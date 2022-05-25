Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Celebrates 50th Year Anniversary

Participants of the Iron Horse Bicycling Classic race the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train. Iron Horse Bicycling Classic

Fifty years ago, brothers Tom and Jim Mayer raced each other from Durango to Silverton, Colorado, with Tom on a bike and Jim aboard a steam-powered train. Ever since, cyclists from around the world ride wheel-to-wheel over two mountain passes to beat the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train to Silverton every year on Memorial Day Weekend. The legendary race covers 47 miles and 5,700 feet of ascent over Coal Bank and Molas passes and reaches nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.

“The biggest, most glaring unique part of this event is that we close the state highway for five hours on a holiday weekend for participants—we’re the only event in the country that closes the entire state highway and now we’re closing the highway on both sides of Silverton, so it’ll be quite the spectacle to ride both those sections on a closed highway,” said the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic (IHBC) race director Ian Burnett, who was born and raised in Durango.

“The competition between Tom and Jim was that brotherly love, and Durango bicyclist and rancher Ed Zink made it a formal race to promote tourism in Durango over Memorial Day Weekend, which was commonly a slow weekend in town,” shared Burnett.

In pace with the half-century anniversary, the event is debuting several new offerings May 27-May 30, 2022.

Cyclists riding the traditional 47-mile race segment from Durango to Silverton in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.

New race options for Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

With regards to the highway being closed between Silverton and Ouray, Burnett is referring to a brand new route that launched this year.

“The section from Ouray to Silverton is a new leg we are doing, and it’s limited to 300 riders. The distance is 33 miles with 3,300 feet of gain, so the distance is shorter—and the route is straight up. You put your foot on the pedal and you go up from the start. The only time cutoff is 1 p.m. at the top of Red Mountain Pass,” said Burnett.

“We recommend the racers don’t start early, because the road is so narrow. The road is closed once the event starts,” he added, noting that course segment will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The participants of the classic route from Durango to Silverton include nearly 800 competitive and professional riders mixed with close to 1,700 recreational, noncompetitive tour riders across all age categories. For the Ouray to Silverton segment, the ratio is the same with close to 70 professional racers.

Cyclists cover two mountain passes in the Durango-to-Silverton segment of the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.

New for 2022, the IHBC is bringing back the classic Roostmaster, an event that was held in the 90s. Now, the format is a triple crown style with three rounds of a 10-minute race circuit at Chapman Hill, which is visible to spectators at the base of Chapman Hill. Then, there is a Dual Slalom head-to-head mountain bike race, also held at Chapman Hill. Both races are on May 29th.

For noncompetitive cyclists and costume-lovers, riders are invited to join the Hobby Horse bike parade. “The community can dress up, ride, and see each other from the train station to Chapman Hill on Sunday afternoon, where we encourage people to watch the Dual Slalom and Roostmaster events,” said Burnett.

There will also be a special exhibit at the Center of Southwest Studies on the history of the IHBC, which kicks off on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.

Cyclists in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.

How to plan for 2022

The mountain bike events, which were added in the 80s, and the gravel events still have spots open for registration.

The Hobby Horse is a show-up-and-ride event, said Burnett. The Sprite Kids Race offers same day registration.

The iconic race typically sells out though there are plenty of ways to get involved and enjoy the weekend through additional events.

Mark your calendars: registration opens the first week of December for the traditional race and the new Ouray to Silverton segment, every year.

Otherwise, keep your ears and eyes open for the Mayer brothers, who’ll join the event this year for the 50-year birthday celebrations.