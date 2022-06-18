Wilderness On Wheels opens for 2022 adaptive camping season

Morgan Tilton

Wilderness on Wheels offers accessible camping, fishing, and hiking routes.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

After the snow melted, the inclusive Wilderness On Wheels (WOW) outdoor recreation site is ready for the 2022 summer season.

Owned by the nonprofit Wilderness on Wheels, the historic venue opened 31 years ago.

Today, folks of all ability levels can enjoy two boardwalk hikes, fishing, and camping for a donation.

The operating season typically runs from Memorial Day weekend through mid-October, contingent on snowfall.

While Colorado offers adaptive skiing and horseback riding, this camp allows people to go as hard and as easy as they want. It can be a solace or relaxing place where people can connect with nature without an agenda.

"People can come out and enjoy their time in the mountains and not have to worry about accessibility," said general manager Beth Bellamy, who cares for the property with her husband.

Justin and Beth Bellamy manage the property with their son Jakhi.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

Inclusive recreation for all

People with many conditions visit WOW to recreate and enjoy the outdoors.

"We see folks who've had spinal cord injury. Folks with cerebral palsy or spina bifida. Folks with Parkinson's or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or multiple sclerosis, and other degenerative nerve diseases like peripheral neuropathy. We see everything. We also have a lot of senior centers that bring seniors up for a day," said Bellamy.

The Ridge Top cabin has the most incredible views said manager Beth Bellamy.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

A variety of accessible camping options

Visitors can stay overnight at traditional on-the-ground sites or wheelchair-accessible wooden platforms.

"We have eye hooks on corners of the platform such that folks can stake their tent to the eye hooks and secure it that way so they don't fly away. The platforms are wheelchair height so for folks that can transfer themselves out of their chair, they can put their tent there and don't have to worry about getting onto and off of the ground," said Bellamy.

The suggested donation is $25 per night per campsite. Five wheelchair-accessible huts also are available for the same price.

Families enjoy the day outside together at the WOW property.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

To clarify, "The huts are wheelchair height. If they can transfer in and out of their chair, they can roll to the hut door, and their wheelchair stays outside. We don't have a ramp for a wheelchair to go into the hut," said Bellamy.

"We have a gentleman who comes out and likes to stay in a hut with his partner. He transfers himself from a power chair into the hut and lays on a deflated air mattress. She inflates it, and the next day he deflates it and transfers himself back to the wheelchair," Bellamy said.

The camp also offers a modern and rustic cabin for rent.

The modern cabin provides electricity and water and is wheelchair accessible with a ramp and extra-wide doorways. There's a king-size bed and a twin-size bed, which are "the appropriate ADA height, and they are free underneath, so if anyone needs a portable lift, they can have the ability to utilize a lift under the bed," said Bellamy. There is also an ADA bathroom with a higher toiler, a bathtub with a transfer chair, and a handheld shower nozzle. The suggested donation is $100 per night.

The mountain boardwalk has a gradual grade and ample wide turns.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

Some folks prefer a more rustic experience, so they opt for the other cabin, said Bellamy, for a suggested donation of $85 per night. The rustic cabin has electricity but no running water, so WOW provides 5-gallon water jugs. There is a ramp for a wheelchair and extra-wide doors, a queen-size sleeper sofa on the main level, and a loft with a queen-sized bed.

"We often see folks staying there with a family member or caregiver. A family recently stayed there, and their child has a disability, so the parents were able to pull sofa out and transfer the kiddo into the bed and the parents went upstairs to the loft area and slept up there," said Bellamy.

Accessible fishing and hiking

On-site, Sturman Pond is fully stocked with rainbow trout by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The fishing is catch and keep, and there's a three-fish limit per person, which is free. Folks can also fish for tiny brook trout in Kenosha Creek, which runs through the property alongside one of the boardwalks.

"Our board opened up the opportunity such that families can make memories together: Even if you're an angler without a disability we allow all folks to fish together without a fishing license," said Bellamy.

There are two boardwalk hikes at the WOW property.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

Folks can also enjoy a 1-mile hike up the mountain boardwalk, a gentle grade that rises about 400 feet in elevation. The boardwalk is 8 feet wide and smooth to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers with plenty of turnaround points and viewpoints. The hike starts at 9,100 feet and tops out with great views at 9,450 feet.

The river boardwalk follows Kenosha Creek and is a .3-mile hike with a gentle climb.

The suggested donation for a day trip for hiking or fishing is $20 per car per day.

Volunteers of all ability levels are welcome any day at WOW.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

How the inclusive location started

Roger West owned the land three decades ago, and his father had a disability, said Bellamy.

"He wanted his father to get out into nature, so he alongside volunteers decided they'd build this boardwalk and today it is now a mile long. Then he started the nonprofit," she said.

Organizations and individuals can volunteer any day of the season. "We accept any and all volunteers regardless of abilities. Depending on if a volunteer has a specific skills or interest we can have them repair the boardwalk or clean the trees and debris and do fire mitigation as well as painting, for instance. There's always something to work on," said Bellamy.

The annual music festival fundraiser brings families out for live music.(Photo by Wilderness on Wheels.)

Upcoming music festival and fundraiser

WOW will host a music festival with a local jam band at the on-site outdoor amphitheater from noon to 5 p.m. August 6.

The event is donation-based and serves as an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Adventure journalist Morgan Tilton covers the outdoors with a focus on travel, industry news and human endurance. Featured in more than 70 publications, she’s a recipient of more than a dozen North American Travel Journalists Association awards.

