio in Golden — which includes yard games like corn hole. The restaurant dishes up authentic Southwest cuisine like the carne asada tacos.

The Origin Hotel Red Rocks and Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden have comfortable lounge areas. (Photo by Morgan Tilton.)

Riders get a complimentary breakfast burrito and coffee from Launch Coffee Company , next door to the center. The bundle also includes a $20 gift card to Over Yonder Brewing Company , Alchemy's neighbor and collaborator on an upcoming beer they'll serve on tap at the center.

"We're always looking for a better way to do things in a better way, to be a part of the community, to stay involved, meet more people, and invite people out to see what we do," said Cannizzaro.

A full Retül bike fit

Upstairs at the Ride Experience Center is a full fit station, where riders can go through an entire appointment of dialing in their geometry before the bike is built, a 1.5 to 2-hour process.

Measurements are pulled from a Retül bike fit station to create a rider's bike blueprint.

"The rider can come to the factory and get fit, we'll design and build the whole bike after they leave, and then it's their choice if they'd like to come back and test ride the bike," said Cannizzaro.

The Alchemy Bikes' carbon seat stay is very lightweight. (Photo by Alchemy Bikes.)

Alternatively, the team works to build the rider's bike before their trip to Golden. "We can design the bike and build it, and the rider can come pick it up and take it out on its first day," said Cannizzaro.

In this case, a team specialist runs through a bike fit with the rider, including setting up the handlebar angle, seat height, tire pressure, and suspension.

The Alchemy Bikes' Ride Experience Center is a gallery, social meetup spot, and fabrication center all in one. (Photo by Morgan Tilton.)

How to get your new bike home

The next best part? If you don't want to transport your new wheels home yourself, Alchemy Bikes partnered with Kitzuma Cycling Logistics to do the lifting.

The company specializes in transporting fully-built bikes and delivering them to your doorstep ready to ride, eliminating that extra step of building the bike yourself or setting up an appointment with your local bike shop. Ultimately, you get your bike that much faster.

Otherwise, Alchemy can ship your new setup via FedEx or Beeline.

The Alchemy Bikes Ride Experience Center is located at 18475 West Colfax Ave in Golden, Colorado, up the sidewalk from the Origin Red Rocks Hotel.